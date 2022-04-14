Twitter users react to Elon Musk offering to buy the platform: 'I'm going to leave'

Twitter users flocked to their feeds after news broke that Tesla CEO Elon Musk offered to pay $41.3 billion to buy the social platform Thursday morning.

Musk provided a letter on Wednesday to Twitter Inc. offering to buy the remaining shares of the company after recently purchasing 9% of its stock and becoming the platform's largest shareholder.

The richest man in the world offered to pay $54.20 per share and revealed he had been buying shares almost daily since Jan. 31.

Twitter users were on both sides of the spectrum when it came to Musk's offer, with some supporting the billionaire while others tweeted the "end was near."

"Twitter is too important to be owned and controlled by a single person," Fred Wilson, a venture capitalist and Twitter investor, tweeted. "The opposite should be happening. Twitter should be decentralized as a protocol that powers an ecosystem of communication products and services."

On Sunday, Musk refused to join the company's board. His latest grab at the platform is an effort to make Twitter "the platform for free speech around the globe," he said.

"I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company," Musk wrote in the letter.

Here's how Twitter users are reacting:

The best thing about Elon Musk's takeover would be the automatic employment sorting mechanism. Takes care of virtually all HR problems immediately. https://t.co/iWZbmG2mgf — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 14, 2022

Would you consider leaving Twitter if Elon Musk takes it over? — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) April 14, 2022

Elon Musk is willing to do what only he can do. He is putting a substantial chunk of his vast fortune on the line to save free speech in America. In times like this, we need men like this to help rescue our society and our civilization @elonmusk — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) April 14, 2022

“I’m going to leave Twitter if Elon Musk takes over” is the new “I’m going to move to Canada if Trump wins”. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) April 14, 2022

Elon Musk forcing people to admit Twitter isn’t nearly as bad as it could be. 😂 — Rod (@rodimusprime) April 14, 2022

Elon Musk making a play for Twitter out of his petty cash drawer is one more example of why the pooling of so much wealth in the hands of a few is a societal disease. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 14, 2022

This game Elon Musk is playing with Twitter is dangerous. Twitter isn't just another social media platform, and Elon clearly recognizes that. — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) April 14, 2022

why is elon musk paying $43 billion for twitter when you can just buy it from appstore? — Ash WSB (@ashwsbreal) April 14, 2022

Elon Musk is irreplaceable—a gem of a human. — Johnna Crider (@JohnnaCrider1) April 13, 2022

How Elon Musk pulled up to Twitter HQ this morning...#TwitterTakeover pic.twitter.com/cIsILy30IY — Jaja (@Jaja_Bred) April 14, 2022

Contributing: Scott Gleeson

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

