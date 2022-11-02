TWO NEW APPOINTMENTS WITHIN THE CME TEAM

OTTAWA,ON, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Dennis Darby, President & CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), announces the appointment of Véronique Proulx to the position of SVP, Public Affairs and National Policy, and Matt Poirier to the position of Senior Director, National Policy and Government Relations.

Véronique Proulx is a leader in the export and manufacturing industry. Ms. Proulx is the CEO of Quebec Manufacturers and Exporters (MEQ), a division of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) - the first woman to hold this position.

Ms. Proulx has extensive expertise in the exporting business and in Quebec's manufacturing sector, having worked for 14 years at Laval Technopole, where she held the position of Director of International Affairs, and then spent four years as President of International Commerce – Québec, handling government and public relations.

Not only is she a director on the INO Board of Directors, Ms. Proulx also sits on the Board of Directors of Produits du Québec. The Women's Executive Network (WXN) named her as one of the Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada in the Mercedes-Benz Emerging Leaders Award category for 2021. Ms. Proulx holds an executive MBA from Paris-Dauphine University and UQAM.

Matt Poirier leads the national policy team and the advocacy work in Ottawa for Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters - Canada's largest industry association and the voice of manufacturing and global business in Canada. Before joining CME, he represented several industries including automotive, finance, immigration, and ocean shipping. Prior to that, he was a political staffer in Toronto and Ottawa.

He holds a Master of Science degree in Public Policy and Administration from the London School of Economics and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Studies from Queen's University.

"As CME evolves to better serve our members across Canada, these well-deserved promotions are critical to our ongoing relationships with government officials at the federal, provincial, and municipal levels," said Darby, "and as well we are pleased to recognize the contributions that both Veronique and Matt have made at CME".

"With Véronique and Matt leading CME's policy efforts, I am confident that we are on the right path forward to overcome challenges faced by Canadian manufacturers. We are laser focused on working with governments and industry to find ways to reduce labour shortages, fix supply chain disruptions, grow business investment and exports, and help manufacturers transition successfully to a net-zero future," concluded Darby.

ABOUT CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS (CME)

From the first industrial boom in Canada, CME has advocated for and represented member interests. 150 years strong, CME has earned an extensive and effective track record of working for and with 2,500 leading companies nationwide. More than 85 per cent of CME's members are SMEs and collectively account for an estimated 82 per cent of total manufacturing production and 90 per cent of Canada's exports.

