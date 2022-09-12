Twitter slams Elon Musk's third attempt to get out of the deal as 'illegal.' Next up, more Musk texts could be made public and the whistleblower will testify.

Britta Pedersen/Getty Images; Twitter; Rachel Mendelson/Insider

Twitter said Elon Musk's third attempt to pull out of the deal is "invalid and wrongful."

Musk's team argued an alleged $7.75 million severance to the Twitter whistleblower breached the deal.

The whistleblower is expected to testify on Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Twitter said on Monday in a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that Elon Musk's third attempt to cancel his $44 billion agreement to buy the social media company is "invalid and wrongful."

On Friday, the billionaire's legal team sent its third notice to Twitter attempting to call off the purchase agreement. In the letter, Musk's lawyers argued that a recently reported $7.75 million severance payment given to Twitter whistleblower and ex-security chief Peiter Zatko breached the deal.

"As was the case with each of your prior purported terminations, the Musk Parties third purported termination is invalid for the independent reason that Mr. Musk and the other Musk Parties continue to knowingly, intentionally, willfully, and materially breach the Agreement," Twitter's letter to the SEC said.

The social media company said it plans to continue to force Musk to go through with the deal at the original price.

A representative for Musk did not respond to a request for comment from Insider ahead of publication.

Earlier this month, Musk said Zatko's revelations — which Twitter says are "riddled with inaccuracies" — give him more reasons to walk away from the deal. The claims from the former head of cybersecurity at Twitter — known by his hacker name "Mudge" — mainly revolve around security issues at Twitter, though he has accused the company of "lying" about its number of bots. Last week, Twitter's legal team said the cybersecurity chief never "had anything to do with spam" and accused Zatko of "parroting" Musk's allegations.

The Delaware judge overseeing the case said last week that Musk could amend his countersuit to include Zatko's allegations. However, she denied the billionaire's request to delay the five-day trial which is set to begin in October.

Experts previously said the whistleblower's complaint is unlikely to sway the case, but it could convince the Twitter to settle with Musk for a lower price.

Twitter's SEC letter is just one of many the company has sent to block Musk's attempt to ditch the purchase agreement. Musk's legal team initially argued on July 8 that Twitter had failed to comply "with its contractual obligations" and raised concerns around the number of bots on the platform. In a more recent filing from August 29, the lawyers added allegations from Zatko's whistleblower complaint as reasons the deal shouldn't go forward.

All eyes on Tuesday

Zatko is due to testify about his complaint on Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. He has also been subpoenaed for the Twitter lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Twitter shareholders are set to vote on Tuesday whether to green light Musk's acquisition. Twitter's board of directors has urged shareholders to approve the sale.

Last week, one of Musk's text messages appeared to cast doubt on the billionaire's reasons for ditching the deal. In a text message that was sent to a Morgan Stanley banker — months before Musk officially attempted to pull out of the deal — the Tesla CEO asked to "slow down" the acquisition and said it wouldn't make sense to buy Twitter "if we're heading into World War 3" with Russia.

Twitter's legal team used the tweet to support its argument that Musk is walking away from the deal due to economic concerns.

A lawyer for Musk, Alex Spiro of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, previously told Insider the characterization of the texts was "utter nonsense as the full text chain shows."

More of Musk's text are expected to be released publicly as soon as Monday. The texts could aide Twitter's efforts to show that Musk breached the contract.

