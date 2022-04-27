U.S. markets close in 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,193.45
    +18.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,396.61
    +156.43 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,510.96
    +20.22 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.89
    -4.59 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.80
    +0.10 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.60
    -17.50 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    -0.24 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0560
    -0.0083 (-0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    +0.0460 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2540
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3400
    +1.1300 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,758.57
    +520.99 (+1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    898.23
    +5.31 (+0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Twitter users who depend on the platform for work worry about Musk's takeover — but aren't deleting their accounts just yet

Fortesa Latifi
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CVC-USD
twitter
"I can't overemphasize how much Twitter made my career," Gabrielle Drolet, a freelancer, told Insider.Kacper Pempel/Reuters

  • Some people are considering leaving Twitter in light of its new owner, Elon Musk.

  • Three professionals spoke with Insider about how they depend on the platform to land business.

  • An artist in Denver said he'd leave only if the platform stopped providing him with sales.

Gabrielle Drolet, 24, a freelance journalist and cartoonist whose work has been published in The New Yorker and The New York Times, doesn't think she'd have the career she does now without Twitter. "I can't overemphasize how much Twitter made my career," she told Insider. "I still don't know if I would be getting by comfortably without it today."

Twitter users like Drolet are asking that question with a greater urgency after Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla, bought the social-media platform for $44 billion.

Twitter employees have expressed concern that Musk — who calls himself a "free speech absolutist" and has called Twitter a "digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated" — will scale back content moderation, which they fear could lead to a rise in hate speech and toxic content. In light of this possibility, Twitter users are left wondering: Is the change in leadership enough to make them log off?

For people like Drolet, the answer isn't as simple as whether or not they agree with Musk's approach to running Twitter. When Twitter has been instrumental in growing your career and professional networks, it isn't so easy to leave behind at the drop of a hat.

Drolet, who's verified on Twitter and has about 10,000 followers, said the beginning of her freelance career was greatly aided by the platform. She's able to find out how to contact editors through their Twitter bios, and oftentimes, editors tweet pitch callouts that Drolet responds to.

But editors aren't the only people she's connected with. Twitter has also allowed her to connect with other freelance journalists, which she said was a huge stepping-stone in an industry that's rife with gatekeeping. "You need those community connections if you're not in the industry in a more official way," Drolet said. "When I was starting out, I was on Twitter all the time meeting other journalists, and that helped me get going."

The connections she made with editors on Twitter early in her career still serve her today, she said, and some of her assignments have come directly from tweets, such as when she tweeted about buying minced garlic as a disabled person and an editor reached out to ask her to write an essay about it.

She's hesitant to leave Twitter for this reason, though she said she'd consider it if the new owner dropped enough of its content-moderation rules. As someone who often tweets about disability and queerness, Drolet is used to trolls. "Right now, the level of vitriol or unpleasantness is unmanageable," she said. She added that if the scales were to tip, she "would have a really hard time."

Emily Kong, 28, who works in digital communication in the political sphere, said she'd seen great progress in the content-moderation processes Twitter undertook since barring former President Donald Trump from the platform in the wake of the January 6 insurrection. Since then, Kong said, she'd seen a decrease in the number of trolls and bots she had to wade through on Twitter.

But if Musk drops those safeguards, "I feel like it's just going to open the floodgates for this hate to return," she said. Still, she said she wasn't sure where she'd go if she left Twitter for good. "Who owns all the other social-media platforms?" Kong said. "It's not great people either."

For now, the value she gets from Twitter outweighs the negatives: The breakneck pace of the algorithm, she said, is perfectly suited for getting breaking-news alerts before she hears from newspapers. Kong, who works for an advocacy group focused on civic engagement, also said it's critical to be up to date on the news, and she's able to make connections with other digital staffers who freely share information she can use to do her job.

Paul Weiner, an artist who lives in Denver, said deciding whether to sign off the platform comes down to a simple equation: If Twitter stops leading him to profits from his art, he'll leave.

Weiner estimated that he made 20% of his sales annually from Twitter connections and conversations. "What's keeping me there is sales," Weiner said. "It would be difficult from a career perspective. I could lose a fair amount of sales. It could mean you don't make rent. It could mean you have months without an income."

He added that he'd made sales and connections through Twitter that wouldn't have happened elsewhere. "Being an artist in Denver, I'm only really connected to the art world through the internet," Weiner said. "It's different if you live in Los Angeles or New York, but I'm really reliant on social media."

After building a following of 30,000 on Instagram, Weiner said he saw the growth of his account trail off after what he believed was an algorithm change. Now, he wonders about the future of Twitter — though, he said, the position he's in is a time-honored one for artists. "Being an artist, you're always at the mercy of some rich guy who has a lot of money and influence."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the editor: Leaders must pay for war crimes; yes to Measures A & B

    Letters include why leaders around the world must be held accountable for war crimes; and why you should vote yes on Measures A & B.

  • Who is leaving Twitter and who is staying — and why

    Some people who have previously violated the social media platform's community guidelines hope for a new opportunity on the app. But some are staying for other reasons.

  • Analysis-Euro peers over the cliff at dollar parity as recession looms

    The euro's drop to a five-year low is rekindling the possibility the currency will reach parity versus the dollar for the first time in two decades, as fears of a euro zone recession encourage investors to pile on the bearish bets. "The embargo could tip the European economy into recession sooner than later and as a result we are short the euro expecting it to weaken to at least $1.05 in the near term and maybe towards parity," said Kaspar Hense, a senior portfolio manager at Bluebay Asset Management in London. Data in the euro zone's biggest economy Germany showed consumer morale at a historic low and the government sharply cut its 2022 growth forecasts .

  • Hailey Bieber’s Itty Bitty Checkered String Bikini Is on Sale Right Now

    Hailey Bieber is known to rock a hot bikini, and her latest look is no exception. Here's where you can find her checkered look. Better yet, it's on sale!

  • New recordings show McCarthy feared GOP colleagues like Gaetz and Boebert would incite violence after Jan 6

    Comes after audio revealed he said he told House GOP leadership he wanted to tell Trump to resign.

  • It’s not rocket science: Why Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover could be bad for privacy

    Elon Musk has put an end to weeks of speculation with the announcement that Twitter has accepted his offer to buy the platform for $54.20 per share, valuing the social media platform at about $44 billion. While Musk’s drawn-out pursuit of Twitter has come to an end, for him at least, the next chapter of Twitter's history and its hundreds of millions of users is just beginning. The deal drew immediate fears that Musk, a self-styled "free speech absolutist," could turn back the dials on content moderation, potentially unraveling years of work that curbed the unfettered spread of hate speech and misinformation.

  • Which celebrities are leaving Twitter, and which ones are returning after Elon Musk's takeover?

    Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion Monday. Tucker Carlson, Jameela Jamil, Azealia Banks and more share what's in the future for them on the app.

  • UIPath names former Google Cloud exec co-CEO to steer its future

    UIPath, the RPA company that went public a year ago, was once hotter than hot in a space that was sizzling. Perhaps that's why the company has turned to a seasoned professional for help, announcing today that it was bringing in Rob Enslin, most recently the president of sales at Google Cloud to share CEO duties with founder and current CEO Daniel Dines. Prior to joining Google, he spent 27 years at SAP with his last title being president of the cloud business group and executive board member.

  • Oura’s new CEO discusses the future of the smart ring

    Tom Hale gestures as speaks, revealing an Apple Watch on one arm and an Oura Ring on the other. “One of my first questions of the company was, ‘how many of the Ring wearers have the Apple Watch?’ And the number was surprising high.”

  • Your clogged dryer vent could start a house fire. Here's how to clean it.

    Learn how cleaning your tumble dryer of lint can help prevent the second leading cause of house fires in the U.S.

  • As Twitter Stock Extends Declines, Elon Musk Raises the Pressure

    Elon Musk is raising the pressure on Twitter management ahead of the social media group’s earnings on Thursday. The billionaire CEO of Tesla (ticker: TSLA) tweeted out a picture of charts from Apple (AAPL) App Store that showed Truth Social was ranking higher than other social media platforms including Twitter (TWTR) and ByteDance’s TikTok. “Truth Social is currently beating Twitter & TikTok on the Apple Store,” said Musk, who reached a deal to buy Twitter for around $44 billion this week.

  • Tesla, Facebook, Netflix, and Amazon stocks are all wildly overvalued, value investor says

    The pullbacks for tech's biggest names have been startling as investors shun higher risk trades amid rising interest rates from the Fed and brace for slowing profit growth from once-invincible companies.

  • Elon Musk ‘is in over his head’ with Twitter deal, expert says

    MIT Initiative on Digital Economy Director Sinan Aral joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expectations for Twitter under Elon Musk’s leadership, free speech on Twitter, and the outlook for the platform.

  • Ads on Netflix could change 'the entire TV ecosystem,' says marketing exec

    Netflix is still reeling from its unexpected decline in Q1 subscribers — and the major dip is causing co-CEO Reed Hastings to rethink his anti-advertising approach following years of resistance.

  • Twitter and Elon Musk could face these legal challenges when completing deal

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan joins the Live show to discuss the legal challenges Elon Musk and Twitter could face upon completion of the acquisition deal.

  • Disney Targeted by QAnon Believers Using Meme-Stock Tactics

    (Bloomberg) -- For weeks now, followers of the fringe conspiracy group QAnon have been spinning theories and falsehoods about Walt Disney Co. online, whipping up a frenzy of negative sentiment against one of America’s best-known corporations.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, B

  • Warner Bros. Discovery New CEO Is Ready to Take On Netflix

    Now that the deal is finally complete, the two companies have officially merged to form a new one called Warner Bros. Discovery . The new company's CEO David Zaslav used his first earnings call with investors on April 26 to lay out his vision for Warner Bros. Discovery, explaining why the audiences for HBO and Discovery aren't as different as people might think.

  • Is Meta Stock A Buy? Facebook Earnings Will Show If Bottom Is In

    Meta stock a buy? The Facebook parent is still searching for a floor after crashing on Q4 earnings. Will Wednesday's Q1 report deliver relief?

  • Which Is a Better Buy? Warner Brothers Discovery or Disney?

    Bill Gates once penned that "content is king," and two decades later, legendary entertainment giant Disney (NYSE: DIS) and the newly combined but equally formidable Warner Brothers Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) are both vying for that title. Disney boasts an iconic content collection that spans generations and geography, ranging from mainstays like Mickey Mouse and the Disney princess movies to franchises that millennials grew up with, like The Lion King. Disney rejuvenated Marvel and has expanded the Marvel universe with blockbuster films like Black Panther and the Avengers movies.

  • Cathie Wood Thanks Musk for Twitter Deal Despite Tesla Stock Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood, a long-time champion of Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc., thanked him for his purchase of Twitter Inc. -- a move he said would unleash the site’s “tremendous potential.”Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyTech Stocks Fall Postmarket on Drag From Earning