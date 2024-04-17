Two best friends are $1 million richer after winning the Powerball prize in New Jersey

A New Jersey friend duo is $1,000,000 million wealthier after hitting a jackpot by winning the Powerball this month.

According to a social media post from the New Jersey Lottery, the men, who have not been identified, are best friends.

The lottery draw date took place on April 3 and the lucky pair bought the ticket at a deli in the unincorporated community of Atco, which is part of the Philadelphia-Camden metro area.

Lottery officials publicly announced the men won on X over the weekend.

What do the $1 million lottery winners plan to do with the money?

One friend told lottery officials he plans to buy a beach house with his winnings.

His best friend reported he will save his winnings for retirement.

