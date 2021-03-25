U.S. markets open in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,890.50
    +9.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,407.00
    +88.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,832.50
    +38.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,146.40
    +16.20 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.14
    -1.04 (-1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.80
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.09
    -0.14 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1815
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.20
    +0.90 (+4.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3679
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9890
    +0.2550 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,219.91
    -870.77 (-1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,060.61
    -35.90 (-3.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,712.89
    +13.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,729.88
    +324.36 (+1.14%)
     

Twitter surveys users about Facebook-style emoji reactions

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

When Jane Manchun Wong discovered last year that Twitter was testing Facebook-like reactions, the social network said it was leftover code from a previous experiment and that it's not currently working on the feature. It looks like the company has picked the project back up since then, because some users are getting surveys asking them to pick between several different emoji reaction sets. When asked about the survey, a spokesperson told TechCrunch: "We’re exploring additional ways for people to express themselves in conversations happening on Twitter."

Twitter
Twitter

Image credit: @WFBrother

While some of the reaction options remain consistent across the proposed sets, Twitter is considering several options for the others. The "Awesome" reaction could either be a surprised face or the "fire" emoji, for instance. Meanwhile, it seems like the social network is looking at three possibilities for the Agree and Disagree reactions: a thumbs up and down combo, a Yes and No one and another combination that looks like Reddit's upvote and downvote buttons. 

The survey also includes questions asking them how they would use the Angry and/or Dislike/Downvote reactions if Twitter ever adds one. Users can pick from several choices, including being uncomfortable and feeling judged if their tweets get Angry/Dislike reacts and hesitating to use Twitter if the reactions exist. Twitter's reaction set for DMs has thumbs up and down options, but users may not be OK with being Disliked or Downvoted in public, after all. The final emojis Twitter decides to use may be an entirely different set — if the company decides to push through with expanding reactions on the platform, that is. 

  • Facebook caught a Chinese hacker group targeting Uyghur activists

    The Evil Eye collective went after about 500 individuals, many of whom were activists, journalists and dissidents living abroad.

  • Playdate's mirror app links the handheld to a PC for streaming and control

    When Panic's Playdate portable console ships, you'll be able to plug it into a PC to mirror the screen for streaming, or control it from the computer.

  • Report links most vaccine misinformation online to just 12 people

    Twelve of the most prominent anti-vaccine activists are responsible for a disproportionate amount of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media, a new report says.

  • Bitcoin Traders Brace for Record $6B in Options to Expire Friday

    The record bitcoin options expiry could be bearish overhang on the market.

  • China’s $2.3 Trillion Hidden Debt Could Climb Even Further

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s local governments had 14.8 trillion yuan ($2.3 trillion) of hidden debt last year, and the figure could climb even further this year, according to a government-linked think tank.Local governments were under pressure to increase infrastructure investment and shore up growth through the pandemic, leading to a 6% rise in off-budget borrowing from a recent low of 13.9 billion yuan in the third quarter of 2019, according to Liu Lei, a senior researcher at the National Institution for Finance and Development.The hidden debt is comprised of funds raised by government-related entities for infrastructure and other public projects that carry an implicit official guarantee of repayment. Bonds sold by local government financing vehicles, or LGFVs, are one way provincial authorities raise money to increase spending without including it on their official balance sheets.China has vowed to stabilize its macro leverage ratio and lower the government debt ratio this year to rein in risks. That could be hard to achieve as on-budget spending can’t cover the investment needed to drive the economy’s targeted growth by 2035, said Liu, whose organization is under the influential state-run Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and advises the government.“Local governments will find ways to increase hidden debt because they are under pressure to expand investment,” Liu said in an interview. “In the longer term, the economy still faces lots of headwinds, including an uncertain external environment and an aging population.”Technically IllegalChina doesn’t have an official account of local governments’ hidden debt, as it’s technically against the law. Estimates by different institutions could vary significantly. One estimate by S&P Global Ratings in 2019 put the size at 20 trillion yuan, while another that same year from Rhodium Group put it at 41.2 trillion to 51.7 trillion yuan.Liu’s calculation includes bonds issued by LGFVs and borrowing by government-linked trust funds, insurers and other investment firms. It doesn’t take into account bank loans to LGFVs, which may be used on commercial projects instead of public welfare projects.Local government will have to repay a record high 2.14 trillion yuan worth of LGFV bonds maturing this year, Bloomberg calculations show.The hidden debt could have led to more than 700 billion yuan a year in extra interest payments, as such borrowing is more costly to service than government bonds, he said. It also creates risks to the stability of China’s financial system, as all kinds of financial institutions -- including banks, brokerages and trust funds -- have bought the debt, Liu added.Last year’s increase came after debt declined from a peak of 16.6 trillion yuan in 2016, as authorities transformed some of the borrowing into government bonds and moved them onto official balance sheets.(Updates with additional estimates and details on LGFV bond maturity)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Europe needs $355 billion for 5G rollout, industrial study says

    Europe needs to pump 300 billion euros ($355 billion) into its telecoms infrastructure by 2025 if it wants to roll out super fast 5G across the 27-country bloc to boost economic growth and tap the potential of the technology, a report said on Thursday. The study by consulting firm BCG, commissioned by telecoms lobbying group ETNO, comes as the European Union pins its hopes on 5G to lift it out of a COVID-19 pandemic-induced recession and take the lead in internet-connected devices. But EU telecoms operators have been reluctant to invest in 5G networks, which could support smart factories and self-driving cars, because of the massive outlay, while they say plans to scale up via mergers to take on these costly projects have been stymied by tough EU antitrust rules.

  • Homebuyers shrug off higher mortgage rates, but refinances stop booming

    Applications rise for homebuyer mortgages, but refinancing continues to cool.

  • Wall St. bellwether Jefferies posts record Q1 results, led by investment banking surge

    Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) delivered record quarterly earnings results on Wednesday after the closing bell, with increased market share across its lines of business.

  • GameStop Loses Luster in Earnings Aftermath, Possible Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp., the roller-coaster stock championed by Reddit-based traders, tumbled Wednesday in the aftermath of disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and the possibility it may sell additional shares to take advantage of soaring demand.Shares of the video-game retailer fell 34% to $120.34 in New York Wednesday, its steepest decline in seven weeks, after reporting profit in the period ended Jan. 30 of $1.34 a share, excluding some items. That compared with an average projection of $1.43 from analysts.Though a new generation of game consoles helped spur purchases, the company didn’t get as big a bump as expected. Net sales fell 3.3% to $2.12 billion in the quarter, short of the $2.24 billion estimate. This is its 12th straight quarter of declining sales, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Still, the console surge helped lift same-store sales by 6.5%, with online revenue up 175%.GameStop shares have soared more than sixfold this year on frenzied buying by individual investors that kicked off in January. The company has been considering since then whether to sell new shares and whether to increase the size of its program under which it can sell stock at prevailing market prices, it said in its annual regulatory filing late Tuesday. Under the deal signed in December with Jefferies Financial Group Inc., GameStop can sell as much as $100 million of stock, according to a filing.The proceeds of a sale would primarily help finance the company’s push into e-commerce, it said.Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter boosted his share price target to $29 from $16, citing “excellent execution” from GameStop’s current and former management teams. He still downgraded GameStop to a sell-equivalent rating, saying the stock is disconnected from the fundamentals of the business.Read more: What analysts are saying after GameStop’s earnings resultsNew HiresGameStop also announced a trio of new executive hires to help carry out the shift to digital. It named technology veteran Jenna Owens as chief operating officer, bringing on board an Amazon.com Inc. and Google alum. It also appointed two other executives with tech experience as part of a push by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen to make the brick-and-mortar chain a digital powerhouse.The new hires were “clearly an effort to replace GameStop’s traditional retail DNA” with executives experienced in e-commerce, digital transitions and omni-channel operations, Robert W. Baird & Co. analyst Colin Sebastian said in a note.While investors were expecting more guidance from GameStop on its new strategic direction, the company declined to take questions on a call with investors late Tuesday. Cohen wasn’t on the call. And no forecasts were provided in its earnings statement.Customer ServiceChief Executive Officer George Sherman said the company will focus this year on customer service and experience -- both key components to a successful turnaround for GameStop.Despite falling for the last five sessions in New York, the stock is pricing in an “optimistic bright blue scenario (or better),” Baird’s Sebastian said, keeping GameStop at neutral.(Updates share price move in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chinese tech stocks fall as U.S. SEC begins rollout of law aimed at delisting

    Shares in dual-listed Chinese companies fell sharply on Thursday in Asia after the U.S. securities regulator adopted measures that would kick foreign companies off American stock exchanges if they do not comply with U.S. auditing standards. The move by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adds to the unprecedented regulatory crackdown in China on domestic technology companies, citing concerns that they have built market power that stifles competition. The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, signed into law by then-President Donald Trump in December, is aimed at removing Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges if they fail to comply with American auditing standards for three years in a row.

  • World’s Biggest Wealth Surge Heralds Rise of India’s Next Ambani

    (Bloomberg) -- After spending two decades building a business empire centered around coal, Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now looking beyond the fossil fuel to cement his group’s future. His ambitious plans are getting a boost from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Adani has emerged as India’s infrastructure king, diversifying from mines, ports and power plants into airports, data centers and defense -- sectors Modi considers crucial to meeting India’s economic goals. Investors are rewarding the pivot, betting the tycoon’s strategy of dovetailing his interests with the government’s development program will pay off.The group’s six listed units added a combined $79 billion to their market value in the past year at the height of a pandemic, capping the best 12 months in their history. That’s the most after the nation’s two biggest business empires, Tata group and Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. Blue-chip names including French oil giant Total SE and Warburg Pincus LLC have plowed money into Adani’s companies.In less than two years, Adani has gained control of seven airports and almost a quarter of India’s air traffic. He has unveiled plans to boost his renewable energy capacity almost eightfold by 2025, positioning himself to benefit as the government debates ambitious climate targets that would cut net greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century. Last week, he won a contract to co-develop a port terminal in Sri Lanka, a neighbor India is courting to check China’s influence in the region. Adani Enterprises Ltd. signed a pact last month with EdgeConneX to develop and operate data centers across India.“Adani is politically savvy and invests in mostly sensible, long-dated infrastructure projects” broadly tied to government priorities, said Tim Buckley, director of energy finance for Australia and South Asia at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, or IEEFA. “So long as India sustains strong growth, the group is likely to prosper under his leadership and witness a surge in global investor interest.”The focus on India’s infrastructure forms “the core of our ‘nation building’ philosophy” and the group has created thousands of jobs and delivered unprecedented value to its shareholders, Adani said at a JPMorgan India Summit in September. A representative for the group declined to comment for this story.After starting out as a commodities trader in the late 1980s, Adani is now richer than Jack Ma and is India’s second-wealthiest person with a net worth of $56 billion. He added $50 billion to his fortune in the past year, about $5 billion more than Ambani, Asia’s richest man, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Adani’s net worth rose more than any other billionaire’s this year.Adani shot into the international limelight when he won a coal project in Australia in 2010. Ever since, he’s come under attack from climate activists including Greta Thunberg. A “Stop Adani” campaign by environmentalists disrupted development, with pressure building on lenders to turn off the credit tap. In a 2019 interview with Bloomberg News, Adani said the project’s goals were energy security for India and jobs for locals.But back home, Adani has been at the center of another controversy that got louder especially after Modi became prime minister in 2014. Opponents of the powerful leader say Adani’s success is largely due to his closeness to Modi -- an allegation denied by the tycoon -- and his propensity to align his investments with Modi’s policy objectives.Critics point to reports that the federal government under Modi relaxed airport bidding rules, helping Adani’s group qualify despite having shown no prior experience running an airport. A lease the conglomerate won in the southern state of Kerala faced challenge in court, with a local minister last year calling the winning bid an “an act of brazen cronyism.”The Adani group rejected those claims and said it won through a competitive process. In a Jan. 21 statement, the government said Adani was the top bidder among 86 registrations, and the process was transparent. The nation’s Supreme Court is still hearing the dispute. The Adani group representative declined to comment.Old LinksLike Modi, Adani hails from the western Indian state of Gujarat. About two decades ago, Adani publicly backed Modi when a crisis threatened to end the rising politician’s career. Modi was under attack by rivals and businessmen who accused him of failing to prevent bloody sectarian riots in his home state in 2002. Adani created a regional industry lobby and helped kick off a biannual global investment summit in Gujarat in 2003 that boosted Modi’s pro-business credentials.“The connection between Modi and Adani dates back to 2003,” said Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a political analyst who wrote the biography “Narendra Modi: The Man, the Times.” “Adani’s fortunes will certainly take a beating” without Modi in power. Should that happen, he will start forging close ties with the new ruling party, Mukhopadhyay said.Responding to his opponents, Modi said in a parliament speech last month that the role of private enterprise in the economy is as important as the public sector, and wealth creators are a necessity. The Adani representative declined to comment.Deft RevampBuoyant credit markets helped fuel Adani’s expansion. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. sold a 10-year dollar bond in January at a 3.10% coupon, compared with 4.375% in June 2019. Adani Green Energy Ltd. signed a $1.35 billion loan facility last week from 12 banks including Standard Chartered Plc and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., one of the biggest renewable loans in Asia.While Credit Suisse Group AG estimates the group’s gross debt jumped 29% to $24 billion in the six months through September from a year earlier, a spinoff and ring fencing of units in 2015 has provided comfort to creditors.The biggest threat Adani faces is coal. Financial institutions around the world are increasingly under pressure to avoid funding energy projects using the dirtiest fossil fuel. Adani Enterprises is India’s biggest importer and also a contract miner for 101 million tons annually. His investments of more than $2 billion in Australia are running into challenges and delays, and could pose a risk to any of the units stepping in to fund the development.Cutting ImportsAdani’s new ventures face far fewer headwinds. He has plans for defense manufacturing, heeding Modi’s calls to help cut reliance on expensive imports. He is also scaling up production of solar panels and modules, again under Modi’s “Make in India” appeal. The foray into data centers follows the government’s proposed law that requires data to be stored locally.Adani’s penchant for attracting foreign capital also jibes with the priorities of a Modi administration that doesn’t have a large enough budget to finance its infrastructure priorities. Warburg invested $110 million in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone this month, while France’s Total took its total investment in Adani Green to $2.5 billion.“All told, Adani Group is doing all the right things,” said Chakri Lokapriya, chief investment officer at TCG Asset Management Co. in Mumbai, whose fund recently sold its holdings in Adani units but is looking to buy again. “In coming years, Adani group will own controlling stakes in critical gateways to infrastructure, power generation and information technology.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mastercard battles return of $19 billion UK class action

    A specialist London court will this week re-consider allowing an historic 14 billion pound ($19 billion) class action against Mastercard to proceed, which could entitle adults in Britain to about 300 pounds each if successful. Former financial ombudsman Walter Merricks, who alleges that Mastercard overcharged more than 46 million people in Britain over nearly 16 years, hopes the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) will certify the case after the UK Supreme Court overruled objections to it proceeding in December. A two-day court hearing will kick off on Thursday and will determine the fate of Britain's first mass consumer claim -- and clarify the rules for a string of other competition class actions that have stalled in its wake.

  • Turning Point Seen for Malaysia Stocks as Foreigners Pile In

    (Bloomberg) -- Overseas investors have been pulling out of Malaysian equities for 20 straight months. March could mark the turn of the tide.Foreigners have poured a net $97 million into local stocks this month through March 22, while withdrawing a combined $1 billion from four other Southeast Asian markets tracked by Bloomberg.The inflows come as valuation of Malaysia’s main equity gauge is now the cheapest in the region while the dividend yield of 3% is the highest among major Asia Pacific indexes after Singapore.Foreigners becoming net buyers would mark a rare event for a market that saw global funds pull a record $5.7 billion last year. That’s as political upheaval combined with the Covid outbreak to sour sentiment even as local investors turned Malaysian glove makers into one of Asia’s hottest pandemic trades.“There’s a thematic play for Malaysia in a sense that it has underperformed,” said Geoffrey Ng, director at Fortress Capital Asset Management Sdn. “Part of why there was so much foreign selling earlier was because of political uncertainty, which is fading now.”Malaysia in January declared a state of emergency to tackle surging coronavirus infections. That allowed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to suspend parliament until the emergency ends in August, amid calls for immediate snap polls from the ruling coalition’s largest party.Muhyiddin has said he will hold an election as soon as the pandemic is brought under control. He came to power in March last year after securing a razor-thin majority following the abrupt resignation of his predecessor Mahathir Mohamad.Monthly WithdrawalsForeign shareholdings in Malaysian companies stood at 20.4% at the end of February, near the lowest in more than a decade, according to CGS CIMB Research. Ending March with a positive number would snap the longest run of foreign monthly withdrawals since at least 2009.The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index, down almost 5% from a December peak, is up 1.6% in March, poised for its best month this year. Beaten-down bluechips like casino operator Genting Bhd., banks and utilities have led the gains as new Covid infections slow and vaccines are rolled out.The KLCI gauge climbed 0.5% at the close on Wednesday, halting a three-day decline.Even so, Credit Suisse Group AG cut Malaysia to underweight from market weight. The bank downgraded developing stocks due to a stronger U.S. dollar, slow rollout of vaccines in the region and political risks in some commodity-exporting markets.“Its just one month of data so we have to see if this trend continues,” said Ng.(Updates to add stock index performance in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip as traders eye Powell, Yellen testimony

    Traders closely monitored remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

  • Intel doubles down on chip manufacturing with $20 billion investment

    Intel plans to build two new chip factories in Arizona.

  • RBC Urges Measures to Cool Canada’s ‘Overheating’ Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The Canadian housing market is “overheating” and policy makers need to take steps to cool it down, according to an economist at Royal Bank of Canada, the country’s largest bank and biggest mortgage lender.“Demand is exceedingly strong, inventories are generally low, and property values have soared to levels far outside historical norms,” Robert Hogue, an economist at RBC, wrote in a research note published Wednesday. “Making matters worse: buyers and sellers expect prices to continue to escalate.”Hogue is the latest to add his voice to a chorus arguing that the frenetic housing market, which has pushed home prices to record levels, is getting out of hand. While policy makers have maintained that the combination of low interest rates and demand for larger properties fueled by the pandemic are driving the market, they’ve also indicated they’re watching closely for signs that speculation is starting to takeover.Hogue argues for action now to head off the possibility of a painful correction down the road and to stop surging real estate valuations from making the widening gulf between rich and poor any worse.With the Bank of Canada likely to keep interest rates low to support the broader economy, Hogue says responsibility to rein in the housing market could fall to local officials at the municipal and provincial level who have the most power to increase housing supply through permitting and zoning processes.He also said the federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should reexamine the supports it gives to homeownership, from national mortgage-lending rules to tax incentives for investors in residential real estate. In addition, he suggested ending the longstanding tax exempt status of capital gains on a person’s principal residence.“This support was largely designed during times when interest rates were much higher, and in some cases to counter the effect of high rates,” Hogue said. “With the Bank of Canada committed to keeping interest rates low for an extended period of time, we believe policy support for home ownership needs to be recalibrated.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tug Boats Scramble to Move Massive Ship Blocking Suez Canal

    (Bloomberg) -- Tugs and diggers have so far failed to dislodge a massive container ship stuck in the Suez Canal for a third day, increasing the chances of prolonged delays in what is arguably the world’s most important waterway.Work to re-float the Ever Given was suspended until Thursday morning in Egypt, shipping agent Inchcape said, citing the Suez Canal Authority. Dredgers are still trying to loosen the vessel before any attempt to pull it out, the ship’s manager said.It’s taxing to even grasp how big this ship is. About a quarter mile long (400 meters) and weighing in at 200,000 metric tons, its sheer size is overwhelming the efforts to dig it out. A huge yellow excavator, itself about twice as tall as its driver, looked like child’s toy parked next to the ship’s bulking bow.The situation has gotten so desperate that an elite salvage squad is due to arrive Thursday to work on prising the Ever Given from the bank of the canal, where it’s blocking oceangoing carriers that haul everything from oil to consumer goods.Still, the best chance for freeing the ship may not come until Sunday or Monday, when the tide will reach a peak, according to Nick Sloane, the salvage master responsible for refloating the Costa Concordia, the cruise ship that capsized on the coast of Italy in 2012. Sloane works as the senior salvage master for Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Resolve Marine Group.About 12% of global trade goes through the canal, making it so strategic that world powers have fought over the waterway since it was completed in 1869. For now, all that traffic is backed up with the Ever Given aground in the southern part of the canal, creating another setback for global supply chains already strained by the e-commerce boom linked to the pandemic.“The Suez Canal blockage comes at a particularly unhelpful time,” said Greg Knowler, European editor at JOC Group, which is part of IHS Markit Ltd. “Even a two-day delay would further add to the supply chain disruption slowing the delivery of cargo to businesses across the U.K. and Europe.”A rough estimate shows the blockage is costing about $400 million an hour, based on calculations from Lloyd’s List that suggest westbound traffic is worth around $5.1 billion a day and eastbound traffic is approximately $4.5 billion. On Wednesday, 185 vessels were waiting to cross the canal, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg, while Lloyd’s estimates there’s 165.About 34 container vessels chartered by Maersk and other shipping lines are either stuck in the canal or en route, according to supply-chain tracking company project44. Preliminary reports show 10 crude tankers carrying a total of 13 million barrels could be affected by the disruption, according to Vortexa Senior Freight Analyst Arthur Richier.The incident began on Tuesday when strong winds blasted through the region and kicked up sands along the banks of the 120-mile-long canal, which connects the Mediterranean in the north with the Red Sea in the south. The waterway is narrow -- less than 675 feet wide (205 meters) in some places -- and can be difficult to navigate when there’s poor visibility.But Ever Given stayed its course through the canal, on its way to Rotterdam from China. As gusts that reached as high as 46 miles an hour swept up dust around it, the crew lost control of ship and it careened sideways into a sandy embankment, blocking nearly the entirety of the channel. It’s still in the same position as when it ran aground, according to Inchcape.Two canal pilots were onboard when the ship went aground at about 5:40 a.m. The ship’s last known speed was 13.5 knots at about 5:30 a.m.At the heart of all of this is the ship’s massive scale.Container vessels have nearly doubled in size in the past decade as global trade expanded, making the job of moving such ships much harder when they get stuck.Even while key routes -- including the Suez Canal -- have been widened and deepened over the years to accommodate the mega-sized vessels, the work to dig them out after they get stuck takes enormous power.The struggle to dislodge the ship is now falling to SMIT Salvage, a legendary Dutch firm whose employees parachute themselves from one ship wreckage to the next, saving vessels often during violent storms. This ship is so heavy that the salvors may have to lighten it by removing things like the ballast water, which helps keep ships steady when they’re at sea. Fuel could also be unloaded.How to Dislodge a 200,000-Ton Ship From a Canal WallThe Suez Canal Authority hasn’t commented on the work or given any indication of when traffic could resume.The canal is among the most trafficked waterways in the world, used by tankers shipping crude from the Middle East to Europe and North America, as well as in the opposite direction.The blockage highlights a major risk faced by the shipping industry as more and more ships transit maritime choke points including the Suez, Panama Canal, the Strait of Hormuz and Southeast Asia’s Malacca Strait. Such occurrences could become more common as ships get bigger and waterways get more congested.“Every hour, more vessels -- including container ships, oil tankers, RoRo vessels, and bulk carriers -- are being backed up in the Mediterranean to the north and the Red Sea to the south,” said p44’s chief executive officer, Jett McCandless. “It’s another big blow to global trade in an already back-logged and battered supply chain year.”Oil companies are starting to prepare for the worst. On Wednesday, there was an uptick in interest from oil companies looking to book tankers with options to avoid the canal, according to a broker, and several bid for space on the pipelines that allow bypass of the waterway completely. For now, that’s a just-in-case move. Container ships will most likely have to wait it out, as the main alternative is the unattractive option of sailing around the southern tip of Africa.The disruption comes at a time when oil prices were already volatile. Crude surged above $70 a barrel earlier this month on Saudi production cuts, only to slump close to $60 this week due to setbacks in Europe’s coronavirus vaccine program. Brent crude rose more than 5% on Wednesday.Ever Given’s crew are safe and accounted for, and there have been no reports of injuries or pollution, according to the ship’s manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement. The vessel is also carrying cargo for logistics company Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., according to Mark Wong, a spokesman for OOCL.(Adds cost estimate in eight paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Tech Giants Dive as Delisting Threat Joins Crackdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech giants from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. dived after U.S. regulators revived threats to toss China’s largest corporations off U.S. bourses, compounding concerns of a widening domestic antitrust crackdown.Tencent and Alibaba slid more than 5% in Hong Kong Thursday before paring losses, joining a U.S. selloff that wiped more than 20% off Chinese tech names including Tencent Music Entertainment and iQiyi Inc., Baidu Inc.’s Netflix-like streaming subsidiary. The Hang Seng Technology Index slid as much as 5% to its lowest since November.The losses followed a warning from the Securities Exchange Commission that it’s taking steps to force accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies -- the penalty for non-compliance being ejection from exchanges. That threat worsened sentiment in China’s giant tech sector just as Beijing is widening a crackdown on the country’s largest corporations, fearful of their growing clout after years of relatively unfettered expansion.“Sentiment got hurt after Chinese technology stocks slumped overnight on Nasdaq,” while local reasons accelerated the selloffs, including a lack of upside surprises in Tencent earnings and worries about government regulation on the sector, said Daniel So, a CMB International analyst.On Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported China’s government has proposed establishing a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect from hundreds of millions of consumers. The preliminary plan, which is being led by the People’s Bank of China, would mark a significant escalation in regulators’ attempts to tighten their grip over the country’s internet sector. Tencent executives sought to tamp down the impact of Beijing’s heightened scrutiny after reporting revenue growth that barely met expectations.“The major reason is still valuation,” said Linus Yip, First Shanghai Securities analyst. “Even after such a big drop, the sector is still not cheap. I don’t think the tech stocks will resume upward trend any time soon. Any bad news will trigger further selloffs, be it Nasdaq plunge or news about China’s regulation.”Read more: Tencent Dives Despite Assurances About China Antitrust Fallout(Adds a quote)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett says make this the priority for your $1,400 stimulus check

    Though he's not getting a payment, he has this good advice on what to do with yours.

  • Bargain Hunters Save Turkish Stocks From Worst Drop in 20 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Losses in Turkish markets slowed on Tuesday as a number of investors scooped up bargains, pulling the main equity gauge back from its biggest two-day drop in 20 years.The morning started with the BIST 100 Index plunging almost 9%, triggering circuit breakers on the Istanbul bourse. But after a few hours, stocks had clawed back almost all of the losses and the lira’s decline was a fraction of the previous day’s tumble. The BIST 100 ended the day 0.1% lower, still down nearly 10% since the start of the week, while the lira was trading 0.4% lower as of 6:17 p.m. in Istanbul.After a chaotic trading day on Monday in the wake of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to fire central bank Governor Naci Agbal, markets seemed to calm down following reassuring statements from Turkish officials. Yigit Bulut, a senior adviser to Erdogan, said the central bank would avoid any extraordinary steps under Agbal’s successor, Sahap Kavcioglu. He also reiterated Erdogan’s monetary policy theory that high inflation is caused by elevated interest rates.“We’re starting to remove some of the hedges as we see opportunities in some stocks,” said Semih Kara, chief investment officer of Tacirler Asset Management. Kara said the fund is mostly looking to add names outside the banking industry, particularly the shares of exporters and companies with strong cash positions and no foreign-currency debt.The BIST 100‘s intraday reversal was led by gains in shares of exporters and companies with foreign currency income, while a gauge of banking stocks ended the day down 8.5%.READ MORE: Turkey ETF Gets Best Inflow Since 2018 on Worst-Ever Day: Chart“Investors had a bitter pill to swallow with yet another pivot at the central bank,” said Akber Khan, senior director of asset management at Al Rayan Investment in Doha. “With his proactive measures, Agbal had rapidly built precious credibility with investors, so his abrupt departure, and little clarity on the way forward, left investors fearing the worst.”READ MORE: Central Bank of Erdogan Has Foreign Cash Exiting TurkeyThe lira plunged as much as 15% on Monday. Renaissance Capital predicts the currency could slide a further 12% by year-end, while Commerzbank AG expects it to reach 10 per dollar. Options traders are the most bearish on the currency on record, one-month risk reversals show.“In contrast to previous periods, like in 2018 or November 2020, interest-rate hikes might not stop lira depreciation” because any tightening has proved short-lived, said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of currency strategy at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt. “What will end the next lira depreciation episode? I am asking myself, without having an answer.”The yield on Turkey’s benchmark 10-year local-currency bond was up 21 basis points at 19.1%, the highest since May 2019, following Monday’s record jump of 483 basis points.“Barring the carry, which is suppressing short-term weakness in the lira, the overall decimation of central-bank credibility and independence will see further outflows out of Turkey,” said Saed Abukarsh, chief investment officer at Ark Capital Management in Dubai. “Ultimately, Erdogan would like to make an omelet without breaking any eggs.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.