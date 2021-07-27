U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,401.46
    -20.84 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,058.52
    -85.79 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,660.58
    -180.14 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,191.83
    -25.09 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.89
    +0.24 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.40
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.73
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2340
    -0.0420 (-3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3883
    +0.0059 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7660
    -0.6090 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,254.98
    +1,240.50 (+3.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    898.78
    +22.55 (+2.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,996.08
    -29.35 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,970.22
    +136.93 (+0.49%)
     

Twitter tests notification banner for suspended and locked accounts

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Twitter is testing a new way to inform individuals who may have broken its rules that their account has been suspended or locked. With the start of this latest test, a small group of users will see a banner appear at the top of their timeline informing them that they can’t tweet, retweet or like content due to their previous behavior on the platform. In the instance of a locked account, the notice currently says most users regain access within a week. Meanwhile, with permanent suspensions, the banner points the individual to the company’s appeal process.

A spokesperson for Twitter told The Verge the notices come in response to feedback the company has received from people who said they only realized their account was inaccessible after they tried to tweet or follow new accounts. Should Twitter decide to implement the banners, they could get a lot of work. In the second half of 2020, the company removed more abusive content than ever before on the back of more effective automated moderation tools and policies against hate speech.

Recommended Stories

  • FB Stock A Buy? Facebook Faces Sky-High Earnings Expectations

    Is FB stock a buy after it hit a new high amid strong Snap earnings? That raised expectations for Facebook earnings Wednesday.

  • Sony’s ZV-E10 brings interchangeable lenses to its vlogging camera series

    Sony has launched its first vlogging-specific mirrorless camera, the ZV-E10, that borrows a number of features from ZV-1 compact vlogging model.

  • Apple profit nearly doubles as iPhone sales boom, but company projects growth slowdown

    Apple Inc. just posted its strongest June quarter ever, with a near doubling of profits and a huge revenue beat for its iPhone business.

  • Lucasfilm hires YouTuber who used deepfake to improve 'The Mandalorian'

    Lucasfilm hires YouTuber who uses deepfake to fix bad CGI.

  • Google takes legal action over Germany's expanded hate-speech law

    Google said on Tuesday that it was taking legal action over an expanded version of Germany's hate-speech law that recently took effect, saying its provisions violated the right to privacy of its users. The Alphabet unit, which runs video-sharing site YouTube, filed suit at the administrative court in Cologne to challenge a provision that allows user data to be passed to law enforcement before it is clear any crime has been committed. The request for a judicial review comes as Germany gears up for a general election in September, amid concerns that hostile discourse and influence operations conducted via social media may destabilise the country's normally staid campaign politics.

  • Facebook sets up new team to work on the 'metaverse'

    Facebook is creating a product team to work on the "metaverse," a digital world where people can move between different devices and communicate in a virtual environment, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Monday. The team will be part of the company's virtual reality organization, the group's executive Andrew Bosworth said in a Facebook post. "You can think about the metaverse as an embodied internet, where instead of just viewing content — you are in it," CEO Mark Zuckerberg told The Verge in an interview last week.

  • Analyst Report: JD.com, Inc.

    JD.com is China's second-largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of transaction volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses. JD.com launched its online marketplace business in 2010.

  • Twitter (TWTR) Crushed Expectations For Q2

    Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) was launched in 2006 as a short messaging service. The free-to-use service became increasingly popular in a short span of time. Quarterly tweets on the Twitter app increased from 400,000 in 2007 to more than 100 million in 2008. By 2012, Twitter users were posting nearly 350 million tweets a day. Today, […]

  • Facebook will restrict ad targeting of under-18s

    (Reuters) -Facebook Inc will stop allowing advertisers to target people under 18 on its platforms based on their interests or their activity on other sites, it said on Tuesday in a slew of announcements about young users. The change means advertisers will soon be able to target under-18s only by age, gender or location on Facebook, its Messenger service and its photo-sharing platform Instagram. In a blog post, Instagram said it was making the change because it agreed with youth advocates that young people might not be equipped to make decisions about targeting.

  • Facebook recalls Quest 2 foam inserts over skin irritation issues

    Facebook has issued a voluntary recall for a component that comes with the company’s latest VR headset.

  • Facebook Reduces Advertising Targeting for Teenagers

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. is ending some targeting advertising of its youngest users and adding some privacy protections amid scrutiny over the social network’s plan to launch an Instagram kids product.Facebook will no longer let marketers show ads to people younger than 18 based on their interests or their activity on other apps and websites. Advertisers will still be able to target ads to young people based on age, gender and location, the company said Tuesday in a blog post. The changes, w

  • Facebook, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FB) High ROE is Pushing Up their Value

    Most readers would already be aware that Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) stock increased significantly by 22% over the past three months, and might ask "How much further can it grow?"

  • Media Advisory - Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities to make an announcement in support of Edmonton's public transit infrastructure

    Members of the media are invited to an announcement with the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities regarding public transit infrastructure.

  • Shopify to Allow Merchants to Sell NFTs Directly Through Their Stores

    One of the first Shopify merchants to offer NFTs will be the NBA’s Chicago Bulls.

  • Pinterest is giving creators ways to make money on the platform

    Influencers can tag Idea Pins with products and disclose paid partnerships more easily.

  • Singaporeans Are More Aware of Crypto Than Australians

    Singapore received an Independent Reserve Cryptocurrency Index score of 63 for crypto awareness.

  • Norby raises $3.8M for an all-in-one creator marketing platform

    Early in the pandemic, Nick Gerard, Steven Layne, and Samantha Safer Valentine had a hit on their hands. In the era before Zoom fatigue set in, the trio launched Mainstream Live, a website and newsletter that curated live virtual events across platforms and gave people text-based reminders to check them out. After going viral, the Mainstream Live team found itself inundated with questions about the tools it used to surface events and keep its community in the loop.

  • ActiveFence comes out of the shadows with $100M in funding and tech that detects online harm, now valued at $500M+

    Online abuse, disinformation, fraud and other malicious content is growing and getting more complex to track. To date, ActiveFence says that its customers include companies in social media, audio and video streaming, file sharing, gaming, marketplaces and other technologies -- it has yet to disclose any specific names but says that its tools collectively cover "billions" of users. The $100 million being announced today actually covers two rounds: Its most recent Series B led by CRV and Highland Europe, as well as a Series A it never announced led by Grove Ventures and Norwest Venture Partners.

  • US seeks more time to refile Facebook antitrust case

    US antitrust enforcers have asked a federal court for extra time in refiling a monopoly abuse case against Facebook which could roll back its acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp, but was thrown out last month.

  • Russian Authorities Block Alexei Navalny’s Website before Parliamentary Election

    Russian authorities blocked political dissident Alexei Navalny's website on Monday ahead of the parliamentary election scheduled for September.