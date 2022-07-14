Twitter went down this morning for users across the globe

If you had trouble loading tweets this morning, you're not the only one. Starting around 8 AM ET, tens of thousands of users reported outages on Downdetector, a site chronicling web outages. About an hour later, the outage seemed to be fixed for many users, but only at around 12:30 ET did Twitter post a final update declaring the issue resolved.

The outage extended to mobile, iOS and Android, also affecting services like TweetDeck. While Twitter's status page indicated that the site was fully operational, numerous users across the globe still experienced outages. Though Twitter's app and website were able to load, the platform wouldn't load any new tweets or notifications.

where do we go to complain about twitter when twitter is down? — alex (@alex) July 14, 2022

About an hour after the problems began, Twitter Support posted an update.

"Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone," the platform said.

And we’re back! We had some trouble with our internal systems that impacted many of you globally. Twitter should be up and running as expected — sorry for the interruption. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 14, 2022

The platform attributed the outage to "trouble with internal systems," but did not further elaborate. Twitter experienced a similar issue in February, which also lasted for nearly an hour.

Alas, a global outage is far from Twitter's biggest issue these days. On Tuesday, the company sued SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk in an attempt to force him to follow through on his $44 billion promise to buy the platform. After months of drama, Musk announced his intent to pull out of the binding contract, claiming that Twitter had breached terms of the deal by failing to prove that its longstanding bot estimates -- that only about 5% of monetizable daily active users are not actually real people -- were not true.

So, not only is Twitter currently down, the company is also down to take Musk to court. Stay tuned.