U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,296.12
    +24.34 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,049.46
    +238.06 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,004.85
    +165.56 (+1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,954.20
    +13.54 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.79
    -3.28 (-3.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.80
    -35.50 (-1.84%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.54 (-2.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0717
    -0.0086 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    -0.0800 (-2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2742
    -0.0093 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0430
    -0.3820 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,196.48
    +596.05 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.81
    +31.92 (+3.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Twitter: Why Elon Musk has been so keen on taking control

Zoe Kleinman - Technology Editor
·4 min read
Elon Musk, Tesla founder and new Twitter owner, delivering a speech
Elon Musk says he wants to see Twitter fulfil its "extraordinary potential"

At first, the story of Twitter and Elon Musk feels a little like a tale of unrequited love.

Our unlikely couple starts out with an imbalance of power.

Elon Musk loves Twitter. He has an enormous audience of 87m followers. He tweets prolifically, sometimes controversially, occasionally catastrophically. The SEC banned him from tweeting about Tesla affairs after one tweet wiped $14bn off its share price, and he was sued for defamation following a tweet about a cave diver in which he called him "pedo guy" (the cave diver lost).

But he has never strayed far from his keyboard.

Twitter on the other hand is far less effusive about Elon Musk.

You might think, if someone offered you $44bn for a 16-year-old business that hadn't really enjoyed the exponential growth of its rivals, they were doing you a favour - and Twitter's shareholders seem inclined to agree.

He wants to see Twitter fulfil its "extraordinary potential", he says - and he's not even that interested in making money out of it. He has plenty of that already, and multi-billionaires can afford to have different priorities.

Twitter responded by going straight on the defensive, deploying a "poison pill" strategy which prevented anybody from owning more than 15% of its shares while Musk circled, though a deal has now been agreed.

Why?

Perhaps the board was unnerved by Musk's declaration that he wanted to see more "free speech" and less moderation. Many republicans, who have long felt that Twitter's moderation policies favour the freedom of speech of left-leaning viewpoints, rejoiced.

But regulators around the world are lining up to crack down on social networks and force them to take more responsibility for the content they carry, issuing steep fines for non-compliance on material that incites violence, or is abusive, or classifies as hate speech, among other things. You can hear the alarm bells start to ring.

An illustration of Bitcoin
Could Musk use Twitter to incentivise payments in volatile, unprotected currencies such as Bitcoin?

Let's not forget the finances. Twitter's main business model is ad-based - and Musk wants to change that. He's more interested in subscriptions, he claims, which could prove a hard sell in an environment where all the main social networks are free-to-use. Twitter users may decide they prefer for their data to not be used to monetise them and they're willing to pay for that - but it's a gamble.

He also likes crypto-currencies. Could he use the platform to incentivise payments in volatile, unprotected currencies such as Bitcoin?

And then there's Musk himself. He's the richest man in the world, a serial entrepreneur whose successes include PayPal and Tesla. He's charismatic and unfiltered - which can make him a very loose canon indeed. He likes to test boundaries and break rules.

There's a reason why he declined to join Twitter's board after buying a 9.2% stake in January - he didn't want to be bound by the responsibility.

And he has an army of loyal fans who adore him - I once tweeted about the fact that, because of the way his finances are structured (his wealth is largely shares-based rather than cash income, and he doesn't own property) - he doesn't pay income tax.

How dare I suggest that he might, he's brilliant and we should simply be grateful for him, came the replies.

He has not exactly wooed Twitter with flowers and chocolates, this has been an aggressive bid from an aggressive businessman - no negotiation, no compromise.

It's a private sale, of a private company, and it's not a merger between two giants so there is unlikely to be much in the way of regulatory obstacles.

Musk's Twitter would be a very different landscape for the 300 million people who continue to use it, if indeed they do. More feisty, perhaps, and less liberal-leaning. He could reinstate Donald Trump, who currently has a permanent ban - and given that Mr Trump's own attempt at a social network, Truth Social, appears to be floundering, he would probably be delighted to return.

It's hard to summarise the collective view of Twitter's users. In my unscientific observation, for every tweet welcoming Musk, there seems to be another threatening to leave. But then - since when did Twitter users ever agree on anything?

Recommended Stories

  • What does Elon Musk really want with Twitter?

    The world’s wealthiest person wants to create a haven for ‘free speech’

  • Twitter-Elon Musk news: Tesla boss tells ‘worst critics’ to stay on Twitter as platform confirms takeover

    The deal was announced by the social media platform on Monday after days of negotiations between the world’s richest person and the Twitter board. Mr Musk will pay $54.20 cash per share for the San Francisco-based company, which will now be taken private after days of intense negotiations between the entrepreneur and the platform’s board. The board announced it had reached a deal with Mr Musk on Monday, and that it represented a 38 per cent premium from Twitter’s closing price on 1 April, the day before the world’s richest person made his move for the company by announcing his nine per cent stake.

  • Mexico's top court strikes down cellphone registry with biometric user data

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's Supreme Court on Monday ruled a plan to create a national cellphone user registry with biometric data is unconstitutional, in a blow to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government which backed the measure. On the 11-member court, nine justices joined in invalidating the registry, which would include fingerprints or eye biometrics, on constitutional grounds, and two voted in favor of partial invalidation. The initiative backed by lawmakers from Lopez Obrador's MORENA party was initially passed by the Senate in April 2021.

  • These Lightweight Smart Glasses Let You Stream and Game From Anywhere in Style

    Viture One features a 120-inch screen and processor yet weighs just 2.75 ounces.

  • Donald Trump held in contempt in New York legal battle

    The former president will be fined $10,000 (£7,850) every day until he turns over requested files.

  • Cantopop star Eason Chan 'very stressed' after a year of unemployment has him down to $3.8 million

    Cantopop star Eason Chan recently revealed in a livestream that he is “very stressed” because he has 30 million Hong Kong dollars (approximately $3.82 million) in his bank account. Speaking to his fans, Chan, 47, revealed that his savings might only last for around two years after accounting for all of his expenses. The multi-award-winning artist said in an interview in 2020 that his income almost became zero due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2019 Hong Kong protests.

  • Five ways Twitter could change under Elon Musk

    The Tesla chief executive has offered to buy the social media platform outright for more than 40 billion dollars.

  • UPDATE: The end is near—Elon Musk officially buys Twitter

    UPDATE, 2:10 p.m. CT: Bloomberg reports that Elon Musk has officially bought Twitter. Musk also tweeted that he wants his worst critics to remain on Twitter “because that’s what free speech means.” That’s coming from the same guy who threatened Tesla union organizers, so we’ll have to see if he actually allows anyone to speak ill about him and his treatment of workers.

  • Elon Musk to acquire Twitter in $44 billion deal

    The social media giant confirmed Monday the Tesla CEO and billionaire will acquire the company in a deal worth $44 billion.

  • Had enough streaming? Netflix and CNN woes show viewers may be reaching their limits

    The streaming services are facing new competition -- and viewers can only see so much content

  • Man struck by Mike Tyson on airplane was an 'overly excited fan,' lawyer says

    The man Mike Tyson was filmed punching Thursday was an "overly excited fan."

  • Elon Musk's bid for Twitter is 'the beginning of a wave,' expert says

    Here comes the activist billionaires that want to be like Elon Musk, opines one expert.

  • Twitter Accepts Elon Musk’s $44 Billion Deal. The Stock Is Climbing.

    Twitter has accepted billionaire Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover bid, the company announced on Monday. Musk will pay $54.20 a share for Twitter (ticker: TWTR) in cash, representing a 38% premium to the stock’s closing price on April 1, the day before Musk disclosed a 9% stake in the social media company. Upon completion of the transaction, expected, sometime this year, Twitter will become a privately held company.

  • Why Twitter reconsidered Elon Musk’s buyout deal

    When Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion 10 days ago, the platform didn’t welcome him with open arms. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is in some ways Twitter’s biggest fan—he uses the platform to share views and news to such an extent that the US Securities and Exchange Commission stepped in to require that company lawyers help moderate his feed. Twitter initially responded with a “poison pill” defense that would dilute the value of Musk’s shares, if triggered, and make any takeover effort very expensive.

  • Twitter said to be close to a deal with Elon Musk

    As unlikely as it may have once seemed, reports indicate Elon Musk may actually end up the owner of a newly private Twitter after all. Both The Washington Post and The New York Times are reporting that Twitter's board is seriously considering Musk's offer to buy the company, with the corporate governing body's attitude toward the offer changing following Musk's outlining of his plan to source the funds to make real his $46.5 billion offer to buy the company. Twitter's board met on Sunday to discuss Musk's offer, and the NYT reports that they then entered into negotiations with Musk early on Monday morning to hammer out additional details, including the timeline for close and what, if any, financial protections Twitter would enjoy were any potential deal to go south post-announcement.

  • Stock of SPAC buying Trump's Truth Social extends plunge after reports Twitter buyout deal is close

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. tumbled 9.5% toward a six-month low in morning trading Monday, in the wake of reports that Twitter Inc. may be close to a deal to be acquired by Tesla Inc. "Technoking" Elon Musk. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which announced a deal in October to acquire Trump Media Technology Group, which launched Twitter competitor Truth Social. The stock has plunged 41.3% since Elon Musk disclosed that he bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter, while Twitter

  • RIP Twitter Trends as Reports Suggest Musk Deal Will Be Accepted

    The internet's public square is brimming with conspiracy theories as Twitter and Elon Musk potentially move closer to a takeover deal. While there has been no official word from either side, Twitter's boardroom ramblings as reported by mainstream media seem to suggest that the tech giant could be sold to Musk as early as April 25. Twitter is reportedly set to accept billionaire CEO Musk's "best and final offer" at $54.20 a share valuing the company at a little over $43 billion.

  • Elon Musk acquires Twitter for $44 billion

    Elon Musk has officially purchased Twitter for $54.20 per share, coming out to $44 billiion total. Yahoo Finance reporter Dan Howley breaks down all the details.

  • Dogecoin Fans Have Lots to Say About Musk Owning Twitter

    Amid news that Twitter will most likely accept Elon Musk's $43 billion offer, one group having a frenzy of preliminary celebrations are Dogecoin fans. Launched as a "joke" over cryptocurrency speculation (its logo is literally the dog from the viral meme) in 2013, Dogecoin started gathering its own community and truly took off after Musk signed on as an early supporter.

  • Dogecoin jumps 17%, outperforms bitcoin, as supporters count on Musk to make Twitter more ‘doge-friendly’

    Dogecoin jumped more than 16% Monday following reports that said Twitter is poised to accept Elon Musk’s $43 billion bid.