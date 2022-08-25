The Twitter whistleblower's claims lay bare one of Silicon Valley's biggest open secrets

Happy Friday Eve, readers! Jordan Parker Erb here, reporting to you on one of my favorite holidays: The National Park's Service's 106th Birthday. I hope you can find time to step away from the internet and go outside. Touch some grass (maybe in one of these underrated national parks)!

I'm eternally online so I can bring you the day's top tech stories. Today, we've got a great analysis on the Twitter whistleblower blowing the lid off one of Silicon Valley's open secrets.

Let's get started.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here.

Jack Dorsey smiling

Jack DorseyChesnot/Getty Images

1. The Twitter whistleblower just backed up one of Silicon Valley's open secrets. In an 84-page whistleblower complaint, Twitter's former security chief — who will also now testify before the Senate about his allegations — laid bare a claim that has long been whispered about: Twitter is poorly managed.

Twitter has a reputation for not being well-managed, a claim that stems, in part, from cofounder Jack Dorsey, who is reportedly known for absenteeism and indecisiveness.

In his complaint, ex-Twitter security chief Pieter Zatko added to that characterization, describing Dorsey as "disengaged" and "rudderless" (Dorsey was pushed out as CEO in 2008, reportedly over spending too much time taking fashion design lessons and practicing yoga).

But Zatko also laid the blame at the company's feet for operating in such disarray, and accused Twitter's new CEO, Parag Agrawal, of having him draft up misleading documents that watered down the company's security flaws.

Read our full analysis here.

In other news:

A chart shows the reasons Amazon Prime members use the service.

Andy Kiersz/Insider

2. Amazon's pharmacy business is struggling to gain traction. Even the company's most active shoppers have been slow to adopt the company's online-prescription service, with only 2% listing it as the reason they have an Amazon Prime membership. Why Amazon's pharmacy business has barely registered with shoppers.

3. We got a look at the pitch deck Salvo Health used to raise a "supergiant" seed round. Execs from Foursquare, Compass, and Seamless created the chronic-gut-health startup, which just pulled in $10.5 million in a seed round led by Threshold Ventures. Get an exclusive look at the pitch deck they used to woo investors, and browse through our pitch deck library.

Story continues

4. You can now buy a Peloton bike on Amazon. Before now, Peloton fans could only buy directly through the company. But thanks to a major new deal for the embattled fitness company, customers can now order a bike on Amazon, and can opt to assemble it themselves. More on that here.

5. Shane Smith's divorce settlement revealed the Vice executive chairman's salary. Court documents reviewed by Insider exposed Smith's $1.6 million Vice salary and stock holdings, but their value is up in the air as the company seeks a sale. Everything we learned from the documents.

6. New data shows the 20 employers business students most want to work for. Employer branding expert Universum just published its 2022 lists of the companies — and several Big Tech firms topped the list. From Apple to Google, here's where business students are hoping to land a gig.

7. These are the 27 most promising consumer startups of 2022. We asked top venture capitalists to name the startups they think have the most potential. From a buzzy social media company to a home-swapping marketplace, here are their picks for up-and-coming consumer startups.

8. Amazon is shutting down Amazon Care, its ambitious primary-care service. Just three years after the service was publicly debuted, Amazon exec Neil Lindsay announced it'd be shutting down by the end of the year. Read the full internal memo he sent to staff.

Odds and ends:

Andy Jassy

Mike Blake/Reuters

9. "Frupidity" is a new word making the rounds inside Amazon. The word combines "frugal," one of Amazon's 16 principles, and "stupidity" to describe things happening within Amazon — like an employee being forced to drive from Los Angeles to San Francisco for a company event. From "frupidity" to "water spider," here are 16 secret terms only Amazon workers know.

10. We found the best to-do list apps for your phone. We scoured for the best Android and iPhone apps, both free and paid, to help you organize your to-do list. Check out our top seven picks.

What we're watching today:

Affirm, VMware, and others are reporting earnings. Keep up with earnings here.

The Jackson Hole economic policy symposium commences today.

Tesla's new shares commence trading following the 3-for-1 stock split.

Keep updated with the latest tech news throughout your day by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here.

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @jordanparkererb.) Edited by Hallam Bullock (tweet @hallam_bullock) in London.

Read the original article on Business Insider