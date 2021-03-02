U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,870.29
    -31.53 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,391.52
    -143.99 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,358.79
    -230.04 (-1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.54
    -43.78 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.65
    -0.99 (-1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.20
    +9.20 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    26.81
    +0.13 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2092
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4150
    -0.0310 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3962
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.7510
    +0.0210 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,844.26
    -685.98 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    955.42
    -31.23 (-3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,613.75
    +25.22 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,408.17
    -255.33 (-0.86%)
     

Twitter's Clubhouse-style audio chat rooms land on Android

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Twitter Spaces, the company's answer to Clubhouse, is now available on Android. Until now, the audio chat rooms were iOS-only.

The Spaces feature is still in beta. Only a select number of users can host the chat rooms, but now anyone on iOS and Android can join conversations. For the time being, only iOS users can host Spaces, but Twitter says those on Android will be able to create their own rooms soon. It's "still working out some things," according to an announcement tweet.

While Spaces is clearly designed to compete with Clubhouse, Twitter has been working on other audio-centric functions. Last summer, it started testing a way for users to include voice clips in tweets, a feature that later became more broadly available. In the wake of criticism over the feature's lack of accessibility, Twitter announced plans to add automated transcriptions for video and audio by the early part of this year. 

Recommended Stories

  • Epic Games has bought 'Fall Guys' studio Mediatonic

    Along with Mediatonic, Tonic Games Group owns Irregular Corporation and Fortitude Games.

  • Uber spins out Postmates' robot delivery division into a separate company

    Uber is spinning off Postmates' autonomous delivery division into a separate startup called Serve Robotics.

  • 'The Sinking City' developer says its game was illegally uploaded to Steam

    On Monday, the studio shared a lengthy blog post and video detailing its allegations against Nacon.

  • SoundCloud's listener-based royalties promise better pay for indie artists

    SoundCloud is switching to 'fan-powered' royalties that pay artists based on the music you listen to, potentially helping indie musicians.

  • The 2022 C40 Recharge will be Volvo’s first leather-free EV

    Volvo is going all in on going green and will begin selling its vehicles virtually — starting with the newly unveiled 2022 C40 Recharge.

  • Samsung confirms availability for its 2021 TV lineup

    Samsung has confirmed its full range of 2021 TVs including high-end Micro LEDs, Neo QLEDs, more Frame TVs, and new gaming and smart monitors.

  • Dead by Daylight's latest killer is a K-pop star

    Behaviour Interactive teamed up with a BTS producer to develop the All-Kill chapter.

  • Google revamps Chrome profiles to make switching easier

    Google's latest Chrome update revamps profiles to make it easier for multiple users to identify and switch between their accounts on the web browser.

  • Insect-like drones can take a beating and keep flying

    Researchers have built drones whose insect-like agility and toughness helps them fly through tight spaces — and take some punishment, too.

  • Texas governor ends mask mandate and says all businesses can reopen

    Texas governor Greg Abbott has announced that all businesses can reopen at 100 per cent capacity and that he is lifting the statewide mask mandate, implemented to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The governor has been under pressure from fellow Republicans to remove the mask rule that has been in place for eight months. Texas has the third-highest number of deaths from Covid-19 after California and New York.

  • Betty Crocker Has New No-Bake Cookie Dough Bites in a Cinnamon Roll Flavor

    It's complete with a vanilla icing-like drizzle!

  • Conan Zooms With Al Pacino And It's The Golden Globes All Over Again In A Comic Bit

    The acting legend had appeared detached and even asleep during the actual awards show.

  • Jayson Tatum

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 25

  • Microsoft Mesh aims to bring holographic virtual collaboration to all

    Microsoft wants to make virtual collaboration accessible to everyone with Mesh.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – RBA ‘Remains Committed to the 3-Year Yield Target’

    RBA officials are clearly upset by the speed of the shift in yields as it risked destabilizing markets.

  • UK banks face savings glut on road to pandemic recovery

    Britain's big four banks amassed more than 200 billion pounds ($277.52 billion) of new deposits last year as customers reined in spending through pandemic lockdowns, far outstripping extra lending to struggling businesses and households. Full-year earnings reported by HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds and NatWest last month revealed the extent to which lenders' finances have been upended by the crisis. The banks now face a glut in savings, a Reuters analysis of the banks' results show, as domestic customers of the four lenders deposited 221 billion pounds of extra cash.

  • SoftBank reaches settlement with former WeWork CEO Neumann

    SoftBank, the new owner of the office-sharing firm, did not disclose terms of the settlement. Media reports earlier this week indicated the deal includes a nearly $500 million cut in Neumann's payout from SoftBank. The legal tussle between SoftBank and Neumann started in 2019, when SoftBank agreed to buy around $3 billion in WeWork stock belonging to Neumann as well as current and former WeWork employees.

  • Increase equity exposure, suggest global funds amid selling frenzy: Reuters poll

    The bull-run in stocks has at least another six months to go, according to Reuters polls of fund managers, who recommended increasing equity exposure to levels not seen in over a year, despite a frenzied sell-off in financial markets in February. A rout in bond markets sent yields flying with the return on the 10-year Treasury note rising to a one-year high this month, driving distressed selling in global equities and leading to heavy losses from all-time highs. "The explanations to the run-up in global stocks to record highs since the pandemic have been tenuous and so are the reasons for the whiplash in bonds and the carnage in equity markets in February," said a chief investment officer at a large U.S. fund management company.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles to $43K, Lowest in Three Weeks

    Some analysts worry that rising bond yields might prompt the Federal Reserve to tighten historically loose monetary policy, prompting a correction in assets perceived as risky.

  • Xi’s Carbon Goals Get Cold Reception From Polluting Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- To see the gulf between China’s ambitious carbon-neutral goals and the desire of its companies to maintain breakneck growth, look at Shandong’s oil refineries.The coastal province, a hub for private factories with an economy the size of Indonesia’s, issued a notice urging local industry, and especially oil and petrochemical firms, not to carry out plant maintenance between April 15 and Oct. 15 in an effort to reduce the area’s awful summer smog. Yet only one of about 10 independent refineries set to do maintenance has agreed.The refineries, known as ‘teapots’ because of the shape of early plants, are usually cleaned and renovated during that period in preparation for an annual hike in prices and demand for diesel and gasoline in the second half. The cleaning process tends to release large quantities of volatile organic compounds that are a major contributor to local air pollution.It’s no small contribution. Shandong’s oil refineries account for a quarter of China’s total processing capacity. Making last-minute changes to maintenance works would raise their costs and may disrupt cash flow for upcoming tax payments in March, industry consultancy FGE said in a note.The conflict illustrates the tightrope the government has to walk in balancing the need to reduce emissions with maintaining economic growth as it strives to meet the 2060 carbon neutrality target set by President Xi Jinping. China is the largest crude oil importer in the world, and its refining capacity is expected to keep growing this decade even as its overall consumption of fossil energy is set to decline.READ MORE: China Needs to Hit Peak Oil Long Before It Reaches Net ZeroIn this case, the private oil refiners are expected to seek an exemption from the government guidance or simply go ahead with maintenance as planned, according to four oil traders familiar with the production schedules and FGE. Shandong’s advisory isn’t mandatory and “teapots have the freedom to decide when to carry out maintenance based on their profitability,” said Wang Luqing, an analyst at Chinese industry researcher SCI99.Ten private oil refiners in the province, with a combined processing capacity of over 1 million barrels per day, planned to shut all their units for maintenance at some point during the government’s blockout period, with nine of them aiming for outages in the second quarter, according to SCI99. Only one teapot has rescheduled to comply with the authority’s request, said the traders, who asked not to be named as they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.READ MORE: China’s Climate Goals Face Pushback On the Ground: Green InsightIn the Jan. 15 notice, Shandong’s ecological environment department said it issued the guidance to reduce emissions of ozone during the summer. The province also encouraged local gas stations to offer promotions at night, according to the notice seen by Bloomberg News, to help spread out evaporation during refueling. Five of Shandong’s municipalities were on the environment ministry’s list of cities with the worst air pollution last year.The department didn’t respond to an email seeking comment about the advisory. The Shandong Refining and Petrochemical Industry Association, whose members include about 30 refiners, didn’t respond to phone calls.Rescheduling maintenance in an attempt to curb pollution has previously been implemented for some state-run refiners. China National Petroleum Corp., the country’s biggest energy company, skipped planned work last summer, according to a press release on its website. For many of Shandong’s refiners, a maintenance outage is overdue. After a dip caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, demand for most oil products in China returned to normal as early as May. As global crude oil prices slumped because of the spread of pandemic in the U.S., Shandong’s teapots went into overdrive to take advantage of the low rates and a government policy setting minimum fuel prices, causing many to postpone work till this year.They’ve been operating at a record 74% capacity on average since May -- compared with an average of 51% over the past decade, data from consultancy Oilchem.net show.Persuading them to keep going for another eight months could be a tall order.(Updates with CNPC’s rescehduling maintenance last year in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.