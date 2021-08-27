U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.37
    +39.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.80
    +242.68 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.15
    +63.17 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.67
    +1.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +25.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.48 (+2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,902.22
    +2,396.15 (+5.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.85
    +63.96 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Twitter is finally rolling out Ticketed Spaces

Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

Twitter is finally starting to roll out Ticketed Spaces, a feature that allows creators to charge for access to its live audio chat feature. The company began taking applications for the feature in June, but had yet to flip it on until this week. 

However, it sounds like it could still be awhile until many people gain access to the feature. Twitter said that the initial rollout will be iOS only and limited to just “some” hosts who have previously applied.

Those who do gain access could make a decent amount of cash from the feature, assuming they can find a big enough audience willing to pay. Twitter has said that hosts can keep up to 97 percent of their first $50,000 in earnings and up to 80 percent on anything over $50,000. Hosts are also able to set their own prices for tickets and choose how many tickets to make available.

Ticketed Spaces is just one of several monetization features Twitter is working on as it looks rto shift its platform to be more creator-friendly. The company is also experimenting with Super Follows, in-app tipping and paid newsletters.

Recommended Stories

  • Chicago sues DoorDash and GrubHub, alleging deceptive business practices

    While the complaints point to alleged misconduct specific to each company, they broadly accuse DoorDash and GrubHub of employing a similar set of unfair business practices.

  • Toyota pulls self-driving e-Palettes from the Paralympics following a crash

    One of Toyota's e-Palette vehicles hit an athlete at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. The athlete was injured but is still expected to compete Saturday.

  • YC grad Buoyant wants to solve middle-mile delivery with cargo airships

    A number of companies have emerged in recent years aiming to resurrect the airship, an early technology that was abandoned in favor of airplanes and helicopters. The two founders, Ben Claman and Joe Figura, say they can cut the cost of delivery in half, relative to flights performed by small planes or helicopters. Claman and Figura are two MIT hardware engineers who cut their teeth building spacecraft and antennas.

  • January 6th Capitol attack investigators demand records from tech giants

    Since the January 6th riot and attack on the US Capitol, a "Select Committee" has been formed in the House of Representatives to investigate the circumstances that led to a mob breaching the country's seat of government. Part of that wide-ranging investigation will apparently involve a close look at the biggest social media companies in the world. The committee today announced that it was requesting records relating to the attack from 15 companies, who were asked to respond in the next two weeks.

  • Deputy national security adviser details the 'core question we have for tech companies'

    The Biden administration is trying to bring together private companies and the government to help improve the nation's cybersecurity preparedness.

  • Daily Crunch: In latest tech crackdown, China plans severe algorithm restrictions

    In the last 24 hours we’ve had big news from around the world, including China’s latest regulatory push, Apple making modest concessions regarding the App Store and, of course, startup news aplenty. Oh, and Canva CEO Melanie Perkins is coming to Disrupt. China to crack down on algorithms: The push to more closely regulate and control China’s domestic technology market continued Friday with a government body announcing a draft set of rules for algorithms.

  • Apple's MacBook Pro M1 is $200 off, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

    This week's best tech deals include $200 off the Apple MacBook Pro M1, $59 off the Apple Watch SE and $50 off the August WiFi smart lock.

  • Apple Workers say they've collected almost 500 toxic workplace stories

    #AppleToo says it has collected nearly 500 stories of incidents involving discrimination, harassment and retaliation “that happened at the hands of a colleague off of campus.”

  • Apple changes key App Store rules in response to class action lawsuit from developers

    Apple has agreed to change several rules that govern its App Store as part of a settlement with developers who filed a class action lawsuit against the company.

  • Waymo will stop selling its self-driving LiDAR sensors to other companies

    Alphabet's Waymo plans to halt sales of its LiDARs to third-parties.

  • Microsoft releases an improved Windows 11 PC health check app

    When Microsoft released the Windows 11 Insider preview earlier this summer, it did so with some confusion around minimum system requirements. It quickly reversed course, saying that more people could install the software update than its requirements originally stated so the company could gather more performance on how the OS performed. After a few months of users testing and providing feedback, Microsoft says that, for the most part, its system requirements from June will stand — but there are a few notable changes.

  • Some stubborn but clever person put Google Maps on the NES

    Way back in 2012, Google "released" an 8-bit version of Google Maps as one of the company's then-annual April Fool's Day jokes. There was a low-res 8-bit style of Google Maps to play with, but the company didn't deliver on its promise of a cartridge you could pop in your old Nintendo Entertainment System. However, some nine years later, someone figured out how to pull this off, with the help of a heavily-modified NES system and the previous work of other hackers before him.

  • Galaxy Z Fold 3 review: Doing the most and yet not enough

    Despite a ton of progress, Samsung's latest Fold still won't replace traditional smartphones.

  • A $600 e-ink typewriter got me one step closer to writing a novel

    I spent the last month using the Astrohaus Freewrite, an e-ink typewriter that syncs your work to the cloud. It's an expensive piece of hardware, but it's also really fun to use if you're trying to cultivate a writing habit.

  • Tesla applies to become an energy supplier in Texas

    Tesla wants to sell electricity directly to consumers in Texas.

  • Skate is coming to PC for the first time

    EA has confirmed that its skateboarding game Skate is coming to PC.

  • Latest ‘Metroid Dread’ gameplay trailer shows off new moves and a new enemy

    Nintendo surprise-announced Metroid Dread, the fifth mainline game in the series, at E3 this year. Part of the surprise was that it was arriving this year, October 8th to be precise. Now, with just over a month before it arrives, Nintendo has released a new trailer for Metroid Dread, which might be our last look at the game before launch. Of course, this trailer isn't as detailed as the 20 minutes of gameplay Nintendo showed off at E3, but it still shows off a lot of what to expect when Metroid Dread arrives.

  • T-Mobile CEO apologizes for data breach, announces security partnership with Mandiant

    T-Mobile says it’s “truly sorry” about the data breach that exposed the personal information of more than 54 million customers.

  • Why Facebook Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) are up a modest 2.5% in 3:25 p.m. EDT trading Friday -- which may not sound like much, but on a $1 trillion dollar stock, it equates to an additional $21.2 billion in market capitalization. Why are Facebook shares up so much? For a company with its fingers in as many pies as Facebook's are, it's hard to pinpoint one single reason for the move.

  • China's iQiyi halts 'idol competition' programs amid criticism

    Chinese video streaming platform iQiyi said on Thursday it would stop showing all "idol competition" programs, calling them unhealthy amid a regulatory crackdown that has seen Beijing criticise firms for encouraging celebrity worship. China's equivalent of Netflix, IQiyi had amassed a number of hits with programs such as "Youth with You" which allowed viewers to vote for boy band contestants by purchasing products with voting codes. Beijing, however, has in recent months strongly criticised such shows and the overall fostering of what it called "unhealthy fan culture" after a number of celebrities including Canadian pop star Kris Wu and Chinese actor Zhang Zhehan were caught up in scandals.