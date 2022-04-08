Twitter says it will hold an employee AMA with Elon Musk to address concerns about him joining the company's board

Twitter is holding an AMA with new board member, Elon Musk. HANNIBAL HANSCHKE /Getty Images

Twitter will be holding an AMA session with new company board director Elon Musk.

The AMA comes amid concerns from Twitter's staff over Musk's appointment.

Musk took a 9.2% stake in Twitter, making him the largest shareholder of the social-media platform.

Twitter will be holding an AMA ("ask me anything") session with new company board director Elon Musk soon, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed to Insider on Thursday.

The news, first reported by the Washington Post, came amid staff concerns over Musk's appointment to the company's board after he took a 9.2% stake in the social-media platform.

"We say that Twitter is what's happening and what people are talking about right now. Often, we [at] Twitter are what's happening and what people are talking about. That has certainly been the case this week," Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said a companywide email on Thursday, the Post reported.

"Following our board announcement, many of you have had different types of questions about Elon Musk, and I want to welcome you to ask those questions to him," Agrawal added, per the Post.

Multiple Twitter employees have expressed anger and disappointment at Musk's involvement in the company, Insider's Kali Hays reported on Thursday.

Last month, Musk criticized Twitter for failing to "adhere to free speech principles" and undermining democracy.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Agrawal welcomed Musk to the board. In response, Musk said he was "looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!"

An avid Twitter user, Musk — who is also the CEO of Tesla — is a divisive figure whose outspoken comments on the social-media platform have repeatedly sparked controversy.

In a tweet last month, for example, Musk challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to single combat over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. And last year, he said on Twitter he would sell Tesla stock and donate proceeds if the United Nations' World Food Programme could prove that $6 billion from the world's billionaires would solve a hunger crisis.

And in 2018, Musk famously set off a firestorm — and an investigation — when he tweeted he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 a share, and that he had "funding secured." The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued him for the tweet, alleging he had made "false and misleading statements." Musk and Tesla settled the suit with the SEC for $40 million.

