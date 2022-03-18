U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,437.13
    +25.46 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,549.64
    +68.88 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,797.81
    +183.03 (+1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.90
    +12.88 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.44
    +1.46 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.90
    -13.30 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    25.12
    -0.50 (-1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1052
    -0.0043 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1530
    -0.0390 (-1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3177
    +0.0026 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1800
    +0.5820 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,669.68
    +840.63 (+2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    948.85
    +32.98 (+3.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Twitter is testing a new clipping tool for Spaces with select iOS hosts

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Twitter has started testing a new clipping tool for Spaces, the company announced this week. Select hosts on iOS are now able to clip 30 seconds of audio from recorded Spaces to share them with others on Twitter. All iOS users can now see and listen to the clips on their timelines, while Android and web users will get access soon. The company also plans to roll out the clipping functionality to all users in the future, not just hosts.

"There is no limit to the number of audio clips that can be created, and they will live on the platform for 30 days," a spokesperson from Twitter told TechCrunch in an email. "Currently, everyone on iOS can see and listen to Spaces clips on their Timeline, and soon people on Android and Twitter.com will receive access too. We will be monitoring feedback and plan to expand Spaces clipping functionality to everyone on Twitter in the near future."

Hosts will be able to create audio clips from recorded spaces that can be shared via a tweet that will also link back to the whole recording. The new tool is a way for hosts to boost interest in their Spaces while also highlighting specific parts of a broadcast without having to share an entire recording.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Clubhouse, the social audio app that prompted the launch of Twitter Spaces, rolled out its clipping feature last September. The feature allows live listeners in public rooms to snip the most recent 30 seconds of audio and share it anywhere. These can be shared on other social media platforms.

Twitter has been introducing several Spaces features over the past few months to build out the offering. The company has been working on Spaces Recordings, a feature that will let hosts share tweets with audio recordings of past Spaces. Earlier this year, Twitter gave hosts who have shared recorded Spaces the ability to see how many listeners joined live, as well as how many people replayed the recording after the fact.

Live audio grew in popularity amid the pandemic as people around the world were confined to their homes. But, as restrictions have lifted in many countries and in-person events have returned, companies that offer live audio room capabilities like Twitter and Clubhouse are looking to retain users by launching new features.

Update 03/18/2022: Article was updated to include a statement from Twitter.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia warns YouTube to stop 'anti-Russian' ads

    In Russia's latest swipe at foreign social media giants since it started a land war in Europe by invading Ukraine late last month, the country's internet censor has fired a warning shot at Google over what it describes as anti-Russian "information attacks" which it claims are being spread via YouTube -- accusing the U.S. tech giant of being engaged in acts "of a terrorist nature" by allowing ads on the video-sharing platform to be used to threaten Russian citizens. In a statement posted on its website today, Roskomnadzor claims YouTube has been serving targeted ads that call for people to disable railway links between Russia and Belarus.

  • Random House Imprint Sets George R. R. Martin ‘House Of The Dragon’ Illustrated History ‘The Rise Of The Dragon’

    Random House imprint Ten Speed Press will publish The Rise of the Dragon, an illustrated history of the Targaryen family of George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire—The Targaryens book series and HBO’s Game of Thrones franchise. Arriving on Oct. 25, the book will include 180 all-new illustrations, and is the work […]

  • Bored Ape Yacht Club’s ApeCoin Surges 90% on Second Day of Trading

    ApeCoin rebounded to over $15 after lows of $6.48 on its first day of trading.

  • Meta suspends Kanye West from Instagram for racist slur towards comedian Trevor Noah

    Yahoo Finance anchors Brad Smith and Rachelle Akuffo discuss Meta temporarily suspending Kanye West's Instagram account after he directed a racial slur towards comedian Trevor Noah.&nbsp;

  • Why DraftKings Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) popped 13.6% on Wednesday after the daily fantasy sports contest and sports betting company announced a larger move into non-fungible tokens (NFTs). DraftKings debuted the Primetime NFT Series ahead of the college basketball national tournament. It represents the company's first fully in-house launch of collectible NFTs, which represent ownership of digital assets.

  • Pat Sajak Ran Off the 'Wheel of Fortune' Stage After Hearing Vanna White's Confession

    'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak ran off the game show stage after his cohost Vanna White made an unexpected confession related to dumplings.

  • She Criticized Putin and Vanished. Her Boyfriend Just Confessed to Killing Her and Stuffing Her in a Suitcase.

    InstagramThe clearly deranged boyfriend of Gretta Vedler, a Russian model who famously accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being a “psychopath,” has reportedly confessed to murdering her and keeping her corpse hidden for a year inside a suitcase, according to Russian media reports.Vedler, 23, vanished soon after criticizing Putin in January 2021, and friends quickly grew concerned for her safety after she continued to post on her social media account without responding to their calls. “G

  • Meghan Markle Podcast Coming to Spotify This Summer, After Royal Couple Resolves Concerns Over Streamer’s Handling of COVID Misinfo

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell production firm says it’s satisfied that Spotify is adequately addressing the problem of misinformation on its platform — and announced that a podcast featuring Markle will hit the audio-streaming platform this summer. The latest development comes after the couple in January said they were urging Spotify to make changes […]

  • Review: In 'X,' a 1970s porn shoot runs into trouble

    In Houston 1979, a small film crew arrives to make a porn film in a rented cottage on a farm belonging to an aged couple, one of whom greets the producer at the door with a shotgun and — unaware of their cinematic ambitions — an order for “discretion.” Sex has long been a punishable offense in slasher movies but “X" cleverly flips the script.

  • This Top Stock Is Down 36%. But It's the Most Inflation-Resistant Business I Have Ever Seen

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) World has this quality in spades. Disney is a massive media conglomerate that consists of 12 Disney Parks, a studio entertainment business, merchandise, licensing, cable, direct-to-consumer streaming via Disney+ and ESPN+, ownership of the movie and TV portions of 21st Century Fox, a 67% stake in Hulu, and more. Let's discuss why Disney's business is doing well right now despite its falling stock price, and address some concerns worth monitoring in the years to come.

  • ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Writer Placed on Administrative Leave Amid HR Investigation

    Elisabeth Finch, one of Grey’s Anatomy’s most vocal writers, has been placed on administrative leave amid concerns that elements of her personal journey — some of which she wrote into the Shonda Rhimes-produced show — were allegedly fabricated. Sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter that Disney’s human resources and legal departments are conducting an internal […]

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger's message to Russian soldiers: 'I don't want you to be broken' like my Nazi father

    The actor and former California governor addressed the people of Russia in an attempt to break through the country's wall of propaganda over its war in Ukraine.

  • HSBC buys virtual plot of land in digital push

    HSBC is buying a plot of virtual real estate in an online gaming space called The Sandbox for an undisclosed sum, the bank's first major foray into the metaverse as it shrinks its UK branch network. The digital push will enable HSBC to engage with sports, e-sports and gaming fans via its slice of turf in The Sandbox, a virtual space majority-owned by Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands. Its venture into the virtual world comes as the British-based lender slashes its footprint in the real world, announcing on Tuesday it would cut a further 69 branches in Britain as its customers move online.

  • Where Is "Bridgerton" Filmed?

    Hoping to visit your favorite places from Netflix's Bridgerton? Here's everything you need to know about where the series is filmed and where it's based from.

  • Julia Fox Sliced off Her Waistband and Wore It as a Bra Top

    It made for some unimaginably low-cut jeans.

  • How the West is breaking through Russia's propaganda wall

    An international resistance of computer programmers and volunteer "information warriors" is racing to pierce Kremlin propaganda and expose ordinary Russians to the uncensored truth of a brutal war. They've built tools that allow anyone to surprise Russian citizens with text messages detailing the war's civilian death toll. They've published antiwar videos and news sites built to evade Russian government bans. They've even cobbled together databases with the personal details of Russian military p

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger Has A Message For Russia About Vladimir Putin's War On Ukraine

    "No one likes to hear something critical of their government," Schwarzenegger said. "But as a longtime friend of the Russian people, I hope that you will hear what I have to say."

  • Kendall Jenner shows off newly dyed copper hair in sporty $174 Alo Yoga workout set

    Fans online couldn't get enough of Jenner's bold new look.

  • 3 Reasons Physical Retail Will Survive the Metaverse

    An increasing number of retailers are investing in metaverse property. Should physical retail investors be concerned?

  • LVMH Already Has a Metaverse Ambassador

    The luxury conglomerate has created a virtual character to present its brand innovations at the next edition of the Viva Technology conference.