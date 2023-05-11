U.S. markets close in 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,129.26
    -8.38 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,281.71
    -249.62 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,337.56
    +31.12 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,744.14
    -15.37 (-0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.93
    -1.63 (-2.25%)
     

  • Gold

    2,019.80
    -17.30 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    -1.26 (-4.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0922
    -0.0062 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    -0.0420 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2512
    -0.0115 (-0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5200
    +0.2380 (+0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,937.70
    -776.58 (-2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    591.41
    -12.99 (-2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,730.58
    -10.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,126.72
    +4.54 (+0.02%)
     

Twitter's verified users get early access to encrypted messaging

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Twitter logo

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc on Thursday allowed users who subscribe to its Blue verification feature an early access to its encrypted messaging service.

The social media platform, owned and run by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, said the service was now available to verified users who have the latest version of the app installed.

A Twitter Blue subscription, which has now become the basis for verification on the platform, starts at $8 per month, or $84 a year.

"As Elon Musk said, when it comes to Direct Messages, the standard should be, if someone puts a gun to our heads, we still can't access your messages," the company said on a blog post.

"We're not quite there yet, but we're working on it."

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)