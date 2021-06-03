U.S. markets close in 27 minutes

Twitter's app is getting a dedicated Spaces section

Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·2 min read

In case there was any doubt about Twitter’s commitment to Spaces, the company is giving the Clubhouse-like audio feature its own section of the app.

Twitter is testing a new version of its iOS app that adds a dedicated section for the feature right between the “explore” section and the notifications tab. The company has been teasing the change for awhile, with CFO Ned Segal previewing an earlier version of the feature back in May. App researcher Jane Manchun Wong has also recently spotted the new tab.

Now, Twitter is making it official, at least for some. According to TechCrunch, the new tab is only available to “around 500” people who were among the first beta testers of Spaces. For now, it sounds like the goal of the tab is to make it easier to find Spaces featuring people you already follow. A Twitter spokesperson said the current version of the feature includes more details, such as the names of hosts and participants you know in each card. Users can also offer feedback on the feature ad see reminders for upcoming Spaces. 

But it’s not difficult to imagine it could one day help users discover new conversations — the version Segal showed off had a section for “outside your network.” That. would make the feature a bit more like Clubhouse, which surfaces room recommendations even if no one you follow is currently participating.

The new section could also eliminate some confusion as currently the main place to find Spaces is at the top of the app alongside Fleets. But though Twitter uses visual cues to distinguish between Fleets and Spaces, it’s a cramped space in the app that can be difficult to navigate (and is easy to scroll past). 

The change also highlights just how important Spaces is to Twitter. Though the company has been releasing a steady stream of new features over the last year, Spaces is the first to get a new section in the app’s main navigation bar. Separately, The company also plans to allow some users to sell tickets to conversations in Spaces.

  • Analysis: A 'tsunami' of cash is driving rates ever lower. What will the Fed do?

    Nowhere is this more evident than in the rising popularity of a Federal Reserve program that lets firms stash their cash overnight with the U.S. central bank in exchange for at best a small return. But usage is soaring to record highs as money market funds and other eligible firms cope with what some analysts are calling a "tsunami" of cash. The banking system is swimming in nearly $4 trillion of reserves, thanks in part to the Fed's asset purchases, a fall off in Treasury bill issuance and a rapid drawdown in the government's store of funds at the Fed. The Treasury General Account, or TGA, has dropped by nearly $1 trillion since last fall, mirrored by the surge in bank reserves.

  • Investor magnet Israel tarnished by Palestinian conflict, but pull still strong

    LONDON (Reuters) -As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict's bloodiest chapter in years played out last month, the world's biggest sovereign wealth fund said it was dropping two Israeli companies from its investment portfolio on humanitarian grounds. A Shapir spokesman said the investment had been about $1 million, adding there was no Israeli company that did not "operate in or gain from" the West Bank territories.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Technical Factors Capping Gains Ahead of EIA Inventories Report

    The fundamentals are bullish with demand expectations seemingly rising everyday as the pace of the global economic recovery picks up steam.

  • Saudi Bottled Water Company Is Said to Join List of IPO Hopefuls

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Saudi Arabia’s biggest bottled-water companies is exploring going public, according to people familiar with the matter.Riyadh-based Berain Water has hired the investment banking arm of Samba Financial Group to manage a possible initial public offering of a 30% stake, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. No decision has yet been made and the company may decide against an IPO, they said.Samba Capital and Berain declined to comment.The IP

  • Analysis: Global funds feel the heat over Belarus 'blood' bonds

    When Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko intensified his crackdown on protesters in February, activists turned their attention to one of the country's sources of funds: international bond markets. Hashtag #BelarusBloodBonds - which had first emerged around the country's disputed 2020 elections - gathered steam again on Twitter, targeting big banks and funds, reminding them of their sustainable investment pledges and calling on them to shun Minsk's debt. One portfolio manager at a major global asset management company which had bought into Belarus' most recent bond in June 2020, said their clients saw the social media chatter in February and pressed them to sell.

  • S.Korea's inflation hits 9-year high as commodity prices jump

    South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated to a more than nine-year high in May, reinforcing calls for gradual monetary tightening, though the increase was mainly due to a low base effect and rises in oil and agricultural prices. Consumer prices rose 2.6% in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, logging the fastest growth since April 2012 and matching a median estimate for a 2.6% increase in a Reuters survey. In May 2020, South Korea fell into deflation as the coronavirus pandemic struck demand and supply chains.

  • Pimco’s Ivascyn Warns Inflation Boost Is Still Worth Hedging

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation may be a transitory scare in global markets, but it doesn’t pay to ignore the risks. That’s the advice from the chief investment officer of fixed-income behemoth Pacific Investment Management Co.Prices are likely to rise sharply this year, perhaps “alarmingly in certain quarters,” said the firm’s Dan Ivascyn Thursday, in an online keynote address to Morningstar’s annual investor conference in Sydney. The boost is likely to be temporary, as the global economic recovery fr

  • Intel-Backed Horizon Robotics Weighs $1 Billion U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese artificial intelligence-chip startup Horizon Robotics Inc. is considering a U.S. initial public offering which could raise as much as $1 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The Beijing-based company, which is backed by investors including Intel Capital, Hillhouse Capital and Jack Ma’s Yunfeng Capital, is working with advisers on preparations for the share sale, the people said. A listing could happen as soon as the end of this year, they said, asking

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade mixed with technology shares under pressure

    U.S. stocks turned mixed intraday on Tuesday, paring earlier gains as technology stocks lost steam.

  • AMC Shakes Off 40% Plunge and Pockets $587 Million of Fresh Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. dizzied investors Thursday by losing 40% of its market value, then regaining most of it -- while pocketing more than $500 million in fresh cash by exploiting the frenzy over the stock.The wild rally initially collapsed on Thursday as the company disclosed plans to raise money by selling more shares so it could cut its heavy debts. The company went ahead anyway, ultimately collecting $587 million by midday, and any doubts among investors that their h

  • The Federal Reserve Is Going to Sell Its Corporate Bond Portfolio. What It Means.

    While the central bank's $13.8 billion portfolio of bonds and ETFs is relatively small, it does mark a shift away from pandemic relief efforts.