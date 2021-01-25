U.S. markets close in 1 hour 23 minutes

Twitter's Birdwatch fights misinformation with community notes

Anthony Ha
·2 min read
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JULY 26: A sign is posted on the exterior of Twitter headquarters on July 26, 2018 in San Francisco, California. Twitter is expected to announce strong second quarter earnings on Friday. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Twitter is launching what it calls "a community-based approach to misinformation."

The Birdwatch project first came to light last fall thanks to product sleuth Jane Manchun Wong. Now Twitter has launched a pilot version via the Birdwatch website.

The goal, as explained in a blog post by Twitter's Vice President of Product Keith Coleman, is to expand beyond the labels that the company already applies to controversial or potentially misleading tweets, which he suggested are limited to "circumstances where something breaks our rules or receives widespread public attention."

Coleman wrote that the Birdwatch approach will "broaden the range of voices that are part of tackling this problem." That brings a broader range of perspectives to these issues and goes beyond the simple question of, "Is this tweet true or not?" It may also take some of the heat off Twitter for individual content moderation decisions.

Twitter is building ‘Birdwatch,’ a system to fight misinformation by adding more context to tweets

Users can sign up on the Birdwatch site to flag tweets that they find misleading, add context via notes and rate the notes written by other contributors based on whether they're helpful or not. These notes will only be visible on the Birdwatch site for now, but it sounds like the company's goal is to incorporate them to the main Twitter experience.

"We believe this approach has the potential to respond quickly when misleading information spreads, adding context that people trust and find valuable," Coleman said. "Eventually we aim to make notes visible directly on Tweets for the global Twitter audience, when there is consensus from a broad and diverse set of contributors."

Given the potential for plenty of argument and back-and-froth on contentious tweets, it remains to be seen how Twitter will present these notes in a way that isn't confusing or overwhelming, or how it can avoid weighing in on some of these arguments. The company said Birdwatch will use rank content based on algorithmic "reputation and consensus systems," with the code shared publicly. (All notes contributed to Birdwatch will also be available for download.) You can read more about the initial ranking system here.

"We know there are a number of challenges toward building a community-driven system like this — from making it resistant to manipulation attempts to ensuring it isn’t dominated by a simple majority or biased based on its distribution of contributors," Coleman said. "We’ll be focused on these things throughout the pilot."

Twitter may slow down users’ ability to ‘like’ tweets containing misinformation

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks With Growth Opportunity; Goldman Sachs Says ‘Buy’

    Investing is all about finding profits, and investors have long seen two main paths toward that goal. Growth stocks, equities that will give a return based mainly on share price appreciation, are one route. The second route lies through dividend stocks. These are stocks that pay out a percentage of profits back to shareholders – a dividend, usually sent out quarterly. The payments vary widely, from less than 1% to more than 10%, but the average, among stocks listed on the S&P 500, is about 2%. Dividends are a nice addition for a patient investor, as they provide a steady income stream. Goldman Sachs analyst Caitlin Burrows has been looking into the real estate trust segment, a group of stocks long-known for dividends that are both high and reliable – and she sees plenty of reason to expect strong growth in three stocks in particular. Running the trio through TipRanks’ database, we learned that all three have been cheered by the rest of the Street as well, as they boast a “Strong Buy” analyst consensus. Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) First up, Broadstone Net Lease, is an established REIT that went public this past September in an IPO that raised over $533 million. The company put 33.5 million shares on the market, followed by another 5 million-plus picked up by the underwriters. It was considered a successful opening, and BNL now boasts a market cap over $2.63 billion. Broadstone’s portfolio includes 628 properties across 41 US states plus the Canadian province of British Columbia. These properties host 182 tenants and are worth an aggregate of $4 billion. The best feature here is the long-term nature of the leases – the weighted average remaining lease is 10.8 years. During the third quarter, the most recent with full financials available, BNL reported a net income of $9.7 million, or 8 cents per share. The income came mainly from rents, and the company reported collecting 97.9% of rents due during the quarter. Looking ahead, the company expects $100.3 million in property acquisitions during Q4, and an increased rent collection rate of 98.8%. Broadstone’s income and high rent collections are supporting a dividend of 25 cents per common share, or $1 annually. It’s a payment affordable for the company, and offering investors a yield of 5.5%. Goldman’s Burrows sees the company’s acquisition moves as the most important factor here. "Accretive acquisitions are the key earnings driver for Broadstone… While management halted acquisitions following COVID-induced market uncertainty (BNL did not complete any acquisitions in 1H20) and ahead of its IPO, we are confident acquisitions will ramp up in 2021, and saw the beginning of this with 4Q20 activity… We estimate that BNL achieves a positive investment spread of 1.8%, leading to 0.8% of earnings growth (on 2021E FFO) for every $100mn of acquisitions (or 4.2% on our 2021E acquisition volumes),” Burrows opined. To this end, Burrows rates BNL a Buy, and her $23 price target implies an upside of ~27% for the year ahead. (To watch Burrow’s track record, click here) Wall Street generally agrees with Burrows on Broadstone, as shown by the 3 positive reviews the stock has garnered in recent weeks. These are the only reviews on file, making the analyst consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The shares are currently priced at $18.16, and the average price target of $21.33 suggests a one-year upside of ~17%. (See BNL stock analysis on TipRanks) Realty Income Corporation (O) Realty Income is a major player in the REIT field. The company holds a portfolio worth more than $20 billion, with more than 6,500 properties located in 49 states, Puerto Rico, and the UK. Annual revenue exceeded $1.48 billion in fiscal year 2019 (the last with complete data), and has kept up a monthly dividend for 12 years. Looking at current data, we find that O posted 7 cents per share income in 3Q20, along with $403 million in total revenue. The company collected 93.1% of its contracted rents in the quarter. While relatively low, a drill-down to the monthly values shows that rent collection rates have been increasing since July. As noted, O pays out a monthly dividend, and has done so regularly since listing publicly in 1994. The company raised its payout in September 2020, marking the 108th increase during that time. The current payment is 23.45 cents per common share, which annualizes to $2.81 cents – and gives a yield of 4.7%. Based on the above, Burrows put this stock on her Americas Conviction List, with a Buy rating and a $79 price target for the next 12 months. This target implies a 32% upside from current levels. Backing her stance, Burrows noted, “We estimate 5.3% FFO growth per year over 2020E-2022E, versus an average of 3.1% fo rour full REIT coverage. We expect key earnings drivers will include a continued recovery in acquisition volumes and a gradual improvement in theater rents (in 2022)." The analyst added, "We assume O makes $2.8 billion of acquisitions in each of 2021 and 2022, versus the consensus expectation of $2.3 billion. [We] believe our acquisition volume assumptions could in fact turn out to be conservative as, eight days into 2021, the company has already made or agreed to make $807.5 mn of acquisitions (or 29% of our estimate for 2021)." Overall, Wall Street takes a bullish stance on Realty Income shares. 5 Buys and 1 Hold issued over the previous three months make the stock a Strong Buy. Meanwhile, the $69.80 average price target suggests ~17% upside from the current share price. (See O stock analysis on TipRanks) Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Last up, Essential Properties, owns and manages a portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties across the US. There are 214 tenants across more than 1000 properties in 16 industries, including car washes, convenience stores, medical services, and restaurants. Essential Properties boasts a high occupancy rate of 99.4% for its properties. In 3Q20, the company saw revenue increase of 18.2% year-over-year, reaching $42.9 million. Essential Properties finished the quarter with an impressive $589.4 million in available liquidity, including cash, cash equivalents, and available credit. The strong cash position and rising revenues had the company confident enough to raise the dividend in going into Q4. The new dividend payment is 24 cents per common share, up 4.3% from the previous payment. The current rate annualizes to 96 cents, and gives a yield of 4.6%. The company has been raising its dividend regularly for the past two years. In her review for Goldman, Burrows focuses on the recovery that Essential Properties has made since the height of the COVID panic last year. “When shelter in place mandates went into effect in early 2020, only 71% of EPRT’s properties were open (completely or on a limited basis). This situation has improved in the intervening months and now just 1% of EPRT’s portfolio is closed… We expect EPRT’s future earnings growth to be driven by acquisition accretion and estimate 2.8% potential earnings growth from $100 mn of acquisitions,” Burrows wrote. In line with her optimistic approach, Burrows gives EPRT shares a Buy rating, along with a $26 one-year price target, suggesting a 27% upside. All in all, EPRT has 9 recent analyst reviews, and the breakdown of 8 Buys and 1 Sell gives the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are priced at $20.46 and have an average price target of $22.89, giving ~12% upside potential from current levels. (See EPRT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • How To Generate $100,000 Of Retirement Income, Without Selling Your Principal

    Your retirement savings are $1 million. You want $100,000 of yearly retirement income, including Social Security. Is that doable without tons of risk?

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Invests in Two Deals in One Day During SPAC Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Serial blank-check dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya has doubled down on SPACs and has now participated in at least half a dozen deals that his own blank-check vehicles aren’t even involved in.On Monday, Palihapitiya, the former Facebook Inc. executive and venture capitalist, invested in two companies going public via a special purpose acquisition company -- smart lockmaker Latch Inc. and solar lender Sunlight Financial LLC -- through the equity raised to support the deals. That’s on top of top of the six blank-check vehicles he’s helped raised.Latch and Sunlight were just two of the five companies that announced they were going public via a SPAC on Monday, in deals worth a combined $15.4 billion including debt. The flurry of mergers come after a record year for blank-check companies that shows no sign of stopping. with more than $15 billion raised in fresh capital already this month. SPACs raised more than $79 billion in the U.S. in 2020 -- more than the combined total in all previous years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.While the amount Palihapitiya invested in two of the Monday deals couldn’t immediately be learned, he tweeted Jan. 21 that he was leading a private investment in public equity -- or PIPE -- for an undisclosed deal that turned out to be Latch. The SPAC, backed by New York-based real estate firm Tishman Speyer, raised an additional $190 million from investors including Palihapitiya, BlackRock Inc. and D1 Capital Partners.Sunlight agreed to go public through a merger with a vehicle backed by Apollo Global Management Inc. The SPAC raised $250 million from Palihapitiya, Coatue and BlackRock, among others. SPACs announce PIPE investments when they do a deal to help finance it and support its closing.Shares in most of the blank-check companies that announced a deal Monday climbed. TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. jumped as much as 90% after the Latch transaction was revealed, and traded up 43% at 2:01 p.m. in New York. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, which is merging with Sunlight, jumped as much as 45%, while ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd. climbed 36% on its deal with advertising-tech firm Taboola Inc. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. climbed as much as 13% after announcing a $7.3 billion deal with Alight Solutions.Landcadia Holdings III Inc., which announced a deal with Hillman Group Inc., slipped slightly in afternoon trading, though it still trades above the $10-per-share price at which SPACs go public. Investors had already had a chance to trade the Hillman and Alight deals after earlier reports on the transactions.Palihapitiya isn’t the only investor showing up on multiple deals but he is one of the few individuals showing up so often in the public announcements. These transactions often attract big names, usually institutional investors such as BlackRock and Fidelity Management & Research Co. It’s possible other private investors are investing in SPAC mergers without disclosing their involvement.Palihapitiya is dabbling in many sectors through these investments. Other SPAC deals he’s contributed to in the past few months include 3D printing company Desktop Metal Inc., rare earth company MP Materials Corp., electric bus manufacturer Proterra Inc. and car insurance company Metromile Inc., statements showed.(Updates with money raised by SPACs in 2020 in the third paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the definition of PIPE.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Your next stimulus check: Congress to speed along $1,400 payments this week

    Speaker Pelosi and other leaders want quick approval. How soon could you get more money?

  • GameStop stock mania will end very badly: expert

    Value investor Bill Smead pulls no punches in his view on the speculative mania unfolding in GameStop shares

  • How Biden's student loan forgiveness could throw you a big tax bomb

    Saying goodbye to some of your student debt could come at a huge price.

  • Jim Cramer on GameStop: ‘The mechanics of the market are breaking down. … I’ve never seen the guns like this. They can break shorts.’

    KEY WORDS Jim Cramer appears to be flabbergasted by GameStop’s epic run. Trading by individual investors has led to massive rises in the Texas-based videogame retailer’s stock, which has quadrupled in 2021.

  • Oaktree, Centerbridge to Back AMC Loan Staving Off Default

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. got support from private investment firms including Oaktree Capital Management and Centerbridge Partners for a loan that will help the cinema chain avert bankruptcy, according to people with knowledge of the situation.Oaktree and Centerbridge, which specialize in lending to troubled companies, led firms providing the 400-million-pound loan (about $547 million) tied to AMC’s Odeon Cinemas in Europe, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. The new loan will be used to refinance existing debt and provide liquidity to cash-strapped AMC, whose audiences have all but vanished amid the Covid-19 pandemic.The deal is part of $917 million of funds assembled since mid-December by the world’s largest movie theater chain as it tries to stay solvent until vaccines bring back customers. Talks are underway with creditors about more financing and waivers, and while AMC said it has enough cash to stay in business through July, company filings show it still may face default claims from lenders and landlords.Representatives for Leawood, Kansas-based AMC didn’t immediately provide a comment. Oaktree and Centerbridge declined to comment.“Success breeds success,” AMC Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron said in an interview Monday. “The reason bankruptcy was on the table was because people were afraid that we would run out of cash. Now that we’ve raised so much cash, bankruptcy is no longer an option.”Financial TermsThe 2.5-year loan will refinance a 100 million-pound revolving credit facility and provide 300 million pounds of additional liquidity, the company said Monday. Certain creditors including Silver Lake Management, majority holder of AMC’s convertible notes due 2026, would have to sign off on the new deal, and some lenders would have to continue holding off on enforcement of a leverage limit. The lenders previously granted a waiver on that requirement, which AMC has said it probably couldn’t meet.Talks are underway with creditors to cut leverage, and one option is converting debt to equity, which would dilute current shares, the company warned. The stock nevertheless jumped as much as 39% Monday.Even with a vaccine and increase in attendance, AMC said the virus could worsen or other strains could appear, casting more doubt on how much cash it will need. During 2020’s final quarter, AMC was burning cash at about $124 million a month.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analyst on GameStop volatility: 'If you want to gamble, go to the casino'

    'If you want to gamble, go to the casinos. This is not what the markets are for,' Loop Capital Markets analyst Anthony Chukumba warned retail investors playing GameStop (GME).

  • GameStop shares soar to record highs as massive short squeeze forges ahead

    GameStop (GME) shares soared than 130% before coming back down to sit above 100$/each by mid-session on Monday.

  • Millennials Love 5 Overlooked Stocks That Are Beating Tesla

    Millennials still love Tesla — it's their favorite S&P 500 stock — but they're actually making much more money on their five other top picks.

  • Here's how celebrities use mortgages to build wealth (and you can, too)

    A home loan is a powerful financial tool, even if you have the cash to pay outright.

  • I Do Not Need My IRA RMD. Can I Put It in a Roth IRA?

    You can use your traditional IRA's required minimum distributions (RMDs) to contribute to a Roth IRA if you also have enough earned income.

  • UPS Sells Trucking Unit Under CEO’s ‘Better-Not-Bigger’ Vow

    (Bloomberg) -- United Parcel Service Inc. agreed to sell its short-haul trucking business for $800 million, the first substantial move in the “better-not-bigger” strategy that Carol Tome developed since taking over as chief executive officer in June.Canada’s TFI International Inc. will acquire the unit, one of the largest less-than-truckload carriers in the U.S., UPS said in a statement Monday. The eight-decades-old operation, separate from the package deliveries for which UPS is known, is primarily a business-to-business enterprise hauling large industrial cargo in big trucks.Tome’s plan to get lean is a change from 2005, when UPS paid about $1.25 billion for the trucking unit in an effort to become a one-stop shop for transportation services. She has pledged to increase return on capital investment by focusing on the core parcel business, brand and culture while maintaining UPS’s dividend and investment-grade credit rating. Everything else is under review, Tome said in July.TFI expects the acquisition will add to earnings this year and will increase profit as the company improves efficiency. “This is the most strategic acquisition that TFI has ever done,” CEO Alain Bedard said on a conference call with analysts.Its stock surged 24% to C$80.74 at 11:49 a.m. in Toronto after climbing 30%, the most intraday since December 1999. TFI had advanced 45% in the 12 months through Jan. 22, while the S&P/TSX benchmark index gained 1.4%. UPS rose 1.5% to $161.40 in New York on Monday.Core BusinessMonday’s “agreement allows UPS to be even more laser-focused on the core parts of our business that drive the greatest value for our customers,” Tome said in the statement. The Atlanta-based company will take a $500 million charge related to the sale, which is expected to close in the second quarter.The unit had sales of about $3.1 billion and 14,500 workers last year, according to a UPS presentation. It operated 6,340 tractors and 23,400 trailers in 197 facilities.The business, whose customers include Best Buy Co., Honda Motor Co. and Home Depot Inc., has a “roughly break-even” operating margin, according to TFI. The unit moved cargo at below market rates and was a loss leader for UPS so the courier could offer a bundle of services to customers, Bedard said. He intends to increase prices while retaining customers.Bedard plans to reduce costs by purchasing new vehicles that are more efficient and by streamlining cross-border freight between the U.S. and Canada, among other things. The St Laurent, Quebec, company, which had a market value of C$7.54 billion ($5.91 billion) from Monday’s stock surge, expects to increase sales in Mexico as well.“This opens a lot of opportunity for us,” said Bedard, whose company has made more than 90 acquisitions since 2008. The unit will continue to provide service to UPS under a five-year agreement.The sale won’t affect UPS’s package-delivery business’s operations and will raise the company’s operating margin by 0.2 percentage point, the courier said.(Updates with TFI chief executive’s comment in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Are You Ready For The 'FANGMAN'? — What To Know About The New Acronym On The Block

    After the FANGs, FAANGs and MAGAs, another acronym taking the investment world by storm is FANGMAN. This acronym is used by traders to refer to stocks of seven of the biggest tech companies in the world.The combined market capitalization of these stocks is about $7.9 trillion, which is roughly 25% of the total market capitalization of S&P 500 companies. To put things in perspective, the combined market cap of these seven stocks is more than the GDP of Japan, Germany or India, which are the third, fourth and fifth largest economies of the world, respectively.The ConstituentsThe stocks in the FANGMAN group are: * Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: FB) * Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) * Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) * Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL) * Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) * Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and * NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)Buoying S&P 500 Performance: 2020 was a year marred by the COVID-19 pandemic that led to economic contraction worldwide due to disruptions to businesses and other activities. The stock market, given its forward-looking approach, weathered the setback and ended the year with gains.For instance, the S&P 500 Index ended 2020 at a record high and in the process generated a return of 16.2% for the year. The FANGMAN stocks played a big role int that as they outperformed the broader gauge: * Facebook: 33% * Amazon: 76.3% * Netflix: 67.1% * Alphabet: 30.9% * Microsoft: 42.5% * Apple: 82.3% * Nvidia: 129.3%Related Link: 10 Things Apple Investors May Wish For In 2021 FANGMAN, A Predictor of Stock Market Moves? Given the outsized weighting in different indices, it is logical to view FANGMAN stocks as a good predictor of which way the broader market is headed.FANGMAN Invariably Outperforms Market: For those investors who are looking for above-market returns, or "high-alpha" stocks, FANGMAN could be the better bet. These stocks outperform the broader market, thanks to their transformational business models, high growth and financial might, among other things.FANGMAN In Bubble Territory? From the perspective of topline growth, earnings potential and prospects, it is evident that the lofty valuations are justified. Higher P/E multiples of some of these stocks imply investors are willing to pay a premium to partake in their growth.Investors see them as compelling, as they are most levered to the digital transformation that is picking up pace.But the stretched valuations of these stocks could conjure up fears of a deep correction.One of the biggest risks faced by these companies is regulatory scrutiny. Analysts see the changing of the guard at the White House as a slight negative for these high-flying names."To be blunt, it's a clear negative for Big Tech as ultimately with a Senate now likely controlled by Democrats we would expect much more scrutiny and sharper teeth around FAANG names, with potential (although still a low risk) legislative changes to current antitrust laws now on the table," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a Jan. 6 note.That said, the analyst remains bullish on tech stocks for 2021, but sees the tech rally will be more tame until the Street gets a better sense of the legislative agenda under President Joe Biden.Related Link: Why This Wedbush Analyst Expects A Year-End Tech Rally Photo by Daisy Anderson from PexelsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * The Week Ahead In Biotech (Jan 24-30): J&J, Lilly to Kickstart Big Pharma Earnings, Amgen FDA Decision and More * 8 Intel Analysts On Q4 Report: Why Some See Difficult Years Ahead For Chipmaker(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett says this is how to protect your finances from the pandemic

    Listening to Buffett, you can pick up these tips for surviving the pandemic financially.

  • BlackBerry says unaware of reason for stock price surge

    U.S.-listed shares of the security software supplier were up 17.7% at $16.53, set for an eighth consecutive session of gains and their biggest monthly jump since going public in 1997. Responding to a request from securities regulator the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, BlackBerry said it was not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments that could have driven the surge in its stock and trading volume. Security filings on Thursday showed that some senior executives sold shares in BlackBerry last week, with Chief Marketing Officer Mark Wilson selling 78,500 shares and Chief Financial Officer Steve Rai offloading 32,954 shares.

  • 'I love you guys': Redditor betting on GameStop used profits to pay off student loans

    Student loan borrowers are riding the Reddit-fuelled GameStop (GME) wave, betting that they’ll be able to use the profits to pay off their debt.

  • General Electric Earnings Preview: Here's What the Charts Say

    General Electric has been a big winner over the last few months. Will management give investors a reason to bid GE higher on earnings? Let's look at the chart.

  • J&J may share findings from Phase 3 vaccine trial this week

    Shares of Johnson & Johnson were up 0.9% in trading on Monday, as the company nears the anticipated disclosure of interim results from a late-stage clinical trial evaluating its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine candidate. J&J said in mid-December it expects to share findings from the Phase 3 trial by the end of January, which would it the third company testing coronavirus vaccines in the U.S. to announce results from a closely watched Phase 3 trial. The other two vaccines, developed by BioNTech SE /Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. , are both mRNA-based vaccines that received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in December. J&J said in December that it will file for emergency authorization for its experimental adenovirus-based vaccine in February if results are ready by the end of January. The company is expected to release its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings on Tuesday. J&J's stock has gained 10.9% over the past year, while the S&P 500 is up 15.6%.