Twitter’s latest shopping feature alerts you to limited product drops

Twitter is introducing another shopping feature as it slowly tries to ramp up its in-app commerce features. The company’s latest experiment is product drops, which allows users to get notifications ahead of in-demand product launches.

The company says the feature is meant to capitalize on how Twitter is already used to build hype for limited edition or particularly in-demand products. Companies using product drops will be able to tweet links to upcoming launches and users can sign up for in-app notifications to be reminded ahead of the launch. As with other Twitter shopping features, the app won’t actually handle the transaction, it just directs users’ to the retailer or brands’s website.

Initially, product drops will only be available in the United States to people using the Twitter app in English. The first brands to get their hands on the feature include Dior, Home Depot and Fossil’s collabs with designer Jeff Staple.