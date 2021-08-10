U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,439.53
    +7.18 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,272.66
    +170.81 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,791.73
    -68.44 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.97
    +3.16 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.33
    +1.85 (+2.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.20
    +4.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1725
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    +0.0220 (+1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5600
    +0.2550 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,151.05
    -979.19 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,112.03
    +869.35 (+358.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene temporarily for spreading vaccine misinformation

Taylor Hatmaker
·2 min read

Twitter temporarily suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday after the Georgia Republican posted a tweet that claimed vaccines don't reduce the spread of Covid-19.

"These vaccines are failing & do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks," Greene tweeted, contradicting the scientific community and calling for the FDA to refuse to approve vaccines. Greene's tweet remains up on her Twitter feed, but it's paired with a misinformation warning from the company that points users to information from the CDC.

Twitter told TechCrunch the tweet was "labeled in line with [Twitter's] COVID-19 misleading information policy" and will result in Greene's account being frozen in read-only mode for seven days in light of "repeated violations" of Twitter's platform rules. Last month, Greene was suspended for 12 hours for falsely claiming that the virus posed little threat to healthy people under the age of 65.

The new suspension is Greene's fourth slap on the wrist from Twitter under its current strike-based system for Covid-19-related misinformation. Greene is a repeat rule-breaker on the platform, which puts her account in jeopardy of a permanent ban if she offends a fifth time after her account is reinstated.

In spite of a widely available trio of vaccines proven to dramatically and effectively reduce the severity of Covid-19 infections or prevent them outright, Covid cases are on the rise in the U.S. in a major way. Florida continues to break its own record for daily infections, topping the numbers the state saw during the pre-vaccine months of 2020.

Online misinformation continues to play a major role in discouraging Americans from seeking the vaccine, even with the highly contagious delta variant on the rise. In states like Alabama, where vaccination rates are some of the lowest in the nation, those numbers have begun trending up as residents realize how vulnerable they are to the new variant, which is ravaging pockets of the population that haven't yet sought the shot.

Twitter rolls out vaccine misinformation warning labels and a strike-based system for violations

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook caught a marketing firm paying influencers to criticize COVID-19 vaccines

    Facebook has banned a marketing firm for its involvement in an influence operation that used influencers and fake accounts to undermine COVID-19 vaccines.

  • South Carolina gov gets anti-abortion org's 1st 2022 backing

    A leading anti-abortion group has picked South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster as its first gubernatorial endorsement in next year's elections, part of a broader strategy to seed top state jobs with abortion opponents as the U.S. Supreme Court considers whether to give states more power over the issue. On Wednesday, officials from the Susan B. Anthony List will travel to Greenville to give their endorsement to McMaster, now in his second full term. In an interview ahead of the event, Marjorie Dannenfelser, the organization's president, told The Associated Press that McMaster's key roles in defending both Mississippi's abortion law and South Carolina's new restrictions on abortion make him “a hero in defending life.”

  • Things in Your Home to Get Rid Of (Yes, It's Time)

    Consider this your permission slip to toss out the endless condiment packets in that one drawer. From useless kitchen utensils to impractical office products, consider this list of the top household items that are worth parting ways with.

  • SC Gov. McMaster thinks Columbia mask rule is unlawful

    The Republican governor thinks masks in schools are a personal choice for parents, and says he doesn’t think Columbia’s recent mask mandate would hold up in court.

  • We're nowhere near end of COVID pandemic, top scientist warns

    Epidemiologist Dr Larry Brilliant said new strains of coronavirus will continue to emerge unless the global population is vaccinated.

  • Jade Roper Tolbert Gives Tour of Her New Family Home: 'We Bought the House!'

    "The way this house came to us was sort of serendipitous, but not without a few hiccups of course, haha," Jade Roper Tolbert wrote

  • Democrats’ infrastructure visions take a bipartisan detour

    Joe Biden is not the first president to shoot for the moon on infrastructure, only to get yanked back to Earth.

  • Sean Penn explains his stance on vaccines: 'It should be mandatory'

    Sean Penn tells Yahoo Entertainment why he believes&nbsp;that the movie business and other businesses need to take the lead about mandating the Covid vaccine. Penn also explains why he's frustrated by vaccine hesitancy&nbsp;and reveals what he'd say to the people who are holding back.

  • Andrew Cuomo Resigns as New York Governor After Sexual Harassment Investigation

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he will resign from office after state Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation found he sexually harassed multiple women. He will step down within the next two weeks, ending a decade leading the Empire State. Cuomo promised to oversee a “seamless” transition and noted that New York faces challenges as […]

  • A Nigerian internet scammer is becoming an action-movie villain

    If well made, the movie about Hushpuppi will show how the 38-year-old’s social media posts led the FBI to him. Mo Abudu and Will Packer know people want to watch.

  • Alveda King decries 'woke white folks' pushing own form of critical race theory

    The niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. supports critical race theory, just not the version "woke white folks" are pushing.

  • Anti-vaccine protesters clash with London police

    The protesters were demonstrating against the use of COVID-19 vaccine passports and children receiving coronavirus vaccines, according to Paul Brown, who posted the video on Twitter.It appeared protesters were targeting the corporation's news coverage, according to a report in The Guardian, despite the majority of the BBC's operations moving out of the White City building eight years ago.It said the corporation's commercial arm still rents out some studio space in the facility.

  • Hospitals run low on nurses as they get swamped with COVID

    The rapidly escalating surge in COVID-19 infections across the U.S. has caused a shortage of nurses and other front-line staff in virus hotspots that can no longer keep up with the flood of unvaccinated patients and are losing workers to burnout and lucrative out-of-state temporary gigs. Florida, Arkansas and Louisiana all have more people hospitalized with COVID-19 than any other point in the pandemic, and nursing staff is being stretched thin. In Florida, COVID-19 cases have filled so many hospital beds that ambulance services and fire departments are straining to respond to emergencies.

  • Fulcrum Stock Nearly Triples — Why Shares Went Gangbusters On Sickle Cell Drug

    Fulcrum Therapeutics unveiled positive results for its sickle cell disease drug, and the biotech stock more than doubled to a 13-month high.

  • Here's Why Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Is Shooting Higher Today

    A positive trial readout suggests the company's new drug discovery engine has more potential than expected.

  • ARWR: New Program Targeting Complement C3 Highlights Expanding Pipeline…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:ARWR READ THE FULL ARWR RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Pipeline Expansion Continues Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) is developing medicines that cause gene silencing using RNA interference (RNAi), a specific means of inhibiting the expression of genes and stopping the production of a specific protein. The company has a deep and diverse pipeline consisting

  • 3 Vaccine Stocks for the Next Decade

    Because of COVID-19, vaccine stocks have been fantastic investments over the last couple of years. What should investors expect over the next 10 years?

  • Pfizer Expects $33.5 Billion In Full-Year Covid Vaccine Sales — Is PFE Stock A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the company expects $33.5 billion in full-year sales of its Covid vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • This Biotech Stock Just Skyrocketed by 170%. Is It a Buy?

    The biotech industry is a wild one indeed. It isn't uncommon to see shares of biotech companies double (or more) in just a day or two. The reason for the gains was the usual suspect in this industry: positive results from a late-stage clinical trial.

  • Sunscreen Concerns Escalate as Another Potential Carcinogen Found

    (Bloomberg) -- Researchers asked U.S. regulators to pull some sunscreens from the market, including brands such as Coppertone, Banana Boat and Neutrogena, saying they’ve found evidence of a potential carcinogen.Scientists petitioned the Food and Drug Administration to remove from sale all sunscreens containing the active ingredient octocrylene. Products made with the chemical may contain benzophenone, a suspected carcinogen that also can interfere with key hormones and reproductive organs, accor