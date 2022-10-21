Twitter says the company has no plans for layoffs, following claims that Elon Musk planned to cut headcount by 75%

Twitter's general counsel emailed staff on Thursday, per a report. Chesnot/Getty Images

Twitter has confirmed the company has no plans in place for company-wide layoffs.

On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that Elon Musk planned to cut Twitter's headcount by nearly 75%.

The reported cuts would have slashed Twitter's 7,500-person workforce to around 2,000, per The Post.

Twitter says the company had no plans in place for company-wide layoffs after The Washington Post reported that Elon Musk planned to cut headcount by nearly 75%.

Reuters first reported the news.

Sean Edgett, Twitter's general counsel, emailed Twitter's staff on Thursday telling them the company did not plan for layoffs, a source who viewed the email told Reuters.

A representative for Twitter confirmed to Insider the company was not planning layoffs.

On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that Elon Musk told prospective investors he would lay off almost 75% of Twitter's workforce. The reported job cuts would have slashed Twitter's 7,500-person workforce down to a staff of around 2,000, per The Post.

The news outlet reported that some job cuts were planned regardless of Musk's takeover. It cited corporate documents and interviews with people familiar with the plans in its report.

After months of litigation, Musk's deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion is expected to close by next Friday.

Some employees have expressed their unease about the deal on social media. Earlier this month, Rumman Chowdhury, the director of Twitter's ML Ethics, Transparency, and Accountability team, tweeted: "Living the plot of succession is fucking exhausting."

