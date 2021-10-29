Twitter now lets hosts record and share audio Spaces

Back in September, Twitter announced that it was planning to add recording and playback features for Spaces so that listeners can access shows after they air. Now, the website has rolled out the ability to a limited number of Spaces hosts on iOS and to all listeners on iOS and Android. Twitter says it's a way for hosts to extend the value of their work and to reach audiences who couldn't always keep an eye out for live conversations.

Hosts who already have access to Spaces Recording will have to toggle on "Record Space" before launching a new conversation to switch on the feature. A recording icon will be visible to everyone, including listeners, during the show. Hosts will have access to the recording for 30 days after initial broadcast, and they'll be able to share and tweet it for their followers to see. Listeners will be able to play back recordings right on their timeline — they'll also be able to share them, which could translate to more listeners and fans for hosts.

While the recording will be available for a month, hosts can delete it anytime. Twitter says it will still keep a file for up to 120 days, though, so it can check for hateful content that goes against its ToS, in case users report a recording.