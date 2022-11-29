U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,950.53
    -13.41 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,756.49
    -92.97 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,992.31
    -57.19 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,836.78
    +5.81 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.15
    +0.91 (+1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.00
    +9.70 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    +0.32 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0357
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    +0.0170 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1996
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2960
    -0.6050 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,410.57
    +206.86 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.53
    -1.19 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.00
    +37.98 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     
2

Twitter has stopped enforcing its COVID-19 misinformation policy in another change under Elon Musk's ownership

Britney Nguyen
·2 min read
Elon Musk Twitter on phone and the Twitter logo
Chesnot/Getty Images

  • Twitter is no longer enforcing its COVID-19 misleading information policy, per a post on its website.

  • The misinformation policy was created in March 2020 as COVID-19 spread worldwide.

  • This is one of many changes around content moderation that has occurred under Elon Musk's ownership.

Twitter is no longer enforcing its COVID-19 misleading information policy that it put in place in March 2020, per a post on the company's website.

The update to the policy was made effective on November 23 and is an indicator of how the platform's new owner, Elon Musk, is changing the company.

On March 27, 2020, Twitter updated its content moderation policy to require people to remove tweets that "are intended to influence others to violate recommended COVID-19 related guidance from global or local health authorities to decrease someone's likelihood of exposure to COVID-19."

The policy also targeted tweets that made misleading claims about "unharmful but ineffective methods" that "are cures or absolute treatments for COVID-19."

In March 2021, Twitter doubled down, announcing it would use automated and human reviewers to find and label tweets with misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. The platform also introduced a strike system where users with five or more "strikes" for misleading posts would be permanently suspended from Twitter.

Between January 2020 and September 2022, Twitter said it suspended over 11,000 accounts and removed almost 100,000 pieces of content worldwide for violating its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Musk, himself, has a history of using Twitter to spread COVID-19 misinformation and of not following COVID-19 guidelines. In May 2020, he reopened a California Tesla factory, despite local stay-at-home guidelines, and two months later, tweeted misleading theories about COVID-19 death rates.

Now, he is making it so users on the platform can say whatever they want about the virus.

It's one of many policy changes around content moderation that's been established since Twitter came under Musk's ownership.

Musk has reversed several Twitter bans, reinstating Donald Trump's account, for example. And last week, after conducting a Twitter poll asking if he should reinstate other suspended accounts that have "not broken the law" or engaged in "egregious spam," he declared that "amnesty" for these suspended accounts would begin this week.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • This is how much money you need to earn annually to comfortably buy a $400,000 home

    Financial experts break down what you need to earn to afford a median-priced home in the United States.

  • Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Israeli container shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) tumbled 3.4% through 11:05 a.m. EST Monday -- and it's no huge secret why. Across the shipping world, stocks including ZIM, Costamere, and Danaos Corporation are all sliding today. As multiple media outlets have reported, protests against a government "zero-Covid" policy are spreading across China, threatening both the ruling regime's stability, the country's economy, and its ability to produce products that would need container shipping services to reach foreign markets.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe energy stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more energy stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider. The energy sector has been one of the best performers in the S&P 500 over the past few […]

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Right Now

    The post-COVID slowdown hasn't been kind to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and the stock is down 45% so far this year. While the company's e-commerce operations are experiencing weak growth and margins, Amazon is much more than just an online retailer. Amazon's third-quarter results were a mixed bag.

  • 3 Reasons Pfizer Stock Will Crush the Broader Market in 2023

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is a 173-year-old company with a huge portfolio of products. This year, Pfizer has dropped about 16%, in line with the S&P 500. In fact, there are three reasons Pfizer stock could crush the broader market in 2023.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 4 Green Flags for Canoo's Future

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has been one of the market's worst-performing electric vehicle stocks. Lastly, Canoo continued to burn cash as its liquidity dried up. Walmart also gained a warrant that gave it the option to buy more than a fifth of Canoo's outstanding shares at $2.15 per share.

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • Here's Why 2 of This Year's Worst-Performing Stocks Could Bounce Back in 2023

    If 2022 ended right now, it would be the worst year for the stock market since the financial system collapsed in the subprime mortgage crisis of 2008. As of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index is down 28% year to date, though that's a modest decline compared to many formerly high-flying companies that have shed 50% (or more) of their value in 2022. 2022 hasn't been a good year to be in the lending business, particularly for financial technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST).

  • Why Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Slumped 23.5% on Monday

    What happened Shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL), a clinical-stage biotech that specializes in therapies to treat neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases, fell by 23.5% on Monday.

  • 10 Best Robinhood Stocks to Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our discussion on the macroeconomic environment, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks to Buy According To Hedge Funds. It has been a challenging year for investors as rising inflation and increasing […]

  • Why Nio Shares Are Higher Today, Despite China Angst

    Some investors are focusing on the fact that the EV stock is at the lowest level in more than two years.

  • Bill Burr complained to Joe Rogan that his bank was taking $28 out of his account every month ‘for no reason’ — here are 3 'sneaky' banking fees and how to avoid them

    These fees are small and stealthy. But they add up in a big way.

  • Lordstown Motors begins electric truck deliveries

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the road ahead for Lordstown Motors following news that the automaker has started delivering EVs.

  • Marvell (MRVL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Marvell's (MRVL) fiscal third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the accelerated demand for its networking and storage end-market products.

  • Apple iPhone: Some holiday sales ‘are already lost,’ analyst says

    Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Martin Yang joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Apple's iPhone production challenges, whether Apple is still a defensive stock, and Elon Musk's Twitter spat with the tech giant.

  • What to know about the Alzheimer’s drug data coming out this week

    Eisai plans to share additional data about the Alzheimer’s disease treatment it's developing with Biogen this week.

  • FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried Will Receive Zero Dollars

    On the morning of November 8, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX and Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also trades in cryptocurrencies, was a billionaire. The 30-year-old former trader was the institutional face of the crypto space, nicknamed "SBF" by his initials. Bankman-Fried was a god in the crypto sphere.

  • Ask An Advisor: I Live on Social Security and Food Stamps. Can I Protect My Investments in a Down Market?

    I'm retired and living on Social Security and food stamps. I have all my money in two conservative retirement accounts. I cannot contribute any money to them. I plan on taking distributions in five years. What's the best course of … Continue reading → The post Ask An Advisor: I Live on Social Security and Food Stamps. Can I Protect My Investments in a Down Market? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Scotiabank Announces Dividend on Outstanding Shares

    Scotiabank today announced a dividend on the outstanding shares of the Bank, payable January 27, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 4, 2023: