U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,991.00
    +14.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,185.00
    +109.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,984.25
    +42.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.00
    +9.20 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.07
    +0.74 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.10
    +5.80 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.99
    +0.12 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0704
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7490
    -0.0110 (-0.40%)
     

  • Vix

    28.37
    -1.08 (-3.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2603
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.4730
    +0.2320 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,790.42
    +169.55 (+0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    662.06
    -8.94 (-1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.75
    +38.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,886.63
    +208.83 (+0.78%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Twitter stock jumps on news that Elon Musk still wants to buy it … maybe

Alex Wilhelm
·2 min read

Shares of Twitter are sharply higher in after-hours trading in the wake of a new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing detailing changes to how Elon Musk is approaching buying the company.

In short, Musk initially indicated that he would execute a margin loan of $12.5 billion against other holdings to help finance his purchase of the social media platform. However, those have lapsed, and, per Twitter, "[c]oncurrently with the foregoing, [Elon Musk has] committed to … increase the aggregate principle amount of the equity commitment thereunder to $33.5 billion."

In other words, Musk now plans to front $33.5 billion in his bid to take over Twitter. The Tesla and SpaceX head is in talks with former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and others to help finance the deal or roll their shares over, according to CNBC.

In the wake of Musk's frenetic dealing with Twitter, what appeared to be a push to buy the company became less certain over time. After purchasing a stake in Twitter and nearly joining the company's board, Musk pivoted to outright acquiring the platform. The transaction was complex, but it set a per-share price on Twitter stock of $54.20, valuing the company at around $44 billion.

Musk then made a number of social media posts either disparaging the company, calling the deal off and generally causing the market to increasingly value Twitter as if the deal was kaput. It is possible to vet market confidence in a transaction by how close the company in question trades to its sale price; shares of Twitter rose to the $50 range after the deal was agreed upon but fell to the $37 mark as the transaction appeared less than certain.

Now with more news that Musk is still working toward the transaction's financing -- though there is nuance to the filing -- investors are betting with their wallets that the deal is going to go through. So, up goes Twitter's share price in the wake of the filing -- more than 5% after hours.

That the stock is now merely back to the roughly $39 per-share threshold does indicate, however, some doubt amongst the public market that the SpaceX and Tesla CEO will actually buy the social media company. Beyond general economic headwinds, a dramatic shakeup today saw Dorsey step down from Twitter's board and Twitter shareholders vote not to reelect Silver Lake co-CEO Egon Durban to the board. Elsewhere, Twitter agreed to pay $150 million to settle with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission in a user-privacy case in which law enforcement officials accused the company of mishandling user data over several years.

Recommended Stories

  • Musk’s Revised Twitter Bid Drops Margin Loan, Requires More Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is dropping plans to partially fund his purchase of Twitter Inc. with a margin loan tied to his Tesla Inc. stake and increasing the size of the deal’s equity component to $33.5 billion. Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Sess

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Fine-Tunes His Potential Buy of Twitter

    Elon Musk no longer plans to fund part of his Twitter acquisition with a margin loan. Shares of the social-media firm jumped in after-hours trading.

  • Elon Musk Raises Commitment In His Bid To Acquire Twitter

    Elon Musk on Wednesday said he plans to increase the money he is fronting to acquire Twitter up to $33.5 billion from $27.25 billion.

  • Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson on deadly school shooting

    Lt. Christopher Olivarez, spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, joins “CBS Mornings” to give an update on the deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School.

  • Twitter investors vote against re-electing Elon Musk ally to board

    Twitter Inc investors blocked the re-election of an ally of Elon Musk to the board at an annual meeting on Wednesday that avoided the biggest question for the social media company: will it complete a $44 billion sale to the billionaire. Investors voted against Egon Durban, the co-head of private equity firm Silver Lake, who partnered with Tesla CEO Musk on his abandoned bid to take the electric carmaker private. Musk tweeted on May 13 that the Twitter deal was "temporarily on hold" while he sought more information about the proportion of fake accounts on Twitter.

  • Musk pledges more equity to fund Twitter deal, scraps margin loan

    The disclosure made in a regulatory filing on Wednesday signaled Musk is working to complete the deal even though he had last week linked its progress to Twitter presenting proof that spam bots accounted for less than 5% of the total users. While doubting that spam bots accounted for at least 20% of the users, the world's richest man and Tesla top boss had suggested he could seek a lower price for the social media company. Musk said on Wednesday he was also in talks with shareholders, including Jack Dorsey, for additional financing commitments to fund the deal.

  • First lady welcomes second big shipment of baby formula from Europe

    Jill Biden and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy welcomed the delivery Wednesday of a second shipment of tens of thousands of pounds of baby formula that the Biden administration is importing from Europe to ease critical supply shortages in the U.S.

  • Twitter is working toward 'closing the transaction process' with Elon Musk

    Twitter’s annual shareholder meeting did little to resolve the uncertainty surrounding Elon Musk’s impending acquisition of the company.

  • Asia Stocks Rise as Fed Seen Open to Being Nimble: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia opened with modest gains Thursday after US equities advanced as Federal Reserve minutes struck a less hawkish note than markets had expected.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapEquit

  • Elon Musk commits more cash to Twitter deal, sending Twitter stock higher and Tesla shares lower

    Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk increased the amount of cash he is committing to acquiring Twitter Inc. , according to a Wednesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Musk increased his commitment by $6.25 billion, with the rest funded by debt financing, according to

  • Snowflake Shares Slide Despite Earnings Beat, Falling Below 2020 IPO Price

    The cloud-based data warehousing company had strong operating metrics in its fiscal first quarter, but investors appear to be disappointed with its financial outlook.

  • Today at Apple Creative Studios will launch in 7 new cities

    Apple revealed that it will be expanding its Today at Apple Creative Studios initiative to seven new cities, including Berlin, Miami, Milan, Nashville, Sydney, Taipei and Tokyo. While various classes are being pushed by Apple, not every public session will be available in every location. For instance, a new app design program will only be hosted at Apple Store branches in New York.

  • Anti-Woke Texas Oil Regulator Fends Off GOP Rival in Runoff

    (Bloomberg) -- A Texas oil regulator critical of renewable fuel and “woke” ESG investing won the Republican nomination for a seat on the powerful panel that oversees crude output in the nation’s largest energy producer. Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysTexas Shooter Kills Elementary School ChildrenBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas Attack Leaves 19 Children DeadStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Mark

  • Elon Musk Ditches Tesla-Backed Loans As Part of His Twitter Takeover

    Dimitrios KambourisElon Musk will no longer use loans backed by Tesla stock as part of his Twitter takeover, instead adding $6.25 billion of personal funding toward the $44 billion deal, according to a new filing with the SEC submitted on Tuesday.Musk’s original proposal included a $12.5 billion margin loan—with his Tesla shares acting as collateral—a decision that looked increasingly precarious as the electric carmaker’s stock started to tank. He later reduced the loan amount by half before eli

  • Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo unanimously named first-team all-NBA for fourth straight season

    Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo unanimously named first-team all-NBA for fourth straight season

  • Snowflake Stock Tumbles As Size Of Revenue Beat, Guidance Disappoint

    Snowflake stock tumbled after first-quarter revenue topped estimates, but Wall Street hoped for more in upcoming revenue.

  • Elon Musk committing another $6.25B to Twitter bid: SEC filing

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre reports on Tesla CEO Elon Musk boosting his equity commitments towards his bid for Twitter, now totaling $33.5 billion.

  • Twitter agrees to pay $150M for breaking privacy promises

    Twitter has agreed to pay $150 million as part of a settlement with regulators over allegations that the social media company misrepresented the "security and privacy" of user data over several years. The FTC and Department of Justice said that between May 2013 and September 2019, Twitter asked users for personal information to secure their accounts, but then used that information to target users with ads. This is not the first alleged violation of the FTC Act, under which, among other things, the agency is "empowered to prevent unfair or deceptive acts or practices in or affecting commerce."

  • Longstanding Nebraska football balloon tradition suspended for 2022 season

    Nebraska AD Trev Alberts cited a global helium shortage and other supply-chain issues.

  • O’Rourke calls on Abbott to cancel NRA convention appearance

    Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is calling on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to cancel his scheduled appearance at the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) leadership summit in Houston following the elementary school shooting in Texas on Tuesday. Abbott and other high-profile Republicans, including Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) and former President Trump, have been slated to attend…