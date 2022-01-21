U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.94
    -84.79 (-1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,265.37
    -450.02 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,768.92
    -385.10 (-2.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.92
    -36.12 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.75
    -0.80 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.60
    -11.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.29
    -0.43 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    -0.0045 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6420
    -0.4580 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,084.52
    -4,388.81 (-10.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.40
    +648.72 (+267.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Twitter's security leads are leaving the company

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

New Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal is continuing to revamp the company's leadership. After removing the chiefs of engineering and design last month, Agrawal is bringing in new leaders for the security team.

The company confirmed to The New York Times that former head of security Peiter Zatko has departed, while chief information security officer Rinki Sethi will leave Twitter in the coming weeks. Agrawal is said to have told employees this week that the personnel decisions were made after “an assessment of how the organization was being led and the impact on top priority work."

Twitter hired Zatko, who's known as "Mudge" in the hacker community, in November 2020 in the wake of an incident that compromised many high-profile accounts. He previously worked at DARPA, Google and Stripe, and was a member of hacker group Cult of the Dead Cow in the '90s.

Sethi, a former IBM vice president of information security, also joined the company in the wake of the July 2020 Bitcoin hack. According to the Times, Twitter's head of privacy engineering Lea Kissner is taking over Sethi's former position on an interim basis.

Agrawal, who was previously chief technical officer, has wasted little time in reshaping Twitter after taking over the top job from Jack Dorsey in late November. The following month, Michael Montano and Dantley Davis, the former engineering and design heads, were ousted in service of "setting Twitter up to hit its goals."

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter says two security team leaders leaving company

    The shakeup comes after Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as chief executive in November, handing the reins to top deputy Parag Agrawal, who has since reorganized the leadership structure of the social media company. Twitter did not specify whether the departures were voluntary. Peiter Zatko, a famed hacker more widely known as "Mudge," was appointed head of security in 2020 after Twitter suffered a security breach that allowed hackers to tweet from verified accounts for public figures including billionaire Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • Cardano-Based Decentralized Exchange SundaeSwap Off to Rocky Start

    Since the launch users have complained on Twitter, Discord and Telegram that they have not received their tokens after swapping Cardano's ADA tokens for SUNDAE.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Crash in 2022

    If you think the stock market has been kind to investors since the March 2020 bottom, take a gander at how handsomely cryptocurrency investors have been rewarded. Seemingly everything worked for crypto investors last year, including buying into blockchain projects that promoted decentralized applications, decentralized finance, and the metaverse. Below are three cryptocurrencies with a common theme that could crash in 2022.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies That Can Skyrocket 1,000% (or More) by 2026

    The competitive advantages and differentiation offered by this crypto trio could send them to the moon.

  • Robinhood Beta Wallets Are Now Live

    Robinhood took another step toward launching full wallet functionality this week as it opened its beta wallet to 1,000 customers. Almost 2 million people have already joined Robinhood's wallet waitlist, and now at least some of them will be able to try out the new product. Wallet functionality would mean Robinhood users could send and receive crypto directly from the app.

  • Bitcoin price crash: Crypto plunges by 9% as billions wiped off market

    Bitcoin was down by 8.8 per cent over the last 24 hours

  • Crypto.com confirms hundreds of accounts were hacked

    Following a hack of its hot wallet earlier this week, Crypto.com announced 483 accounts were compromised. The Singapore-based crypto exchange put out an official statement sharing its findings and declaring the establishment of the ‘Worldwide Account Protection Program’.

  • Missed Out on Ethereum? 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was the first blockchain-powered smart contracts platform, and it has evolved into the largest ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps), software that runs on a peer-to-peer network rather than centralized corporate servers. Ethereum is also the most popular decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, with $147 billion invested on the platform. Not surprisingly, the price of Ethereum has skyrocketed over 2,600% in the last three years.

  • Microsoft Shows Meta Won’t Own the ‘Verse

    While Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg has lately been the loudest evangelist of the metaverse, Microsoft has been embracing its own version for years.

  • Why Ethereum Whales Could Be Diversifying to MATIC, LINK

    While the larger mood seemed to be turning slightly bullish for the top assets Ethereum whales presented a curious sentiment.

  • BGaming breaks down crypto trends in iGaming for 2022

    Maltese gaming provider BGaming has released a report analysing trends expected to take hold across the iGaming industry over the coming months.

  • Robinhood rolls out beta testing for crypto wallet

    Financial services platform Robinhood has begun beta testing for a crypto wallet that enables external transfers for popular assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin.

  • Tiger Global snaps up $50m GRT

    The Graph Foundation has raised $50 million in funding led by Tiger Global with participation from FinTech Collective, Fenbushi Capital, Reciprocal Ventures, and Blockwall Digital Assets Fund.

  • Millions in Cryptos Stolen by Criminals Attacking Individual Investors

    Unlike traditional attacks, these hackers do not target the deep-pocketed organizations, but instead, trick individuals into giving them cryptocurrencies.

  • 21 Shares Launches First Crypto ETP for Cosmos (ATOM)

    21 Shares announced the listing of the first crypto ETP for the Cosmos blockchain giving a good pump of over 10% to ATOM prices.

  • Singapore shuts down all crypto ATMs

    The Monetary Authority of Singapore has shut down all cryptocurrency ATMs in the city-state following its recent guidelines on avoiding advertising crypto services to the public.

  • Will Solana Pass Cardano as the Top Ethereum Threat Again?

    Solana and Cardano have been jockeying for position in a tight race over the past three months. They can both win this particular race.

  • DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman leaves Google

    He’s joining venture capital firm Greylock Partners.

  • DeFi Aggregator 1inch Deploys on Avalanche, Price Gains 5%

    1inch deploys on Avalanche as the integration aims to provide 1inch users access to Avalanche-based liquidity sources and more..

  • T‑Mobile Home Internet expands to 57 Texas communities, including Lubbock

    T-Mobile announced expanded access to its fixed wireless Home Internet service in 57 cities and towns across the state, including Lubbock and several other local communities.