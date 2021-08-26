Twitter starts to roll out paid Ticketed Spaces on iOS

Twitter announced today that some hosts on Spaces, its live audio feature, will now be able to sell access to Ticketed Spaces. Applications for Ticketed Spaces first opened in June for users who are over 18, hosted three Spaces in the last 30 days and have at least 1,000 followers.

"We're continuing to work closely with people who are already hosting Spaces for Ticketed Spaces," a Twitter representative told TechCrunch. Twitter declined to say how many people it's rolled out this capability to so far, or when users can expect a more universal rollout. For now, anyone on iOS can buy tickets to Spaces hosted by people who have access to the feature.

we want to help people creating cool Spaces make $$$. today, some Hosts will be able create Ticketed Spaces! we’re experimenting on iOS only for now but we hope to get it to everyone soon. know it’s taking us a little time, but we want to get this right for you! https://t.co/xc68yWkOim — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) August 26, 2021

Twitter previously stated that it will take a 3% cut of creators' earnings from Ticketed Spaces. But since the feature is only currently available on iOS, that means that Twitter will be subject to Apple's 30% in-app purchase fee, so a creator will only see 67% of each ticket sale. If a creator's total lifetime earnings on Twitter -- including Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows -- exceed $50,000, then Twitter will raise its 3% commission to 20%.

Ticketed Spaces would differentiate Twitter aside from its live audio competitors. Clubhouse and Instagram let listeners tip speakers or award badges in a live audio space, but the apps haven't enabled advance ticket sales.