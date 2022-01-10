U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,640.00
    -27.75 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,020.00
    -87.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,410.50
    -170.50 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,163.90
    -12.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.72
    -0.18 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.20
    -5.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.32
    -0.09 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1301
    -0.0064 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    +0.0110 (+0.62%)
     

  • Vix

    20.96
    +1.35 (+6.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3558
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3910
    -0.1590 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,839.12
    -812.57 (-1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    966.12
    -76.76 (-7.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.66
    -8.62 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

Take-Two to acquire mobile gaming giant Zynga for $12.7B

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

Huge consolidation is afoot in the world of gaming. Today Take-Two Interactive announced a plan to acquire mobile games giant Zynga, in a deal valued at $9.861 per share, $3.50 in cash and the remaining $6.361 in shares of Take-Two common stock. Zynga's enterprise value in the deal works out to $12.7 billion.

The deal will bring together two gaming powerhouses, Take-Two in consoles and PC games (including such iconic titles as Grand Theft Auto) and Zynga in a massive swathe of mobile games, a genre that was arguably largely defined by the company (it's behind FarmVille, Empires & Puzzles, Words with Friends and more).

The deal, Take-Two said, will result in $6.1 billion in 12-month pro-forma net bookings (ending September 30, 2021), making it one of the largest gaming companies overall, regardless of platform.

The transaction is expected to be close in Q1 of fiscal year 2023, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

“We are thrilled to announce our transformative transaction with Zynga, which significantly diversifies our business and establishes our leadership position in mobile, the fastest growing segment of the interactive entertainment industry,” said Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two, in a statement. “This strategic combination brings together our best-in-class console and PC franchises, with a market-leading, diversified mobile publishing platform that has a rich history of innovation and creativity. Zynga also has a highly talented and deeply experienced team, and we look forward to welcoming them into the Take-Two family in the coming months. As we combine our complementary businesses and operate at a much larger scale, we believe that we will deliver significant value to both sets of stockholders, including $100 million of annual cost synergies within the first two years post-closing and at least $500 million of annual Net Bookings opportunities over time.”

“Combining Zynga’s expertise in mobile and next-generation platforms with Take-Two’s best-in-class capabilities and intellectual property will enable us to further advance our mission to connect the world through games while achieving significant growth and synergies together,” added Frank Gibeau, CEO of Zynga. “I am proud of our team’s hard work to deliver a strong finish to 2021, with one of the best performances in Zynga’s history. We are incredibly excited to have found a partner in Take-Two that shares our commitment to investing in our players, amplifying our creative culture, and generating more value for stockholders. With this transformative transaction, we begin a new journey which will allow us to create even better games, reach larger audiences and achieve significant growth as a leader in the next era of gaming.”

Strauss Zelnick will lead the larger company, with Gibeau and Zynga's President of Publishing, Bernard Kim, overseeing the larger mobile business (including integrating Zynga with Take-Two's existing mobile operations).

As with a lot of other consolidation moves, this is about cost savings through synergies. Take-Two said the deal would help the larger business save about $100 million annually after two years (first will come integrations). Take-Two already has a number of mobile games titles and has expanded its franchises into mobile, but this will give the company a significantly larger holding in the space.

This is key considering how Zynga has fared over the years. Since a huge boom in its share price when it first went public, the company has been on a bit of a rollercoaster and over the last year has seen its share price drop, making it an acquisition target.

The move also puts to an end an era of sorts. As a startup based out of San Francisco's SOMA district just as the city was coming into its own as a tech hub separate from Silicon Valley, it was an early mover in spotting and scaling the mobile gaming opportunity.

Initially it found huge traction as a social gaming giant leaning on growth by way of Facebook's social graph, but as that became annoying and spammy, over time Facebook changed the rules and cut off Zynga's audience supply. More generally, the mobile gaming market has proven to be a more precarious one when it comes to consumer tastes and usage, and so a lot of Zynga's success has been banked around finding (and sometimes acquiring) the next hot new title and franchise to replace those that have waned in popularity. (One of its bigger recent acquisitions was acquiring, in 2020, Turkey's Peak Games, which had already established traction with Toon Blast and Toy Blast, for $1.8 billion.)

Combining with Take-Two, which also publishes Red Dead Redemption, Midnight Club, NBA 2K, BioShock, Borderlands, Civilization, Mafia, and Kerbal Space Program, will give it a large library of franchises and IP from which to build new mobile gaming experiences. Similarly, Zynga's IP may now find new traction on in different formats and different screens.

What is interesting is whether and how the larger company will use its expanded content IP to think about how it engages with the market at large. These days so much action in gaming happens more on the platforms where people meet to discuss games and be social with each other, whether that is over Twitch, Discord or somewhere else.

The gaming market has seen a huge surge of attention in the last couple of years, as one of the "winners" in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and more people looking for diversions while staying put at home.Take-Two quoted figures that said overall the mobile gaming industry saw $136 billion in gross bookings in 2021 and is growing currently at 8%. Mobile will now account for half of Take-Two's bookings, it said.

More to come

Recommended Stories

  • Take-Two buys FarmVille maker Zynga for $11 billion in mobile gaming push

    Take-Two, also known for "Red Dead Redemption", offered $9.86 per share, representing a 64% premium to the last closing price of Zynga. Zynga's shares rose about 50% in trading before the bell, while those of Take-Two fell nearly 9%. The deal follows Electronic Arts' $2.4 billion acquisition of Glu Mobile last year as game studios look to build their mobile portfolios.

  • Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals today in January 2022

    Shop today's selection of epic Amazon deals for huge discounts on workout equipment, kitchen essentials and home goods.

  • Here’s How Much Jennifer Aniston and Other Actors Get Paid for Their Reruns

    For TV's biggest stars, key roles on successful shows mean huge paychecks -- but the payoff doesn't stop there. When shows are syndicated, redistributed, released on DVD, purchased by a streaming...

  • Big U.S. banks expected to post uptick in core Q4 revenues on economic rebound

    Analysts expect big U.S. banks to show an uptick in fourth quarter core revenues thanks to new lending and firming Treasury yields even while headline earnings will be mixed on differences in how each institution accounted for pandemic loan losses. On Friday, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc are expected to post roughly 20% and 30% declines, respectively, in profits compared with the year-earlier quarter, while Bank of America Corp's profits will be up 20% when it reports on Jan. 19, according to analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv as of Friday. Other complicating factors are restructuring costs and asset sales at Citigroup and Wells Fargo.

  • 3 No-Brainer Big Pharma Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Here's why they chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Prosper Junior Bakiny (AbbVie): The bears have been predicting AbbVie's doom since the company lost patent protection for its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira, back in 2018. While Humira's sales have been dropping like a rock in international markets, the drug continues to make headway in the U.S. During the third quarter, Humira's domestic sales grew by 10.1% year over year to $4.6 billion.

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.

  • Zynga to Be Acquired by Take-Two for $12.7 Billion. Zynga Stock Is Soaring.

    Shares of mobile gaming services company Zynga were soaring in premarket trading following the news that it will be acquired by Take-Two Interactive in a cash-and-stock deal with an enterprise value of $12.7 billion. Zynga (ticker: ZNGA ) shares jumped 51.8% to $9.12, while Take-Two ( TTWO ) dropped 7.43% to $152.37. Under the terms of the deal, Zynga stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in stock when the transaction closes, for a total of $9.86 per Zynga share.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Tilray results beat analyst target, shares rise

    Tilray Inc. on Monday posted a second-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of $201,000 or zero cents a share, compared to a loss of $99.9 million, or 41 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $155.15 million from $129.46 million. Analysts expected Tilray to lose 9 cents a share on revenue of $170.5 million, according to a survey by FactSet. The cannabis company is also changing its name to Tilray Brands Inc. Shares of Tilray rose 4.2% in premarket trades.

  • 3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The wind is shifting away from expensive growth stocks and toward lower-priced value stocks. Here are three that look like great buys today.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy for 2022

    These solid companies are getting unfairly punished by the market. Savvy investors should take note.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Nasdaq Futures Off Sharply With Market Rally At Key Levels; What To Do Now

    The 2022 market has been an expectation breaker so far, with the Nasdaq and Tesla selling off hard. Here's what to do now.

  • This Robot Trader Is Betting on Big Gains for Tesla and Nvidia Stock. It’s Been Right Before.

    This artificial intelligence-powered ETF ditched Netflix, Merck, and three other familiar stocks this month. Here's what it bought.

  • Here's the next terrifying hurdle for the stock market: Morning Brief

    To get inflation under control, a much faster pace of interest rate increases may be needed from the Federal Reserve, pros speculate. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, January 10, 2021.

  • A Month After the Crash, It's Time to Reevaluate DocuSign

    If DocuSign can evolve and adapt to changing e-signature market conditions, wary investors can sign on the dotted line.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    It's been eight months since I sold my stake in AT&T. When the stock moved higher on the news -- even after the company announced it would lower its quarterly payouts -- that was all I needed to get out.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures mixed, tech shares renew declines

    Stock futures pointed to a mixed open Monday morning, with technology stocks under renewed pressure as investors anticipated higher interest rates this year and looked ahead to several economic data and earnings reports later this week.

  • Why Zynga Soared While Lululemon Slumped Monday

    2022 hasn't gotten off to the best of starts for the stock market, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has taken the brunt of the damage so far. The index was down 4% in the first week of trading in the new year, and on Monday morning as of 8 a.m. ET, futures on the Nasdaq were down another 153 points to 15,428. Adding to the Nasdaq's woes on Monday morning was Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), whose shares fell after the yoga apparel retailer gave downbeat news on preliminary results from the holiday season.

  • Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives is looking ahead to earnings season. Here's what he says Wall Street needs to get back to bullishness on tech.

  • Coinbase Global Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, took investors on a wild ride after its direct listing last April. The market's initial enthusiasm fizzled out as Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) gains stalled, other speculative cryptocurrencies lost their momentum, and a growing number of regulatory threats cast dark clouds over the nascent industry. Coinbase's growth rates are certainly stunning.