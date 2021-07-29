U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,385.75
    -8.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,815.00
    -19.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,967.25
    -44.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,221.60
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.34
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.60
    +15.90 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.35 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1853
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2610
    +0.0270 (+2.19%)
     

  • Vix

    18.31
    -1.05 (-5.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3912
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7300
    -0.1800 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,716.27
    +1.86 (+0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    929.66
    -0.27 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.63
    +20.55 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,757.37
    +175.71 (+0.64%)
     

Twitter shuttering NY, SF offices in response to new CDC guidelines

Mary Ann Azevedo
·1 min read

Just two weeks after reopening its New York and San Francisco offices, social media giant Twitter said Wednesday that it will be closing those offices "immediately."

The decision came "after careful consideration of the CDC's updated guidelines, and in light of current conditions," a spokesperson said.

"Twitter has made the decision to close our opened offices in New York and San Francisco as well as pause future office reopenings, effective immediately. We’re continuing to closely monitor local conditions and make necessary changes that prioritize the health and safety of our Tweeps," the spokesperson added.

The company initially just reopened those offices on July 12. It declined to reveal headcount per office.

The CDC this week recommended that fully vaccinated people begin wearing masks indoors again in places with high Covid transmission rates amid concerns about the highly contagious Delta variant.

Earlier today, TechCrunch's Brian Heater reported that Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company will require employees to be vaccinated before returning to work on-site. It was part of a larger letter sent to Google/Alphabet staff that also noted the company will be extending its work-from-home policy through October 18, as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to sweep through the global population.

In a message to TechCrunch, Facebook’s VP of People, Lori Goler, confirmed a similar policy for the social media behemoth.

Amazon also responded to TechCrunch’s inquiry on the matter, noting, “We strongly encourage Amazon employees and contractors to be vaccinated as soon as COVID-19 vaccines are available to them.”

Recommended Stories

  • CDC urges some vaccinated to wear masks again

    Dr. Shereef Elnahal, University Hospital CEO, former NJDOH Commissioner, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on covid-19.

  • Ripple effects of the CDC indoor mask guidance

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan reports details on the CDC’s reversal in mask guidance fro vaccinated Americans and Google’s mandate on vaccinations.

  • Here's the moment Simone Biles left the Olympic gymnastics team competition

    Cameras captured Simone Biles speaking with her teammates after deciding to withdraw from the competition.

  • Why Fastly Shares Are Rising Today

    Shares of Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) were rising 3.2% heading into midday Wednesday after the content delivery network (CDN) provider announced it was making available a beta version of its Signal Sciences agent on its edge cloud platform. Fastly wants developers to be able to protect their apps and application programming interfaces (APIs) regardless of where they're found -- whether in the cloud, onsite, in a hybrid environment, or at the network edge. Edge computing allows data center processing to be relocated to the device (or to the "edge," as it were), where real-time processing can occur, allowing for faster response times.

  • Apple's iPhone Supercycle Is Real And It's Spectacular

    Apple's June-quarter report provided further evidence that the company is experiencing an iPhone supercycle.

  • Why Verizon Is a Must-Own Dividend Stock

    After spending $45.5 billion on available spectrum in 2020, there may be a concern that Verizon has taken on too much debt and bet too much on 5G wireless with too little return on the horizon. If Verizon stock is going to break out of its malaise, the company is going to have to show it can add connections at a faster pace, increase revenue growth, and report higher profits that could be used to pay dividends or reduce debt. Verizon recently reported second-quarter financial results, and there was a lot for investors to like.

  • Does Walmart have a future as a tech company?

    The move is a way for Walmart to make money from tools it originally built for its own use in its bid to transform its business for the digital era and keep pace with Amazon.

  • Sony's PS5 outstrips predecessor with 10 million units sold since Nov launch

    Sony Group Corp said on Wednesday its PlayStation 5 (PS5) gaming console has sold more than 10 million units since launching last November, outstripping sales of its predecessor even as the Japanese firm grapples with a global chip shortage. The PS5, which offers cutting edge graphics and faster loading times than the PS4, is in short supply as the COVID-19 pandemic strains global semiconductor supply chains while demand has risen amid a gaming boom with more people staying indoors. "Our partners are performing really well for us, but the chip shortage is definitely a challenge that we are all navigating," Ryan said.

  • Apple earnings: Huge iPhone 12 sales beat analyst expectations

    Apple beat analyst expectations for its Q3 earnings thanks to the performance of its iPhone 12.

  • The Chip-Shortage Recovery Will Be Rocky, as Apple Can Attest

    (Bloomberg) -- The great computer-chip shortage of 2021, a cloud hanging over companies ranging from Tesla Inc. to McDonald’s Corp., is showing signs of easing. But not for everyone.While chipmakers such as Qualcomm Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. struck an optimistic tone this week, certain products will remain scarce for some time to come. That’s left companies like Apple Inc. in a bind: Even with some supplies of semiconductors getting closer to normal, they still lack the components nee

  • Watch Cassie the bipedal robot run a 5K

    Cassie, a bipedal robot that's all legs, has successfully ran five kilometers without having a tether and on a single charge.

  • Ashirase, a Honda incubation, reveals advanced walking assistance system for visually impaired

    Globally, 225 million people are estimated to suffer from moderate or severe visual impairments, and 49.1 million are blind, according to 2020 data from the Investigative Ophthalmology and Visual Science journal. A Japanese startup that was incubated at Honda Motor Company’s business creation program hopes to make navigating the world easier and safer for the visually impaired. Ashirase, which debuted as the first business venture to come out of Honda’s Ignition program in June, shared details of its in-shoe navigation system for low-vision walkers on Tuesday.

  • Samsung’s new foldable devices will get Galaxy Note’s main feature - and may be stronger and cheaper too

    Samsung is also promising better multitasking and enhanced durability for this generation of foldables - as well as a price cut

  • Apple reverses even more of its controversial Safari redesign in iOS 15

    Apple has rolled back its controversial new Safari update even more, after complaints from customers. The new look for the browser was announced during Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference last month. The Safari update has received by far the most criticism, however, with users and experts deriding the new design as impractical and harder to use.

  • Top 20 Amazon Deals of the Week: AirPods Pro, Ear Wax Removers, Smart Light Switches

    Don’t miss out on the best daily deals of the week!

  • Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds fall to Prime Day lows at Best Buy

    Amazon's Echo Buds wireless earbuds are back down to an all-time low price of $80.

  • Bug Found in Decoy Algorithm for Privacy Coin Monero

    "This does not reveal anything about addresses or transaction amounts ... This bug persists in the official wallet code today," said Monero.

  • Zuckerberg is turning trillion-dollar Facebook into a 'metaverse' company, he tells investors

    Following the quarterly release of Facebook's earnings numbers where the company's CFO takes time to walk analysts through the nitty gritty of the company's financials, CEO Mark Zuckerberg took a moment to zoom out and wax on the company's future goals, specifically calling out his ambitions to turn Facebook into "a metaverse company." "I wanted to discuss this now so that you can see the future that we're working towards and how our major initiative across the company are going to map to that," Zuckerberg said on the call.

  • The One Thing You Need to Do on Your Phone Once a Week, Officials Warn

    The smartphone in your pocket allows you to do everything from shopping for home supplies to managing your bank account and finances. Unfortunately, the convenience of doing so many tasks with one device can sometimes come at the cost of your personal information being stolen. An entire industry of cyber protection companies and services has since sprung up to help people keep their data secure. But according to some officials, there's one very simple thing you can do on your phone each week tha

  • Dash Launches Retail-Focused DashDirect App to Boost Adoption

    The app allows users to pay for everyday purchases at national chain retailers with their DASH holdings.