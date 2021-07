Twitter Spaces updates makes it easier to share and discover live audio

Twitter’s Spaces is getting another update that makes the audio feature easier to share and discover. Now, users will be able to compose a new tweet directly from the Space, which will link to the audio chat and any accompanying hashtags. While it was previously possible to compose new tweets while listening to a Space, having the composer directly in the space will allow participants to more easily tweet about the conversation as it’s happening.

On iOS, Twitter is also adding new “guest management” controls, that allows hosts to more easily view who is in a Space and who has requested to speak. Finally, the company is adding a new search feature to the Spaces tab it started testing in June. Now, instead of just a curated list of active Spaces, users with access to the tab will also be able to search for Spaces by title or the name or handle of a host. (No update on when more people will have access to the Spaces section of the app, though.)

on iOS updated the guest management

- put the control bar for participants on top of the guest management page so it is always accessible

- added section state for Host to better see what type of participants they have in their space (including pending speaker requests) pic.twitter.com/Ig2F6GIuVE — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) July 29, 2021