Twitter starts testing its own version of Stories, called 'Fleets,' which disappear after 24 hours

Twitter is testing its own version of Stories. The company announced today it will begin to trial a new sharing format called "Fleets," starting in Brazil, which will let users post ephemeral content to its social network for the first time. Unlike Tweets, Twitter's new Fleets can't receive Likes, Replies or Retweets. And they'll disappear entirely after 24 hours.

Fleets aren't non-public, to be clear; they're just a little less accessible. You could visit someone's public Twitter profile and tap to view their Fleets even if you don't follow them. But their Fleet won't circulate Twitter's network, show up in Search or Moments, and it can't be embedded on an external website.

Twitter is one of the last major social platforms to test out a Stories format. First popularized by Snapchat, you can now find a version of Stories across Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and others. Spotify also recently announced a test of a Stories-like feature and even Microsoft's Skype gave it a go at one time, as did Match and Bumble.

In Twitter's case, Fleets are meant to address one of the primary reasons why users don't tweet: they feel uncomfortable with Twitter's public nature. On this front, Twitter said at CES in January it would soon test new controls for determining the audience for your Tweets -- like public, followers only, and so on. But those tests haven't yet begun, we understand.

Fleets, meanwhile, represent a simpler and more familiar solution.

In Brazil, testers will see rounded profile icons right at the top of their Timeline on Twitter's mobile app. This will be immediately recognizable as a Stories feature. The first icon is actually a little thought bubble displaying your own profile photo. Users will simply click on the "+" button to compose their Fleet.

The composer interface is more bare-bones than what you'd find on rival social networking sites. Twitter says that's to reflect its product's text-centric nature. However, users are able to add photos, GIFs and videos to a Fleet, even if fancy editing tools are not available.

At launch, consumers will be able to post videos up to 2 minutes and 20 seconds in length (or 512MB). Whitelisted publishers will be able to publish videos up to 10 minutes in length.

Users can also post multiple Fleets, which viewers will move through using gestures.

This is where Twitter's version of Stories is a little different and potentially cumbersome. To view the multiple Fleets a user has posted, you swipe down instead of advancing through the Fleets horizontally with taps on the sides of the screen. Meanwhile, to move to the next person's Fleet, you swipe to the left.

But these gestures could change based on user feedback, Twitter says.

Though Fleets don't move through Twitter's network the way that Tweets can, viewers can interact with them, in a way. If the poster allows DMs (direct messages), you can reply to the Fleet privately. You'll also be able to react to a Fleet with an emoji, similar to how Stories work on other social apps.

