Twitter says Musk’s fake account asks aimed to ‘tank’ the deal

Twitter (TWTR) is suing Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk over his attempt to walk away from a deal to purchase the social media company for $44 billion. Musk asserts that Twitter hasn’t provided enough useful data showing how it estimates that less than 5% of monetizable daily active users are spam or bot accounts.

In a suit filed Tuesday in Delaware, Twitter argues that Musk made his offer to buy the company “without seeking any representation from Twitter regarding its estimates of spam or false accounts.” Still, the company said, it furnished Musk and his team with ample information, as required by the parties’ merger agreement, regarding prevalence of bots on the platform.

Twitter’s lawyers added that Musk has long been aware of the company’s publicly stated methodology for estimating fake accounts, based on Twitter’s regulatory filings.

At Musk’s request, Twitter says, it provided the billionaire access to Twitter’s so-called “firehose” of tweets, likes, and retweets from its users’ accounts. That data, it acknowledged, would not permit Musk to calculate an accurate assessment on the prevalence of fake Twitter accounts.

Twitter is suing Elon Musk. (AP Foto/Susan Walsh, File)

According to the complaint, the company suspends, on average, more than a million suspicious accounts per day. Its proprietary estimate of fake accounts, it says, depends in part on private data not available in the firehose.

“[S]ome of defendants’ requests sought disclosure of highly sensitive information and data that would be difficult to furnish and would expose Twitter to competitive harm if shared,” the complaint states. According to Twitter, Musk isn’t entitled to the sensitive data.

“From the outset, [Musk’s] information requests were designed to try to tank the deal,” Twitter’s attorneys claim in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Twitter shared more data with Musk than the contract required.

“Twitter has bent over backwards to provide Musk the information he has requested, including, most notably, the full “firehose’ data set that he has been mining for weeks — and has been continuing to mine since purporting to terminate — with the assistance of undisclosed data reviewers,” the suit states.

Story continues

Twitter also claims that it has spent weeks and “considerable resources” preparing custom reports for Musk related to how many spam and bot accounts are on Twitter.

In his termination letter to Twitter calling for an end to the deal, Musk claims that Twitter has breached the parties’ agreement by refusing to provide information pivotal to satisfying Twitter’s contract obligations, as well as facilitating his financing and transition planning.

“Sometimes Twitter has ignored Mr. Musk’s requests, sometimes it has rejected them for reasons that appear to be unjustified, and sometimes it has claimed to comply while giving Mr. Musk incomplete or unusable information,” the letter reads.

Analysts, meanwhile, say that the drawn-out conflict between Musk and Twitter is doing more harm than good to both parties, while hurting employee morale.

“Overall this has been a black eye for Musk and a horror movie for Twitter (and its employees) with no winners since the soap opera began in April,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note following the suit’s announcement.

“This will be a Game of Thrones battle in court with the fake account/bot issue front and center, but ultimately Twitter's Board is holding Musk's feet to the fire to finish the deal at the agreed upon price.”

How the dust-up between Musk and Twitter plays out remains up in the air. If Twitter has its way, Musk will be forced to buy the company for the agreed upon $54.20 per share. Even if Musk does manage to get out of the deal, he might still be on the hook for a $1 billion breakup fee.

It’s now up to the Delaware Chancery Court to decide.

Alexis Keenan is a legal reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow Alexis on Twitter @alexiskweed.

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance's Tech newsletter