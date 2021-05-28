U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.11
    +3.23 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,529.45
    +64.81 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,748.74
    +12.46 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.97
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.61
    -0.24 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.90
    +8.40 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    28.05
    +0.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2194
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5810
    -0.0290 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4191
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8700
    +0.0400 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,270.52
    -3,240.32 (-8.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    913.42
    -84.99 (-8.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.61
    +2.94 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,149.41
    +600.40 (+2.10%)
     

Twitter is already pausing public verification

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

A mere eight days after announcing the restart to its long-paused Bluecheck verification process, Twitter announced on Friday that sorry, it's been swamped with requests and will temporarily ignore new applications from users until the backlog has been addressed.

Until this past respite, Twitter hadn't allowed members of the public to apply for site-wide verification since the start of the Trump administration (after they went and verified an actual Nazi). In December, the company implemented new rules for who can be verified and what Twitter's verification process will look like. Journalists, brands, government officials, activists and other publicly recognizable internet personalities were to be fast-tracked for approval assuming they could provide evidence — in the form of a government ID, company masthead or professional profile referencing their social handle — that they were what we thought they were.

There is no word from the company yet as to when the process might reopen to new applicants though we do have a legally-binding pinky swear that it will eventually happen.   

Recommended Stories

  • Twitch warns creators after receiving 1,000 DMCA claims from record labels

    Twitch's copyright problem won't go away.

  • Fitbit devices may soon track your snoring

    Fitbit is working on a feature that will allow its users to track how much of the night they spend snoring.

  • The best Memorial Day tech sales we could find

    Here's a list of the best Memorial Day 2021 tech sales we could find, including deals on Apple products, Amazon Fire TV devices, video games and more.

  • The Morning After: We can finally see 'Horizon Forbidden West' running on the PS5

    Sony gave us our first gameplay preview of the new 'Horizon' game and NASA's Mars copter survived a scare during its sixth flight.

  • Engadget Podcast: Why did Amazon buy MGM?

    So what does Amazon's MGM acquisition mean? We break it down on the Engadget Podcast.

  • PayPal and Venmo will let you send cryptocurrency to third-party wallets

    Until now, users have been limited to buying, selling, holding and checking out with crypto.

  • SPACs Take Trading Apps Public in a Test of Lay-Investor Loyalty

    (Bloomberg) -- A pair of special purpose acquisition companies are taking trading apps public amid weakness in that corner of equity capital markets, testing the willingness of their app users to buy into their business models.Acorns Grow Inc., which offers an app with investing and banking products, is the latest to throw its hat into the public markets’ ring, announcing a hookup with blank-check firm Pioneer Merger Corp. on Thursday that’s expected to close in the back half of the year.That same day, shareholders approved the merger of Social Finance Inc., known for its SoFi app, with a SPAC founded by well-known venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya. These deals come ahead of their largest competitor Robinhood Inc.’s initial public offering, targeted for late June. Financial-technology firm Stash is also said to explore a market listing.Apps like Acorns, SoFi, Robinhood and Stash have made it easy for the average investor to buy and sell stocks, and they’re on the runway to go public amid resumption of trading mania for the likes of GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., facilitated by their technology.So far, based on the SPACs’ performance, the apps’ customers haven’t shown the same enthusiasm for their debuts as they have for their favorite meme stocks. Still, a show of support for these fintech-SPAC mergers could help revive the blank-check industry, which has suffered in recent months from lackluster post-deal performance and a regulatory clampdown. The De-SPAC Index, which measures the performance of a group of 25 companies that came from SPAC reverse mergers, is down more than 30% from its mid-February peak.Read More: GameStop, AMC Rebound to Extend Meme Stock Rally for Sixth Day“I don’t think their users are going to have loyalty whatsoever for the platform,” said Michael Batnick, director of research at Ritholtz Wealth Management. “If the stocks debut favorably -- cool. But if it’s a dud, retail investors are not going to prop it up. It’s just another ticker on a screen.” Barry Ritholtz, chairman and CIO of the firm, is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.San Francisco-based SoFi offers financial services including loan refinancing, mortgages, personal loans, credit cards and investing and deposit accounts. Shares are expected to list under the symbol “SOFI” on June 1. Irvine, Calif.-based Acorns operates a saving and investing app. It will debut under the symbol “OAKS” after its expected tie-up later this year. Fintech firms like these have disrupted the financial services industry, a business that Social Finance has called a $2 trillion opportunity.“Acorns-Pioneer looks like a decent deal,” given it’s a relatively high-profile company with a large customer following, said Julian Klymochko, a manager of a SPAC-focused ETF at Calgary-based Accelerate Financial Technologies.Acorns and SoFi have financial giants backing them, including funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Baron Capital Group, Chamath Palihapitiya himself, as well as Wellington Management.Read More: SoFi Joins Robinhood in Plotting Early IPO Access for RetailWhat appears to be missing is a market reaction equal to that institutional backing, according to Matthew Tuttle of Tuttle Capital Management, the firm behind SPAC exchange-traded funds and the recently debuted FOMO ETF.“The SPAC market desperately needs a win, and if it is Chamath who brings it in, then so much the better,” he said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vietnam coronavirus outbreak threatens to disrupt tech supply chain

    A rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak has left factories operating below capacity in Vietnam's industrial northern provinces, where suppliers for Apple, Samsung and other global tech firms are located, industry sources said. After successfully containing the new coronavirus for most of last year, Vietnam is now battling an outbreak that is spreading more quickly. Four business sources said their operations had been affected as some areas have entered lockdown, raising concerns about supply chain disruption.

  • Stocks Rise as Strong Data Rekindle Value Rotation: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks that stand to benefit the most from an economic rebound rallied after solid data spurred a decline in pandemic darlings such as technology companies. Treasuries retreated.Industrial, financial and commodity shares led gains in the S&P 500. The Russell 2000 of small caps outperformed major equity benchmarks, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped. A news report that President Joe Biden will unveil a budget that would see federal spending jump to $6 trillion in the coming fiscal year also helped sentiment. In late trading, Salesforce.com Inc., the top maker of cloud-based customer relations software, jumped on a strong profit forecast.Equities headed toward their fourth straight monthly rally as prospects for an economic rebound tempered inflation worries. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she sees the burst in prices as temporary, though likely to last through the end of 2021. Data showed jobless claims dropped to a fresh pandemic low, while orders for business equipment climbed more than forecast. Pending home sales fell, but analysts highlighted underlying buyer interest that could translate into a pickup in contract signings.“We’re seeing that kind of economic data underscore what we keep calling the recovery trade -- a move back into cyclical and defensive stocks, companies that are poised to do better with a reopening of the economy,” said Greg Bassuk, chief executive officer at AXS Investments. “Value has a much stronger path for gains going forward.”Some corporate highlights:Reddit favorite AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. hit a record $13 billion in market value.Boeing Co. climbed as Airbus SE’s ambitious output goal spurred optimism for a recovery in global aviation.Nvidia Corp. gave a bullish estimate on demand for chips used in gaming PCs, data centers and cryptocurrency mining.The Russell 2000 has lost ground to the Nasdaq 100 this quarter, but it has valuation on its side. The forward price-earnings spread between the small-cap and tech-heavy gauges has narrowed to below the five-year average. And while the Russell 2000 value/growth ratio has ebbed in the latter half of May, the relative strength of value suggests that small-cap stocks can continue to be big beneficiaries of the reopening recovery.For more market commentary, see the MLIV blog.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.1%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro was little changed at $1.2198The British pound rose 0.6% to $1.4203The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 109.79 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose three basis points to 1.60%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to -0.17%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 0.81%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $67 a barrelGold futures fell 0.2% to $1,901 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Slowly But Surely, Central Banks Are Signaling Policy Shifts

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Central banks are beginning to tip toe away from their emergency monetary settings, with South Korea following in the footsteps of New Zealand and Canada to flag a potential interest-rate increase.As vaccines roll-outs continue and economies reopen, traders have been slowly dialing up expectations on rate hikes or a slowing of asset purchases elsewhere too. Markets are seizing on the tightening narrative, with bond yields and currencies fluctuating as investors recalibrate their bets. The Bank of Korea became the latest on Thursday to signal a turn when Governor Lee Ju-yeol said policy makers are preparing for an “orderly” exit from its record-low interest rate at some point as the economy recovers. The shift in stance came a day after New Zealand’s. New Zealand’s outlook was much more hawkish than expected and may yet signal a global shift, according to Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand in Auckland. “We can’t rule out that the tail may wag the dog, influencing global market expectations of whether other central banks may also take a more hawkish turn,” she said.Financial markets have already brought forward pricing of the Federal Reserve’s first rate hike by almost a year since early February. Over the same period, market expectations from the Bank of England have switched from rate cuts by late 2022 to a rate increase, while investors have almost abandoned bets on further European Central Bank reductions to instead price in a 10 basis-point upward move by the end of 2023.Taper Talks With major central banks embroiled in bond buying and other easing programs which traditionally get wound down first, most rate hikes remain some way off. But talk of a taper in asset purchases is catching on.Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida told Yahoo! Finance in an interview Tuesday that there may be a point in upcoming policy meetings where officials can discuss scaling back purchases. Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said on Wednesday that it will be important for the central bank to begin discussing in coming months plans to reduce its massive bond purchases if the economy continues to power ahead.The BOE has slowed bond-buying and signaled that it’s on course to end that support later this year. Australia’s central bank has set July as a deadline for deciding on whether to extend purchases.Norway is on track to start a hiking cycle, and Iceland has already begun. The Bank of Canada announced last month a reduction in debt purchases as it forecast a faster economic recovery that may pave the way for rate increases next year.Turning Point“The shift in monetary policy is starting,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, Hong Kong based chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis, who used to work for the ECB and International Monetary Fund.Detailing its new outlook, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday published forecasts for its benchmark rate -- for the first time in more than a year -- that show the rate beginning to rise in mid-2022. To be sure, this shift is still conditional. RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said the bank’s outlook is predicated on the economy recovery continuing as vaccines roll out and the pandemic is contained. In a similar vein, BOK’s Lee said the board unanimously agreed to hold rates at a record low on Thursday as pandemic uncertainties persist. The Fed’s Clarida also qualified his remarks around employment data and how inflation pressures play out, which he expects to be transitory. It’s also the case that not every central bank is signaling a policy move, not least in the euro zone, where ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday that he hasn’t seen a shift in the economic outlook to justify a reduction in bond purchases.In emerging markets, the shift is splintering. Hungary’s central bank said this week it was ready to deliver monetary tightening, and Russia, Turkey and Brazil have already hiked. The People’s Bank of China is holding the line with relatively disciplined stimulus, while others continue to support growth as the virus continues to spread.“There is growth divergence due to a much slower vaccination process in the emerging world and renewed waves,” said Garcia-Herrero. “They will suffer from a double whammy as the Fed starts moving towards tapering.”(Updates with Bank of Korea policy announcement.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Bitcoin’s Bullish Run Over?

    Top Crypto assets that include Bitcoin and Ethereum are currently facing an uphill task breaking their key resistance level amid significant profit-taking coming to play across the market spectrum.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street advances, unshaken by inflation surge

    Wall Street's major averages rose on Friday as investors shrugged off data showing a jump in inflation, although recent worries about a spike in prices kept the S&P 500 on course for its smallest monthly gain since February. In the 12 months through April, the so-called core PCE price index vaulted 3.1%, blowing past the Federal Reserve's 2% target and reflecting pent-up demand as the economy reopens. Technology stocks provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500, with Salesforce.com Inc adding 7% after raising its full-year forecast for revenue and profit, helped by increased demand for its cloud-based software during the pandemic.

  • Web Doctor Babylon Is Said to Near $3.5 Billion SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Babylon, the medical startup that connects patients and doctors via an app, is close to agreeing a deal to go public in a merger with blank-check company Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.Talks between Babylon and Alkuri, which is run by former Groupon Inc. executives, are in the advanced stages and a deal could be announced as soon as next week, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.The deal could value Babylon at about $3.5 billion, the people said. Alkuri has lined up investors to provide about $270 million of private investment in public equity to support the deal, the people said. It’s going ahead even as those financing PIPE deals begin writing smaller checks, which has delayed some transactions.Shares of Alkuri rose 1.1% to $9.82 at 11:03 a.m. Friday in New York, hitting their highest intraday level in more than a month.Talks are ongoing and could still be delayed or fall apart, according to the people. Representatives for Alkuri and Babylon declined to comment.Alkuri is a special purpose acquisition company led by Groupon’s ex-chief executive officer Rich Williams and former chief operating officer Steve Krenzer, who left those roles last year after turnaround plans for the online discount provider faltered. Sultan Almaadeed, a former executive at the Qatar Investment Authority, is Alkuri’s chairman.Founded in 2013, Babylon’s app lets users schedule a video chat with a doctor, check symptoms or book time with specialists, such as therapists. It can be used to seek advice and treatment for conditions ranging from hair loss to chronic kidney disease, according to its website.In 2019, Babylon raised $550 million in a funding round valuing the business at more than $2 billion. Its backers include Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Munich Re Ventures, Kinnevik AB, the family of Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris and Vostok New Ventures.The company earlier explored a merger with a SPAC backed by financier Alec Gores before talks fell apart, Bloomberg News reported in April. It also attracted interest from Freedom Acquisition I Corp., the SPAC raised by former Credit Suisse Group AG CEO Tidjane Thiam, as well as a vehicle from Klaus Kleinfeld, the former head of Arconic.(Updates with details of funding round, investors in penultimate paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kuroda Says BOJ Will Mull Climate in Monetary Policy Discussions

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The Bank of Japan will consider climate change in its monetary policy discussions, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in his clearest signal yet that the central bank is looking to support the battle against global warming.“We have a great interest” in climate change and its impact on the economy and the financial system, Kuroda said in an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday. “Naturally, how we respond to this at the level of monetary policy will become a topic of discussion.”The comments come amid growing debate among central bankers over whether or how they should support efforts to counter climate change, following a series of pledges by governments including the U.S., China and Japan to reduce greenhouse emissions.Touching on another key theme among investors, Kuroda said global inflation concerns were most relevant in the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has said some temporary inflation pressures will prove transitory and stimulus should stay in place for longer.“That policy stance is based on the recognition that it will take time to overcome low inflation once it is entrenched,” Kuroda said. “That is the lesson learned from Japan’s experience of prolonged deflation.”Until now, Kuroda has largely stuck to the view that the BOJ needs to consider climate change from the perspective of how it might present a risk to the financial system, a stance similar to Powell’s.While his latest remarks suggest he may be moving in the direction of European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde or the Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey, who have shown a more aggressive stance on green issues, it remains to be seen what action the BOJ will take.“While there are discussions about whether central banks should be buying green bonds, many of those discussions are over asset management, not monetary policy,” Kuroda said, when asked if the BOJ would consider purchasing green bonds as a response to climate change.Targeting green bonds is an approach Lagarde has had difficulty moving forward. Kuroda didn’t rule out using new loan incentives the BOJ launched in March.Kuroda, Powell, Bailey and Lagarde will be among those discussing ways to promote green financing measures at next week’s Green Swan Conference organized by the Bank for International Settlements, the IMF and others.Interest is growing in how the BOJ might support Japan’s pledge in April to reduce emissions by 46% by 2030 on its way to becoming carbon neutral by 2050.Some 83% of economists surveyed by Bloomberg in April said the BOJ will end up using its new lending incentives to promote ESG or higher growth policies.The incentives essentially pay commercial banks different interest rates on their reserves depending on the type of lending they provide for businesses. Kuroda said the incentives were intended to give the bank more scope for lowering its policy rate not as a possible tool for responding to climate change. But they could be adapted, he added.As for inflation and signs that the tide of central banks is starting to signal a move away from the emergency policy measures of the pandemic, Kuroda once again underlined that the BOJ would keep its stimulus rolling.“Each central bank has to adapt its monetary policy to its own economy, price and financial situations,” Kuroda said. “Our inflation rate is still quite low and so we have to be persistent in conducting our monetary easing to achieve our 2% price stability target.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – $65.25 Potential Trigger Point for Acceleration into $64.04 to $63.79

    The narrow trading range suggests an upside bias on a sustained move over $66.51 and a downside bias on a sustained move under $65.25.

  • AMC Flywheel Effect Hits a Snag Despite Record Call Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- An attempted gamma squeeze by Reddit-inspired traders on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. quickly unraveled as shares in the movie theater operator turned lower Friday.This week’s scorching surge looked to have been fueled in part by a massive push into bullish options. When there’s a run on calls during a rapid stock rally, it can force additional stock-buying in a potential feedback loop. But by Friday afternoon, the stock’s gains had been significantly pared back.A record 2 million AMC calls were purchased on Thursday as the stock soared 36%. And then on Friday when the stock opened 20% higher, another 2 million calls were bought by 2 p.m. The shares last traded up 3.3% after briefly turning negative earlier.The traders’ gamma hedging may not have had a lasting flywheel effect due simply to the fact that the U.S. is facing a three-day weekend, and most of the enthusiasm around AMC is coming from day traders, according to Susquehanna International Group.“Once the rally was underway, the increase in option volume exacerbated the momentum,” Susquehanna co-head of derivatives strategy Chris Murphy said. However, “All of this trading is very short-term, so a three-day weekend is like an eternity.”AMC was also caught in the initial day-trader frenzy earlier this year, which swept up the likes of GameStop Corp. to dizzying heights as retail investors mobilized. Now another surge in retail trading has emerged with AMC as the main focus: #AMCSTRONG has been trending on Twitter, and it was the most-cited company on the forum Stocktwits for four consecutive days this week.Earlier this year options were also a compounding factor in January’s meme-stock frenzy, with all-time high levels of GameStop calls bought. Bullish contracts on AMC had also reached a record in February, which has now been dwarfed by the current levels.“You can’t have people buy 2 million call options on an almost bankrupt stock without making it go up,” said Benn Eifert, chief investment officer of QVR Advisors. “Dealers were short a lot of gamma and bought stock, accelerating the rally.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Must be a 'professional investor' to do well picking stocks: Legendary investor Bruce Greenwald

    Legendary investor Bruce Greenwald says success in stock trading requires professional skills and specialized knowledge. Most investors are "not equipped" with the discipline to fully understand the details of each trade they make, he added.

  • Moderna Warns New Waves of Covid-19 Are Coming

    Scientists and executives laid out their plans to combat new strains of the virus, saying new waves of the pandemic are on their way.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund Is Rebounding. Here’s What ARK Bought During the Dip.

    The fund manager stood firm after the ETF dropped 37%, repeatedly insisting that innovation stocks were on sale. She made good on her word.

  • Billionaire George Soros Picks Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Some investors achieve legendary status, rising far above their peers on a combination of luck and success. Perhaps no one exemplifies this more than George Soros, the Holocaust survivor who, after the war, earned a doctorate from the London School of Economics and went into the banking industry to make his mark. He was wildly successful. The hedge fund he founded, Soros Fund Management, earned an average annualized return of 33% from 1970 to 2020, making it the most successful hedge fund in history. Soros’s biggest single success came on September 16, 1992, when he ‘broke the Bank of England.’ He had taken a short position on the pound sterling, leveraged to $10 billion, and when the pound fell in response to changing politics, he personally made $1 billion in a single day. Soros hasn’t always been right in his financial calls, but he’s right more often than he’s wrong. He’s also well-known for his bon mots when it comes to talking about trading. “It’s not whether you’re right or wrong,” Soros has been quoted saying, “but how much money you make when you’re right and how much you lose when you’re wrong.” Bearing this in mind, we decided to look at Soros Fund Management's recent activity for inspiration. Running three stocks the fund picked up during Q1 through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the analyst community is also on board, as each sports a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Farfetch, Ltd. (FTCH) We’ll start with an online retail stock, Farfetch, a company specializing in the sale of luxury goods and brands. Farfetch is a truly international company, founded in Portugal, headquartered in London, and boasting offices in New York and LA, Tokyo and Shanghai, and Brazil. Like many tech-oriented companies, Farfetch has been running at a loss – but in Q1 of this year, the company made an abrupt turnaround to profitability. The 1Q21 earnings report showed an after-tax profit of $516.7 million, compared to a year-ago quarterly loss of $79.2 million. The company disclosed that this gross profit included a one-time $660 million non-cash benefit “arising from lower share price impact on items held at fair value and remeasurements.” Total revenues from operations was reported at $485 million, up 46% year-over-year, and higher than the $457 million analysts had expected. One key metric, the gross merchandise value of orders processed over the company’s platform, rose 49% year-over-year, to $915.6 million. Farfetch’s success grows from a strong user base. The company boasts more than 3 million active customers, and operations in 190 countries. Sellers on the platform have made available over 1,300 luxury brands. Even after a pullback in share value during the first half of 2021, the stock is still up an impressive 234% in the last 12 months. Among FTCH's fans is Soros. In his most recent disclosure, Soros revealed that his fund purchased 125,000 shares of FTCH, a holding now valued more than $5.5 million. Turning to the analyst community, Credit Suisse's 5-star analyst Stephen Ju rates FTCH an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $78 price target. Investors stand to pocket ~88% gain should the analyst's thesis play out. (To watch Ju’s track record, click here) “We have a favorable view toward the company maintaining the adjusted EBITDA guidance as Farfetch will reinvest the higher top line contributions toward customer acquisition – supporting long term adoption rates. We model ~700k new customers for 2021, ~600k for 2022 and beginning in 2023 our expectations are also unchanged at ~1.2 million to 1.5 million,” Ju opined. The analyst summed up, "Our investment thesis points remain: 1) large $300 billion addressable market remains fragmented and underpenetrated, 2) relative protection from competition from larger cap online competitors, 3) exposure to rising adoption of luxury goods in APAC as well as emerging markets." Most analysts back Ju's confident take on the online fashion firm, as TipRanks analytics showcase FTCH as a Strong Buy. Based on 8 analysts polled in the last 3 months, 6 rate the stock a Buy, while 2 give it a Hold. The 12-month average price target stands at $60.63, marking ~37% upside from current levels. (See FTCH stock analysis on TipRanks) Coursera (COUR) The next stock we’re looking at, Coursera, is a MOOC company – a massive open online course provider. This niche leverages the size and reach of the internet to make a wide range of top-line university courses available to the masses. Coursera is a leader in the field, and since its founding in 2012 it has made available more than 4,000 courses from over 200 universities, in more than 30 degree programs, and at lower cost than in-person classes. Through Coursera, students can take classes at such top-level schools as Imperial College London, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Michigan, and Johns Hopkins. The company boasts that over 77 million students have used its services. While the company is 9 years old, it is new to the public markets; Coursera held its IPO at the end of March this year. It made 15.73 million shares available on the NYSE, at an opening price of $33. This was the high end of the initial pricing range, which has been set between $30 and $33. Overall, the IPO raised $519 million, before expenses. At the beginning of May, Coursera released its first quarterly report since going public. The report showed $88.4 million in total revenue, a 64% gain year-over-year. The company’s gross profit, at $49.5 million, was up 71% from the year-ago quarter. George Soros saw an opportunity in this IPO, and his fund picked up 105,000 shares of the company. This new position is valued at ~$4 million at current share prices. Among the bulls is 5-star analyst Ryan MacDonald, of Needham, who lays out a clear, upbeat case for Coursera shares. “Given the increasing role of automation, the widening skills gap, and the shift to online learning, we believe Coursera's comprehensive platform will help it gain share in a large TAM that we size between $47B-$50.6B. While the COVID-driven tailwind to registered learner growth in FY20 creates a difficult consumer segment comp in FY21, we believe Coursera's efficient GTM motion and shift towards higher value enterprise and degrees offerings can drive durable 25%+ growth and gross margin expansion,” MacDonald noted. To this end, MacDonald rates COUR shares a Buy and his $56 price target indicates confidence in a 47% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch MacDonald’s track record, click here) In its short time on the stock exchange, COUR has picked up 14 analyst reviews, with a breakdown of 12 Buys to 2 Holds to back the Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are trading for $38 and their $54.67 average price target implies a one-year upside of 44%. (See COUR stock analysis on TipRanks) Sotera Health (SHC) Last up on our list of new positions from George Soros is Sotera Health, a holding company whose subsidiaries offer a range of advisory services, lab testing, and sterilization services in the healthcare industry. Sotera’s businesses cate to more than 5,800 health industry customers in over 50 countries. The company boasts 13 labs capable of carrying out more than 800 tests, and 50 sterilization facilities. Sotera’s customer base includes 75 of the top 100 medical device makers and 8 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies. SHC shares went public on November 24 of last year, in an IPO that sold 53.6 million shares and raised $1.2 billion. The capital raised was used to pay down existing debt. The company has been working assiduously to bring down debt levels, and in the 1Q21 report stated that it had a total debt of $1.87 billion and available cash of $108 million. Net revenue in Q1 was $212 million, up 13% from the year before. Net income showed a strong gain, turning around from a 1-cent per share loss a year ago to a 4 cent EPS profit. In Q1, Soros took a new position in Sotera, buying 179,274 shares in the stock. At current share prices, this holding is worth over $4.3 million. Tycho Peterson, 5-star analyst with JPMorgan, likes SHC, and rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy). His price target of $35 suggests an upside of 45% from current trading levels. (To watch Peterson’s track record, click here) Backing his stance, Peterson writes, “1Q results were generally strong, and although guidance remains unchanged, it should provide a pathway to upside for the balance of 2021, as we continue to be fans of the company’s diversified operating platform, sticky multi-year contracts, an efficient pricing strategy and high regulatory oversight, altogether supporting its wide competitive moat, with FCF to support de-leveraging…” Overall, the Street in unanimous in its outlook on Sotera shares; the stock has 8 recent positive reviews supporting its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are trading for $24.06 and their average price target of $31.75 implies a one-year upside of ~32%. (See SHC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.