Some Twitter staff who committed to Elon Musk's 'hardcore' Twitter 2.0 last week have since been laid off, report says

Several Twitter sales staff who committed to Elon Musk's "Twitter 2.0" vision have since been laid off.

Platformer and Bloomberg reported the news, saying cuts started Sunday evening.

Bloomberg said Musk is trying to balance layoffs across Twitter's technical and sales teams.

Several Twitter employees who signed up to stay at Elon Musk's "hardcore" Twitter 2.0 have since been laid off, Platformer's Casey Newton reported.

Some employees on Twitter's sales team were given notice they were being laid off despite having committed last week to Musk's ultimatum to work harder and longer under his leadership, Bloomberg reported.

Account managers and client partners on the sales team were part of the layoffs, which took place Sunday evening, Platformer reported.

Musk is cutting more roles in an effort to balance out remaining employees across sales and technical sides of the company after deep cuts in engineering, sources told Bloomberg.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider about the additional layoffs.

Twitter's new head of advertising sales Chris Riedy organized an all-hands meeting with Musk for the sales team on Sunday, to which a large number of employees showed up, per Bloomberg. During that meeting Musk discussed his plans for ads and the implications of bringing back Trump to the platform, but made no mention of the impending layoffs.

One employee told the Wall Street Journal that he found out he had been laid off on Monday morning through an email that said his role was no longer necessary.

Riedy has replaced Robin Wheeler who had initially been persuaded by Musk to stay at Twitter after handing in a resignation letter on November 10.

Musk asked managers to fire more staff in sales, partnerships and similar roles on Friday 18, a day after giving employees an ultimatum to either sign up to Twitter 2.0 or quit by Thursday 17 November, 5 p.m.

Wheeler refused Musk's instructions to fire more employees and lost her job as a result, Bloomberg reported.

