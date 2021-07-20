U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,323.06
    +64.57 (+1.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,511.99
    +549.95 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,498.88
    +223.89 (+1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.30
    +63.62 (+2.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.32
    +0.90 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.20
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.94
    -0.18 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1787
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2090
    +0.0280 (+2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3623
    -0.0053 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8460
    +0.3780 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,712.32
    -1,054.28 (-3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    716.20
    +13.99 (+1.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.13
    +36.74 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,388.16
    -264.58 (-0.96%)
     

Twitter tests a TweetDeck revamp it hopes to make a subscription product

Sarah Perez
·5 min read

Twitter announced today it will begin testing a new set of features for TweetDeck, the company's often-ignored social media dashboard aimed at Twitter's power users, which Twitter may soon turn into a new subscription service. According to a post from Twitter Product Lead Kayvon Beykpour, the revamped version of the Twitter client will include a full tweet composer, new advanced search features, new column types, and a new ways to group columns into clean workspaces.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

Beykpour earlier this year had teased Twitter's plan to introduce an overhauled version of Tweetdeck. In an interview with The Verge, he admitted that Twitter hadn't "given TweetDeck a lot of love recently," but said that would soon change with a revamp, which he then described as a "pretty big overhaul from the ground up."

The update appears to be making good on that promise with a handful of notable changes.

For example, Twitter tells TechCrunch the new tweet composer will allow you to add GIFs, polls, or emojis to your tweets, including scheduled tweets, not just photos and videos, as before. You will also be able to write threads and tag your images.

In addition to the large list of existing column options, users can will be able to access new column types including Profile, Topics, Explore, Events, Moments, and Bookmarks. Unfortunately, this seems to have come at the expense of other column types, including Activity, Followers, Likes and Outbox, which have been removed.

The new advanced search feature lets you use boolean queries. And you can now choose between viewing either the top tweets or the latest tweets in the first columns.

But one of the app's more clever new additions is a feature called "Decks," which will allow you to organize sets of columns into separate workspaces. This could help users who want to create different workspaces associated with different themes or interests. Or, for social media managers, it could help them keep up with tweets related to their many different clients, perhaps.

Despite the benefits some of the changes could provide, a number of responses from testers who gained access to the new TweetDeck weren't all that positive. Users are complaining in particular about the loss of the "Activity" column option which shows whenever anyone you follow on Twitter favorites a tweet or follows another user, as well as the missing messages column.

Others are annoyed that the Timeline defaults to top tweets instead of new tweets, that you can't create a column for your direct messages, and that collections are gone. Some said it's too difficult to resize the columns and they couldn't figure out how to use it with multiple accounts. Others said it needed a bottom scroll bar and the ability to turn off images. As one user put it, "[This] isn't a new TweetDeck. It's a multi-column Twitter."

Worse, a post from TweetDeck itself about the update appeared to show a completely different type of app than what people were used to -- with wide columns and a very large photo image taking up too much space. These would be the sort of changes that would ruin the information-dense experience most TweetDeck users prefer.

However, a more reassuring screenshot from Twitter employee Eric Zuckerman, who works in news partnerships, showed off a version of the new TweetDeck that looks very much like the app people know and love, with tight columns, smaller images, a smaller font size.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Twitter's post also promoted the updated TweetDeck as something that would "incorporate more of what you see on Twitter.com," which further confused and concerned many TweetDeck users who replied by pointing out that they use TweetDeck because it doesn't look or operate like Twitter's web app and is free of the many extra features Twitter introduces.

A Twitter engineer, Angelo Tomasco, clarified that the changes aren't only about making TweetDeck "look more like Twitter" -- they're about a shared infrastructure that will bring health and safety updates to TweetDeck and allow Twitter developers to spend less time playing catch-up with Twitter so they can instead build out new features and address user feedback.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Whatever your opinion, you can at least be assured that the version of TweetDeck arriving today to testers is not the final product.

Twitter says it will roll out the new version to a small group of randomly-selected people in the U.S., Canada, and Australia to start. (Of course, app researcher Jane Manchun Wong has already found a workaround for that limitation, if you're interested!)

And Twitter says it will listen and respond to user feedback about the changes.

It will have to, in fact, as Twitter tells us this test is about exploring how it could make TweetDeck a part of its subscription offerings in the future.

"With this test, we hope to gather feedback to explore what an enhanced version of TweetDeck could look like within Twitter’s subscription offerings later on," a Twitter spokesperson said. "We’ll have more to share later as we learn from this test," they noted.

 

 

Recommended Stories

  • Is Nvidia About to Replace Intel in the Dow?

    The stock market bounced back hard on Tuesday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) did quite well. Up 1.5% as of 12:45 p.m. EDT today, the Nasdaq is actually up slightly on the week after a big roller coaster ride. Many investors follow the Dow Jones Industrial Average more closely than the Nasdaq.

  • Netflix beats expectations for new subscribers, misses on guidance

    Netflix reported its Q2 earnings on Tuesday, beating expectations on new users, but falling short of Q3 forecast expectations.

  • William Ackman Needs a Soothing Pitch After Universal Music Drama

    Plans for the hedge-fund billionaire’s SPAC to buy 10% of the world’s biggest record label have fallen through. The bar is high for the next attempt.

  • After worst quarter yet for new subscribers, Netflix says rebound won’t be as fast as Wall Street expects

    Netflix Inc. shares fell in after-hours trading Tuesday, after the streaming service revealed its worst quarter yet for adding new subscribers and said the current quarter would have fewer additions than Wall Street expected.

  • FB Stock A Buy? Facebook Bounces As Gap Touts Instagram Shopping

    Momentum has ebbed since a federal court tossed the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust suit against Facebook on June 28, sparking a rally to record highs. The near-term outlook for FB stock will hinge on the broad stock market trend, as well as Facebook's Q2 earnings report out after the close on July 28. Investors will weigh the strength of digital advertising against the negative impact from Apple's iOS update, which has hurt Facebook's ability to track users' activity across third-party sites.

  • 2 AI Stocks to Watch for Rapid Growth

    We live in the digital world, powered by a digital economy, and that means, long-term, we should look to the tech sector for strong stock results. Specifically, we need to be cognizant of AI. AI, or artificial intelligence, may have been prominent in Isaac Asimov’s science fiction novels – his famous ‘Robot’ novels come to mind – but in the real world, AI is here now. We don’t have Daneel Olivaw tapping on our shoulders yet, but AI gives us machines that can learn, and software that can process

  • Intel has a lot of issues to address beyond earnings

    Intel Corp. is expected to provide clarity on many changes and developments under Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger as the chip maker suffers through a wait-and-see approach from Wall Street.

  • Dogecoin down nearly 80% since Elon Musk SNL appearance

    Dogecoin flew high during the first part of 2021. But since Elon Musk's appearance on "Saturday Night Live," nothing's been the same for the "joke" cryptocurrency.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – July 20th, 2021

    After Monday’s losses, failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would bring support levels into play once more.

  • Dolly Parton Left the Best Comment on Kim Kardashian's Latest Bikini Photo

    She quoted Kim's mom, Kris Jenner.

  • Sneakers aren’t the only hot sellers in the resale market: StockX

    The online marketplace StockX is out with its midyear report, showing that the powerhouses of the sneaker game have some competition when it comes to the resale market.

  • Microsoft Securing its Position with Cybersecurity Investments

    Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has come a long way in the last few years. It has transformed itself into a diversified business with a leading market share in several fast-growing industries such as cloud computing, social media, video communication, and video gaming. Today, the company is focused on expanding its footprint in the cybersecurity industry as well, which is likely to improve Microsoft’s long-term earnings potential in more ways than one. (See Microsoft stock charts on TipRanks) Micro

  • Google Cloud Pitches Security Tools to Aid Government Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Google Cloud unveiled three security products for governments to expand its public-sector business and shore up systems that are increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks.Google’s new software offerings are based on a zero-trust framework and will help governments be in compliance with U.S. President Joe Biden’s executive order on improving cybersecurity, the Alphabet Inc. unit said Tuesday in a blog post. The company will pitch its Zero Trust Assessment and Planning, Secure Applica

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    Game engines, virtual and augmented reality, and automation could be high-growth secular trends over the next decade.

  • Jennifer Aniston Has Reportedly Been Seeing This Halle Berry Ex

    Jennifer Aniston spent a decade-plus with the (often fictional) ins and outs of her dating life on the front page of every tabloid, and the past three years since her split from ex-husband Justin Theroux in 2018 have seen her enjoying a well-deserved break from being linked to new romantic partners, with the exception of […]

  • Jeff Bezos to give away $200 million to Van Jones and José Andrés after trip to space

    Jeff Bezos says he is giving away two $100 million prizes as part of a “courage and civility award”. The prizes were announced at the end of a press conference to commemorate Blue Origin’s trip to space, which carried Mr Bezos and three fellow passengers on the company’s first ever crewed flight. The first two prizes will be given to activist and TV personality Van Jones, and chef and humanitarian José Andrés.

  • Is Netflix Stock A Buy Ahead Of Video Streamer's June-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Internet television network Netflix has taken a commanding lead in the streaming video market and investors have bid up the company's stock as a result. But is Netflix stock a buy right now?

  • Microsoft secures court order to take down malicious 'homoglyph' domains

    Microsoft has secured a court order to take down several malicious “homoglyph” domains that were used to impersonate Office 365 customers and commit fraud. The technology giant filed a case earlier this month after it uncovered cybercriminal activity targeting its customers. After receiving a customer complaint about a business email compromise attack, a Microsoft investigation found that the unnamed criminal group responsible created 17 additional malicious domains, which were then used together with stolen customer credentials to unlawfully access and monitor Office 365 accounts in an attempt to defraud the customers' contacts.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Market Share Taker Builds Out Mid-Band 5G Network

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Ethereum co-founder liquidates holdings over personal safety concerns

    Many would be envious of Anthony Di Lorio’s position as the co-founder of the world’s second biggest cryptocurrency, but today it has become apparent that positions of power and wealth can often come hand-in-hand with some deeply concerning downsides.