U.S. markets close in 4 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,405.41
    +3.95 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,000.55
    -57.97 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,773.23
    +112.66 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,197.51
    +5.68 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.92
    +0.27 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.50
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    +0.28 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1809
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2560
    +0.0220 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3871
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0990
    +0.3320 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,558.29
    +1,119.20 (+2.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    929.83
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,017.72
    +21.64 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,581.66
    -388.56 (-1.39%)
     

Twitter tests new shopping features for businesses

Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

Twitter is the latest social media platform to experiment with new shopping features. The company is allowing a handful of brands to place a “Shop Module” at the top of their profiles that links to products their followers can buy.

While it’s not the first time Twitter has tried out shopping features, it’s the first time the company has incorporated shopping directly into the profile. With the change, businesses can highlight a handful of products in a carousel in between the main profile info and their timeline. The feature is limited to only a few brands, including GameStop and bag-maker Arden Cove, in the US for now.

While up until now Twitter hasn’t pursued shopping as aggressively as some other platforms, the company has recently signaled that could soon change. A “shop” button for tweets has also been spotted, and the company recently introduced new “business profiles.” Shopping features could also have interesting implications for creators, a demographic Twitter has also made a recent push to pursue with new money-making features. Allowing creators to showcase their existing merch shop from their profile could provide an additional boost, and help the company compete with Facebook’s creator shops.

Recommended Stories

  • Activision CEO Apologizes After Employees Threaten to Walk Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick responded to the threat of an employee walkout with an all-staff email Tuesday, apologizing and calling the company’s recent actions “tone deaf.”Employees at Activision Blizzard called for the walkout on Wednesday to protest the company’s responses to a recent sexual discrimination lawsuit and demanding more equitable treatment for underrepresented staff.In Kotick’s message, the CEO said the company had hired law firm W

  • Twitter begins testing shopping feature on brand profile pages

    Twitter Inc will begin allowing businesses to showcase products for sale at the top of their profile page, the social networking company said on Wednesday, as it seeks to grab a piece of the lucrative online shopping world. The San Francisco-based company is following in the footsteps of larger rival Facebook Inc, which opened a "Shops" feature last year to let consumers purchase products directly through Facebook and Instagram. Twitter said it will begin testing the new shopping feature with "a handful of brands" in the United States.

  • Is Tencent Music Entertainment Stock a Buy?

    Tencent Music Entertainment's (NYSE: TME) stock price recently tumbled to a fresh 52-week low after China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) ordered the streaming music giant to give up its exclusive licensing rights for online music.

  • Is Penn Stock A Buy As It Announces New College Football Deal?

    Penn National Gaming is among the top-rated gambling stocks as more states allow sports betting and online wagering.

  • AT&T's WarnerMedia Just Threw Theater Chains Like AMC and Cinemark Under the Bus

    The movie studio's chief just confirmed that 10 of next year's films will be offered on HBO Max at the same time they're in theaters.

  • Burger King Brazil Will Accept Dogecoin for ‘Dogpper’ Dog Food

    Each tasty treat costs 3 DOGE, or roughly 60 cents.

  • Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are companies that increase revenue and earnings faster than the average business in their sector or the overall market. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) isn't doing either of those things at the moment as it recovers from the adverse economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Netflix, the current market leader, boasts a projected market share of 23% compared to Disney's 8%, according to Statista.

  • Imax Boss Says “Cannibalization” Hurt ‘Black Widow’, Thinks Disney Will Return To Theatrical Window Releases

    Despite Disney’s experiment with releasing movies like Black Widow and Jungle Cruise day-and-date in theaters and in the home on the PVOD tier of its Disney+ Premier, Imax CEO Rich Gelfond doesn’t believe the model will be the new normal moving forward. “Every studio has seen the same data that Disney has seen. What Disney did is experiment […]

  • Netflix's Entry Into Video Games Makes the Stock Riskier

    Along with announcing its fiscal second-quarter earnings results on July 20, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) confirmed it would be entering the gaming market. The company said it would start with mobile games and expand from there. The streaming content pioneer has little experience with gaming.

  • Bitcoin Rewards Site Lolli Raises $10M, Eyes Gaming Sector for Growth

    Influencers from Logan Paul to Up North Media participated in the Series A.

  • Activision Blizzard workers will stage a walkout after 'abhorrent' response to harassment suit

    One of the world’s biggest video game companies is reeling after a state discrimination and sexual harassment suit kicked off a firestorm of controversy within the company. California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued Activision Blizzard last week, alleging that the company fostered a “breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women.” Following a combative response to the lawsuit from corporate leadership, a group of employees at Blizzard will stage a walkout, which is planned for Wednesday at 10 a.m. PDT.

  • Two People Seriously Injured After Explosion at Chemical Site in Leverkusen, Germany

    Several people were injured, including two seriously, after an explosion at a chemical site in Leverkusen, Germany, on the morning of July 27, according to a media release from the plant.The media release added that five people were missing. The cause of the explosion, which occurred at 9:40 am, was not yet known.This footage, filmed approximately one kilometre south of the site of the explosion, shows smoke billowing into the air. Credit: Arzu Kara via Storyful

  • Google, Facebook set to squash initial iOS fears, show big revenue jump

    Wall Street expects Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc to report a surge in digital ad sales this week after smaller rivals showed soaring demand, bolstering expectations that the impact of Apple Inc's privacy changes has not yet been felt. Together, Google and Facebook generated about $70 billion in revenue through digital ads in the first quarter, a business that faced initial hits from the COVID-19 pandemic but which analysts said is now looking robust. "The market is just too strong for Facebook to not have a good quarter," said Ygal Arounian, a research analyst at Wedbush Securities.

  • Kanye West's 'Donda' is still nowhere to be found after bizarre release party with $50 tenders

    Kanye West's latest record is still nowhere to be found.

  • Britney Spears Shares Bold Topless Pics on Instagram

    The pop star is celebrating the recent wins in her conservatorship battle.

  • Why finding mammy dolls at the Rose Bowl Flea Market was an unwanted reminder of racism

    A Times reporter went to Pasadena's Rose Bowl Flea Market for some Sunday fun, instead she was confronted with racist rag dolls and minstrel piggy banks from the Jim Crow era

  • Rick Aiello, ‘Do the Right Thing’ Actor and Danny Aiello’s Son, Dies at 65

    Rick Aiello, actor and son of Oscar nominee Danny Aiello, died of pancreatic cancer on Monday at a hospital in Warwick, N.Y., his niece Sydney Fingerhut told Variety. He was 65. Fingerhut remembers him as a great uncle who was close to all his nieces and nephews, and a “strong guy.” With more than 60 […]

  • Peter Capaldi: 'Doctor Who' failed to be scary because it was cheap

    The former Time Lord said the sets and costumes on 'Doctor Who' are all held together with duct tape and Velcro.

  • How Netflix and Disney Helped Hasbro Stock Rocket Higher After Q2 2021

    After months of lackluster performance, Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is finally showing signs of life again following its Q2 2021 earnings update. Total revenue skyrocketed 54% higher than a year ago to $1.32 billion, handily beating many Wall Street analysts' expectations. Hasbro is only just beginning to unlock the value of the TV and movie streaming industry.

  • Adam Driver Becomes a Centaur For Burberry Hero

    Watch Adam Driver frolic in the ocean with a horse and magically turn into a centaur for the new men's fragrance: Burberry Hero. The post Adam Driver Becomes a Centaur For Burberry Hero appeared first on Nerdist.