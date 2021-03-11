U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,953.46
    +54.65 (+1.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,617.15
    +320.13 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,394.05
    +325.22 (+2.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,329.31
    +43.62 (+1.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.85
    +1.41 (+2.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.30
    +1.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    26.13
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1980
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5300
    +0.0100 (+0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3978
    +0.0045 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4500
    +0.0550 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,892.36
    +473.55 (+0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,133.97
    +23.26 (+2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,736.96
    +11.36 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,211.64
    +175.08 (+0.60%)
     

Twitter Spaces to launch publicly next month, may include Spaces-only tweets

Sarah Perez
·5 min read

Twitter Spaces, the social network's Clubhouse rival, is working towards a public launch in April, the company announced in comments made in a public Twitter Space audio room on Wednesday. According to the Space's host, Alex aka @akkhosh on Twitter, the company intends to make it possible for anyone to host a Twitter Spaces room of their own sometime in April.

"So, very soon," the Twitter employee noted. "That's where we're headed."

TechCrunch immediately reached out to Twitter to fact check his statements on Wednesday. Given that, in the context a broader conversation about a beta product that just rolled out to testers on Android a week ago -- and for joining Spaces only -- his comments could have been interpreted to mean that Android beta testers would also gain the ability to host their own Spaces by April.

That would still be a fairly quick pace of development for a product that only launched into public testing late last year.

However, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed that we can take Alex at his word.

"Can absolutely confirm that he meant everyone on Android and iOS, not just beta testers," the spokesperson told TechCrunch. In other words, the company is making Twitter Spaces available to the public user base in a matter of weeks.

The speed of development now taking place at Twitter has been notable. In just a few months, Twitter has launched its audio chat room feature to public testing and has quickly iterated on the product to tweak elements like it titles and descriptions, scheduling options, support for co-hosts and moderators, guest lists, and more. When forthcoming changes are announced -- like Android support, co-hosts, or scheduling options, for example -- they're promised to roll out in a matter of weeks, not months.

A few other ideas were also discussed during yesterday's Twitter Spaces session. The company said it's considering support for using music in Spaces and thinking about better ways of integrating tweets.

For the former, the goal would be to offer Spaces' hosts some sort of welcoming music they could play for their listeners. The company has also discussed the idea of offering users the way to tweet inside the Space directly, where tweets would not be displayed on your public timeline. There are various ways this could be accomplished -- for example, by offering an ephemeral, fleeting chat room inside the Space, similar to Twitter's older live video app Periscope, or by offering a dedicated timeline just for the Space itself, which could be more complex to build.

Of course, there are some concerns with rushing a product like Twitter Spaces to launch. In Spaces' competitor, Clubhouse, users are still regularly reporting dealing with verbal abuse and bad actors who are looking to take advantage of the platform as a place to hustle or scam people.

It's less clear to what extent Twitter Spaces has been impacted by similar issues, as its product is still non-public. But one Twitter Spaces user who joined during yesterday's session talked about how their recent Twitter Space was hijacked by a fan group who attempted to take over the discussion. While these particular hijackers would be placated by having the ability to run their own Spaces session, it's easy to imagine how a coordinated effort to derail a Twitter Space could still be a problem in the weeks to come.

Twitter, in the early days of Spaces, had spoken publicly about how it would first ensure that "women and those from marginalized backgrounds" -- a group of people who "are disproportionately impacted by abuse and harm on the platform," a product designer had said -- would be the first testers of the product to ensure it's built with safety in mind. But in the weeks that have followed, there has not been as much said about Twitter Space's anti-abuse measures or policies, as the team's focus has been directed more on the product itself, and its various bells and whistles.

Even when taking the time to speak to analysts and investors or sit down for interviews, Twitter execs and product leaders have tended to gloss over why it keeps building new tools -- like its Stories feature Fleets and now, Spaces -- to encourage conversations from those who are too afraid to tweet.

The fact is that many are afraid because Twitter has not yet successfully made its platform a place where users aren't trolled, abused, or attacked -- for sometimes even the most benign statements or missteps.

One feature that could potentially help protect users by holding abusers accountable is recording Spaces. Twitter earlier said it aims to build in a way to natively record Spaces conversations. When on the record, fewer people may be willing to speak abusively, perhaps. That could encourage more thoughtful conversations but could still potentially scare other users off from trying the product.

Meanwhile, the jury is still out on Twitter Spaces and Clubhouse's long-term potential. There's a question as to whether some of these platforms will see dwindling usage when the world re-opens as the pandemic ends and the conference and networking circuits heat back up. In that light, Twitter Spaces may end up having more long-term staying power as it's connected to Twitter's broader product and plans to make its platform a place for creators to organize, and eventually monetize their fan bases.

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter boss to sell first tweet, convert proceeds to bitcoin

    “just setting up my twttr” This was the first ever tweet 15 years ago - and it’s for sale.The author - Twitter’s boss Jack Dorsey – has said he will convert proceeds from the auction to bitcoinand give it to charity.The tweet went up for sale as digital memorabilia.It's being listed as a unique signature on a website for selling tweets as non-fungible tokens – or NFT’s NFTs are files that serve as digital signatures to certify who owns - photos- videos- other online media. Dorsey is a known bitcoin enthusiast.Payments company Square Inc, also led by Dorsey, invested $170 million more in bitcoin last month,adding to the mainstream acceptance of the digital currency that has been winning support from several big investors.Dorsey’s tweet could attract a high price.An early bid stood at $2.5 million.The proceeds are being donated to GiveDirectly,a fundraising project to give cash directly to families experiencing extreme poverty in Africa.

  • Twitter CEO Will Donate Proceeds From the Genesis Tweet to GiveDirectly

    Bidding on the tweet has sat at $2.5 million since March 6.

  • Hugging Face raises $40 million for its natural language processing library

    Hugging Face has raised a $40 million Series B funding round — Addition is leading the round. The company has been building an open source library for natural language processing (NLP) technologies. Existing investors Lux Capital, A.Capital and Betaworks also participated in today’s funding round.

  • ServiceNow adds new no-code capabilities

    One such trend is the movement to no-code tools to allow line-of-business users to create apps and workflows without engineering help. To help answer that demand, ServiceNow released a couple of new tools today as part of their latest release. Dave Wright, the chief innovation officer at ServiceNow, says that COVID has forced more teams to work in a distributed fashion, and that has in turn has advanced the idea of putting software building into the hands of every employee.

  • Taiwanese reassurances that water shortages won't hit chipmaking show climate change's direct threat to tech

    A weekend statement from the Taiwanese government over its ability to provide water to the nation's chip manufacturers in the face of an unprecedented drought make it clear that climate change is a direct threat to the foundations of the tech industry. As reported by Bloomberg, Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen took to Facebook on Sunday to post about the nation's capacity to provide water to its citizens and businesses in the face of the worst drought the nation has faced in 56 years. The nation said that it would have sufficient water reserves to ensure manufacturing of semiconductors by companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wouldn't stop.

  • Gamefam aims to be the first big gaming company built on Roblox

    Roblox went public yesterday after seeing tremendous growth in 2020, which isn't just good news for the company's employees and investors — there are also startups like Gamefam hoping to take advantage of the platform's success. Roblox has a whole ecosystem of millions of developers and creators building on its game platform, and some are banding together to create their own teams and studios. Founded in 2019, Gamefan currently has 37 full-time employees and eight live games, including Ultimate Driving and Hot Wheels Open World, and Ferencz said there are another 10 in development.

  • Audi's all-electric Q4 e-tron crossover will have a dynamic AR windshield display

    Along with a more spacious cockpit, more storage and some upgraded cupholders, Audi has packed in some serious new tech into its upcoming all-electric Q4 e-tron compact crossover, including an augmented reality head-up display (HUD) that’s reactive enough to accurately stick to a driver’s real environment. Audi revealed Tuesday the interior of the Q4 e-tron, the fifth electric vehicle in its lineup and part of the German automaker's plan to launch more than 30 EVs and plug-in hybrids by 2025. The Q4 e-tron has been expected for some time; it was first revealed as a concept at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show.

  • Rio Tinto and BHP Group drag the FTSE 100 lower as commodity ‘supercycle’ doubts creep in

    Rio Tinto and BHP Group proved a big drag on London stocks on Wednesday, as some analysts said the possibility of a so-called commodity supercycle may be fading.

  • First Lady Jill Biden and Demi Moore Are Fans of This Innovative Skin-Care Brand

    And they love one product that a top makeup artist calls "magic in a bottle."

  • Maren Morris Hopes for More Diversity in Country Music: 'We All Have So Much Room to Grow'

    "I think I just want to exist in a genre that is working to be better," Maren Morris said on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show

  • Chrome for Android lets you preview web links

    Chrome for Android now lets you preview web links before you fully open them.

  • Another Cuomo staffer accuses governor of sexual harassment; woman is 6th to come forward

    ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo again denied any wrongdoing Tuesday after a sixth woman accused the embattled governor of sexual harassment. Cuomo said he was unaware of the latest allegation made by an aide who claims he touched her inappropriately late last year while the pair were working together at the Executive Mansion. “As I said last week, this is very simple: I never touched any ...

  • Harry and Meghan were preparing a financial break for the border their entire lives

    On a scale of 1 to 10, Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was a 50. Allegations of racism within the royal household and conversations about how dark her son Archie’s skin color would be, and the Duchess of Sussex’s despair at the alleged lack of support from “The Firm” and her suicidal thoughts were perhaps among the most shocking revelations. Prince Harry said one thing made their escape to the U.S. possible, allowing them to pay for the security they required.

  • Texas regulator warns lawmakers against rollback in storm power prices

    The state's power grid operator raised power prices sharply during a February freeze that pushed two power companies into bankruptcy. Top officials this week called on the Public Utility Commission (PUC) of Texas to immediately reduce about $16 billion in power prices.

  • Some still mask up despite end of Texas rules

    Texas' coronavirus restrictions are officially over. Restaurants in Texas were allowed to fully open starting Wednesday and a statewide mask mandate was shelved. But some aren't giving them up yet. (March 10)

  • Denmark pauses AstraZeneca vaccine jabs to probe blood clots

    Denmark has temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after reports of blood clots in some people, but its health authority said Thursday it has no evidence the vaccine was responsible. Other experts pointed out that of the millions of AstraZeneca vaccine shots administered elsewhere, including in Britain, there have been no reported cases of the vaccine causing blood clots or related problems.

  • 5 Cheap Stocks Paying High Dividend Yields

    The Toronto-Dominion Bank tops the list

  • Rancho Mirage lands the country's first 3-D-printed housing community

    A planned community consisting of 15 3-D-printed homes is set to debut in Rancho Mirage next year.

  • Strategists bump up U.S. profit targets after fourth quarter blows past expectations

    Bank strategists are raising their estimates for U.S. corporate profitability this year following surprisingly strong fourth-quarter earnings and growing optimism about an economic rebound. Based on results from nearly all of the S&P 500 companies as of Friday, earnings rose 4.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020 from the year-ago period, defying analysts' expectations for a 10.3% decline, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Credit Suisse Securities' chief U.S. equity strategist, Jonathan Golub, recently hiked his 2021 earnings per share target to $185 from $175 following upbeat fourth-quarter results, citing an expected sharp acceleration in the economy.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check may be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household receives this time.