Twitter rolls out Spaces hosting duties to everyone on Android and iOS

Less than a year after it first started testing live audio rooms , Twitter is opening up Spaces to nearly everyone. Starting today, anyone on Android and iOS can host a Space, no matter how many people follow them. As of this past May, the feature was open to any Twitter user with more than 600 followers . At the time, the company said it put that limit in place to ensure a “good experience.” Now that the option is available to all Android and iOS users, you can start your own audio room by tapping on the compose button and then the Spaces icon.

One more mic check...the option to host a Space is now rolling out to everyone on Android and iOS!



New to Spaces? Here’s a thread to help you out… (1/7) — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 21, 2021