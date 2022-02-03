There will be two AKROPOLE shopping centres in Riga: Alfa will be renamed AKROPOLE Alfa

Akropolis Group, a company, which owns and manages SCs Alfa and Akropole in Riga, has decided to expand the usage of its AKROPOLE brand. In the spring of this year, the shopping centre Alfa will become AKROPOLE Alfa and the shopping and entertainment centre AKROPOLE will become AKROPOLE Riga, while maintaining a consistently high level of customer service and a wide range of shops, entertainment, and services.



"The upcoming introduction of a joint brand for both shopping centres confirms that Akropolis Group considers Latvia as a key market and has a firm belief in its future potential. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, we believe in market growth and have set an ambitious goal for AKROPOLE to become the most favourite brand and clear market leader. Operating with the joint brand, modern approach, and customer-oriented values, we will implement our good practices and accumulated knowledge, innovation, and the highest operating standards. Future synergies of joint management, joint communication and promotions of both shopping centres, will provide customers with an even better shopping experience " says Manfredas Dargužis, CEO of Akropolis Group.

With the change of name, AKROPOLE Alfa will retain all the good experiences that have underpinned its success over the last 20 years. The name change and the introduction of the joint brand will not cause any changes in the day-to-day operations of both centres – the opening hours of shopping centres, the range of shops and services, service level, and epidemiological safety standards will remain unchanged. The name change will introduce changes to the Alfa brand's visual identity and communication materials, as well as the launch of a new united website. Current AKROPOLE gift card program will be extended – the gift cards will be sold and accepted in both shopping centres, this functionality is planned to be launched together with change of the shopping centres’ names.

"This is an important step – operating under one brand will strengthen the competitiveness of both shopping centres, which will help to implement more innovative and more attractive offers faster and more efficiently. We hope that very soon, in the post-pandemic future, shopping, socializing and entertainment opportunities will become more and more important for all of us," emphasizes Zane Kaktina, manager of Alfa shopping centre.

It is planned that the names of shopping centre Alfa and Akropole will be changed to AKROPOLE Alfa and AKROPOLE Riga already at the beginning of spring – the new name AKROPOLE Alfa will soon adorn the facade of the shopping centre, as well as the new names of the shopping centres will be used in social networks and other communication materials. The process of introducing the joint AKROPOLE brand will be completed in the spring of this year.







