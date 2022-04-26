U.S. markets open in 2 hours

Twitter temporarily bans product changes to prevent employees 'going rogue' after Musk deal was agreed, a report says

Urooba Jamal
·2 min read
Twitter logo is displayed on the screen of a smartphone.
Twitter logo is displayed on the screen of a smartphone.Chesnot/Getty Image

  • The ban is in place until at least through Friday, Bloomberg reported.

  • The company is forbidding changes unless they're business-critical and approved by the vice president.

  • The ban indicates the challenges Twitter faces from being public to becoming a private business.

Twitter placed a temporary ban on any new product changes to prevent employees "going rogue" following the acceptance of billionaire Elon Musk's $44 billion offer to buy the platform, Bloomberg reported.

The company will not allow any changes to the platform unless they're business-critical and approved by the vice president, people familiar with the matter told the outlet. The ban is in place until at least through Friday, Bloomberg reported.

The move was taken in order to prevent any employees, upset by the decision, from "going rogue", one source told the newswire.

Twitter declined to comment on the Bloomberg report.

Twitter accepted Musk's offer to acquire the platform for $54.20 a share on Monday, after a weeks-long affair between the two parties that started when the Tesla tycoon publicly disclosed his 9% stake in the company in early April. Employees have raised concerns about the takeover, with concerns ranging from potential rollbacks of content moderation policies to changes to employee compensation.

The ban hints at some of the challenges the platform may face as it transitions from a public company to a private business.

During an all-hands staff meeting the same day Musk's bid was accepted, recordings of which were heard by Insider, employees grilled Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and board chair Brett Taylor on potential changes.

One employee asked Twitter's leadership if they are prepared for a "mass exodus" of employees, labeling Musk as a person with "questionable ethics," according to the recordings.

Musk is a prolific tweeter who has touted changes to Twitter that range from adding an edit button to the social networking site, to removing spam bots.

The billionaire has been a vocal proponent of free speech, recently calling himself a "free speech absolutist" after he said he was urged by some governments to block Russian news sources on his satellite internet startup, Starlink.

Read the original article on Business Insider

