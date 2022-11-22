U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,977.25
    +19.25 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,884.00
    +149.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,635.25
    +47.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,852.00
    +8.80 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.44
    +1.40 (+1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.50
    +6.90 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    21.16
    +0.28 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0264
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7950
    -0.0300 (-0.78%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.83 (-3.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1878
    +0.0055 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.4520
    -0.6440 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,147.86
    -5.07 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    372.76
    +0.40 (+0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,430.29
    +53.44 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     
Survey:

What's the worst-performing company of 2022? We want your nominees. Tell us here.

Some Twitter staff who committed to Elon Musk's 'hardcore' Twitter 2.0 last week have since been laid off, report says

Sawdah Bhaimiya
·2 min read
elon musk
Musk at a 2022 Halloween party.Taylor Hill/Getty Images

  • Several Twitter sales staff who committed to Elon Musk's "Twitter 2.0" vision have since been laid off.

  • Platformer and Bloomberg reported the news, saying cuts started Sunday evening.

  • Bloomberg said Musk is trying to balance layoffs across Twitter's technical and sales teams.

Several Twitter employees who signed up to stay at Elon Musk's "hardcore" Twitter 2.0 have since been laid off, Platformer's Casey Newton reported.

Some employees on Twitter's sales team were given notice they were being laid off despite having committed last week to Musk's ultimatum to work harder and longer under his leadership, Bloomberg reported.

Account managers and client partners on the sales team were part of the layoffs, which took place Sunday evening, Platformer reported.

Musk is cutting more roles in an effort to balance out remaining employees across sales and technical sides of the company after deep cuts in engineering, sources told Bloomberg.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider about the additional layoffs.

Twitter's new head of advertising sales Chris Riedy organized an all-hands meeting with Musk for the sales team on Sunday, to which a large number of employees showed up, per Bloomberg. During that meeting Musk discussed his plans for ads and the implications of bringing back Trump to the platform, but made no mention of the impending layoffs.

One employee told the Wall Street Journal that he found out he had been laid off on Monday morning through an email that said his role was no longer necessary.

Riedy has replaced Robin Wheeler who had initially been persuaded by Musk to stay at Twitter after handing in a resignation letter on November 10.

Musk asked managers to fire more staff in sales, partnerships and similar roles on Friday 18, a day after giving employees an ultimatum to either sign up to Twitter 2.0 or quit by Thursday 17 November, 5 p.m.

Wheeler refused Musk's instructions to fire more employees and lost her job as a result, Bloomberg reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • Why ‘work longer’ isn’t great retirement advice

    Financial planners typically advise you to work for as long as you can, so you can juice up your retirement savings while holding out for a fatter Social Security check. Here’s the truth: Retiring early—or even at full retirement age—is little more than a joke for those tens of millions. It’s flaws like this—the refusal of increasingly more companies to shift the finances of retirement off their balance sheets and onto the backs of their workers—that mean millions have to keep working whether they’d like to or not.

  • SoFi stock slides after receiving letter from Senate Banking Committee

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at SoFi shares following a letter from the Senate's Banking Committee.

  • High Tide Becomes Top Revenue-Generating Cannabis Company in Canada

    High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, announced today that according to new data recently released by the cannabis business publication, New Cannabis Ventures, the Company is now Canada's top revenue-generating cannabis company1.

  • Why Shares of Veru Fell 10.33% on Monday

    Veru (NASDAQ: VERU), a biopharmaceutical company that looks for novel cancer therapies, particularly in breast cancer or prostate cancer, saw its shares drop 10.33% on Monday. The company's stock already lost $10 a share two weeks ago when a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel voted 8-5 against approving sabizabulin, Veru's COVID-19 oral therapy, via the Emergency Use Authorization route. It's not the last word, but the FDA usually agrees with advisory panels' votes.

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger’s Rich Compensation Package Revealed, Company Says Bob Chapek Fired ‘Without Cause’

    Bob Iger stunned the entertainment industry when he reassumed his role as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company on Sunday night. The former Disney chief will earn a $1 million base salary for going back to his old job, according to public filings. But that pact could grow a lot richer if Iger and […]

  • This Many Americans Retire With a Million Dollars

    Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's the One-Word Secret to Lowering the Tax Hit on your IRA RMDs

    Everybody hates being told what to do, and retirement investors hate it even more when being told what to do comes with a hefty tax bill – which brings us to the IRS rule known as required minimum withdrawals, or … Continue reading → The post Here's the One-Word Secret to Lowering the Tax Hit on your IRA RMDs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Bet $4.1 Billion on This Beaten-Down Tech Stock. Should You Follow Him?

    The legendary investor's holding company made a surprisingly big bet on this chipmaker in the third quarter.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.5% to 17.7%, were on billionaire money manager's buy lists during the third quarter.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Remarkable Growth Stocks Down Over 90% That Can Double Your Money by 2025

    It's been an especially difficult year for the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Innovative businesses that offer industry-changing potential can deliver big gains when the next bull market inevitably arrives. What follows are three remarkable growth stocks beaten down more than 90% from their respective all-time highs that can double your money by 2025.

  • BP Rises 3.4% Since Q3 Earnings Beat, Increases Share Buybacks

    Higher production and commodity price realizations aid BP's earnings in Q3.

  • These stocks are burning cash fast and might need to raise capital soon, Goldman Sachs flags

    Goldman Sachs strategists put together a list of companies with high ­­cash burn rates and also lofty valuations

  • Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Not Lagging Market On Growth Or Pricing

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 24.9x Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) may be sending very bearish signals at...

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we talk about 10 stocks that billionaire Ray Dalio dumped from his portfolio. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager, philanthropist, and the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one of the […]

  • Why Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Could Be Worth Watching

    Let's talk about the popular Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ). The company's shares led the NYSE gainers with a relatively...

  • FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

    The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum, Devon Energy, and Diamondback Stocks Keep Falling

    Monday dawned bleak for oil stock investors as a sell-off that began early last week gained steam. As of 11:20 a.m. ET, the cost of a barrel of WTI crude oil had fallen to $75.50 -- down 5.7% from Friday's close and the lowest price seen so far this year. The situation with Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is both better and worse.

  • FTX Latest: Filing Shows $1.24 Billion Cash; Hearing to Begin

    (Bloomberg) -- An FTX Group bankruptcy filing showed that the fallen cryptocurrency firm and a number of affiliates had a combined cash balance of $1.24 billion -- more than debtors had identified a few days ago.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsDisney Sha