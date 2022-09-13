U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,932.69
    -177.72 (-4.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,104.97
    -1,276.37 (-3.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,633.57
    -632.84 (-5.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,826.59
    -79.49 (-4.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.52
    -0.26 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.20
    -27.40 (-1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    19.33
    -0.53 (-2.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9977
    -0.0144 (-1.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    +0.0600 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1501
    -0.0180 (-1.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5200
    +1.7200 (+1.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,320.84
    -2,096.86 (-9.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.07
    -39.63 (-7.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Twitter shareholders approve $44bn Musk deal

Ben Derico & James Clayton - BBC News, San Francisco
·2 min read
Twitter logo
Twitter logo

Twitter's shareholders have voted to approve a deal with Elon Musk to buy the company for $44bn (£38bn).

The decision was made in a short conference call with investors from the company's San Francisco headquarters.

It means Twitter will now try to force Elon Musk to buy the company in the courts.

The meeting followed explosive testimony from Twitter's former head of security Peiter Zatko in front of the US Senate.

In April, Twitter agreed to sell the company to the world's richest person, Elon Musk.

However, the deal soured after Mr Musk alleged he was misled by Twitter about the number of spam and bot accounts on the platform.

He said he no longer wished to purchase the company in May, but Twitter argues that Mr Musk cannot back out of the deal.

The social media platform says that fewer than 5% of its monetizable daily active users (those who are able to look at adverts) are bots. Mr Musk argues it could be many times higher.

Twitter is currently valued at $32bn, considerably below the $44bn offer from Mr Musk.

Today's vote could have spelled the end of Twitter's legal pursuit, but shareholders have now given the company the green light to pursue Mr Musk in court.

The two are set to meet in front of a Delaware state court in October. During the hearing a judge will decide whether or not Mr Musk has to buy the company.

Just before the shareholder decision, Twitter whistle-blower Pieter Zatko was in Washington testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee about alleged security flaws.

He told US lawmakers the firm was "misleading the public" about how secure the platform is.

The firm's former head of security on to say that Twitter was "a decade behind" security standards. Twitter says Mr Zatko was fired from his job, and that the claims are inaccurate.

Mr Zatko has previously supported Elon Musk's claim that the platform has more spam and fake accounts than it has admitted - though he didn't elaborate on this on Tuesday.

Last week, a judge said that Mr Musk's lawyers would be allowed to use the Twitter whistle-blower's testimony in court.

It largely focussed on national security issues - and is not officially connected with Mr Musk's attempt to pull out of the deal to buy Twitter.

Recommended Stories

  • Gisele Bündchen Says It's Her ‘Turn’ to Work Amid Rumors of a Rift With Tom Brady

    The supermodel declined to address recent rumors that she and Tom Brady have hit a “rough patch,” but did offer insight into their relationship.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Apple 5 Years Ago, It Would Be Worth This Much Now

    With Apple set to release a new generation of sleek products - including the iPhone 14, new smartwatches and updated AirPods - investors are excited about the pop the AAPL stock might see amid the fanfare. A perennial tech juggernaut … Continue reading → The post If You Invested $1,000 in Apple 5 Years Ago, What Would It Be Worth Now? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Freight rail operators say they can’t carry hazardous goods or your e-commerce package, blaming a looming rail strike

    Rail workers are demanding better working conditions, including sick leave and accommodations for unscheduled time off.

  • Colombia's congress approves $93.3 billion budget for 2023

    Colombia's congress on Tuesday approved a record budget of 405.6 trillion pesos ($93.3 billion) for next year, including a spending increase meant to fund social programs promised by new leftist President Gustavo Petro. The figure - the highest in the country's history - rose by 14.2 trillion pesos from the initial amount proposed by ex-President Ivan Duque shortly before he left office. "It attempts to respond to the government's major priorities, among them rural reform, rural development, some education programs... resources for the health sector, for the anti-hunger program, also for the peace program, including substitution of illicit crops and other areas," Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo said.

  • Twitter Shareholders Approve $44 Billion Sale To Elon Musk

    Elon Musk has tried to back out of the purchase. Now, whether it happens will likely be determined in court.

  • Twitter Whistle-Blower Testimony Spurs Calls for Tech Regulator

    (Bloomberg) -- Senators across the ideological spectrum vowed to pursue stricter regulation for social media in response to Tuesday’s whistle-blower testimony about what he called the “ticking bomb of security vulnerabilities” at Twitter Inc. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetNasdaq 100’s Dive Tops 5% as Yields Surge Post-CPI: Markets WrapUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Re

  • Ripple opposes SEC request to seal expert witness identities in XRP lawsuit

    Cryptocurrency firm Ripple Labs filed a letter of response on Monday to oppose the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s request to seal portions of legal filings that contain information identifying the SEC’s proposed expert witnesses, as the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple Labs drags on. See related article: SEC seeks to seal information exposing expert witness […]

  • White House to Celebrate ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ Hours after Dismal August Inflation News

    Biden is hosting a party at the White House celebrating the “Inflation Reduction Act” the same day a report showed inflation had continued to rise.

  • White House Explores Rail-Freight Alternatives as Possible Strike Looms

    The White House is assessing how other transportation providers could fill potential gaps in the nation’s freight network as labor unions and railroads continue contract talks to avert a potential labor stoppage this week. Senior administration officials are communicating with ocean-shipping, trucking and airfreight companies among others to determine how to keep goods moving in case of a rail shutdown and what commodities are most likely to face severe disruptions. Food, energy and public-health-related products are among those that the administration wants to maintain circulation of with minimal issues, White House officials said.

  • Twitter shareholders will take Elon Musk’s dumb joke money, thank you very much

    Twitter shareholders voted to approve billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the social-media company, a predictable outcome in an otherwise bizarre and highly litigated merger.

  • Twitter argues latest Musk move to cancel buyout deal is ‘invalid’

    Twitter in a new filing argues that Elon Musk’s latest move to back out of his agreement to buy the company for $44 billion over the company’s handling of a high-profile whistleblower is “invalid and wrongful.” Twitter’s attorneys pushed back on Musk’s third attempt to cancel his acquisition in a regulatory document filed Monday, reiterating…

  • Exclusive-Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool exports -sources

    WASHINGTON(Reuters) -The Biden administration plans next month to broaden curbs on U.S shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools, several people familiar with the matter said. The Commerce Department intends to publish new regulations based on restrictions communicated in letters earlier this year to three U.S. companies -- KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. The letters, which the companies publicly acknowledged, forbade them from exporting chipmaking equipment to Chinese factories that produce advanced semiconductors with sub-14 nanometer processes unless the sellers obtain Commerce Department licenses.

  • Russian council faces dissolution after call for Putin's removal

    A group of St Petersburg local politicians who called for President Vladimir Putin to be sacked over the war in Ukraine faces the likely dissolution of their district council following a judge's ruling on Tuesday, one of the deputies said. Another council member, Dmitry Palyuga, said the same court then fined him 47,000 roubles ($780) for "discrediting" the authorities by calling for Putin's removal. Last week, a group of deputies from the council appealed to the State Duma to bring charges of state treason against Putin and strip him of power, citing a series of reasons including Russia's military losses in Ukraine and the damage to its economy from Western sanctions.

  • Twitter Whistleblower Testifies in Congress Amid Shareholder Vote on Musk’s Bid

    The social-media platform’s former head of security is questioned by Democrats and Republicans over data privacy.

  • Biden Reaches Out to Unions, Railroads in Bid to Avert Strike

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and Cabinet officials on Monday were in touch with freight-rail companies and unions in an effort to avert a crippling strike by thousands of workers, according to a White House official. The official, who requested anonymity to share the discussions, did not offer further details about the president’s message to the parties. Biden’s personal involvement in the stalled labor talks signifies how seriously the White House is taking the possibility of a work stopp

  • Covid caused huge shortages in US labor market, study shows

    At least 500,000 people have permanently disappeared from the workforce, analysis says

  • Gov. Hochul won't renew pandemic emergency powers

    Gov. Kathy Hochul says she will not extend New York's COVID state of emergency, which is set to expire Monday night.

  • Zelenskyy rejects negotiations with Russia, Medvedev responds with threats

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:40 Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, said that Russia still demands "total surrender of Ukraine on its own terms", commenting on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about the impossibility of negotiations with the Russian Federation until the war is over.

  • A rail strike could result in a 'damaging' economic shock. What will Biden do?

    There could be a major monkey wrench coming to the U.S. economy - and the Biden administration's plans to tout recent economic progress - at the end of this week.

  • Most Twitter shareholders vote in favor of sale to Musk -sources

    (Reuters) -A majority of Twitter Inc's shareholders have voted in favor of the social media company's $44 billion sale to Elon Musk, people familiar with the tally said on Monday. Twitter and representatives for Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Musk has informed Twitter he will not go ahead with the acquisition, arguing he was misled over the spam accounts on the platform and was not notified of a pay settlement the company reached with one of its top executives.