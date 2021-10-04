U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,297.33
    -59.71 (-1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,962.06
    -364.40 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,251.17
    -315.52 (-2.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,211.23
    -30.40 (-1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.99
    +2.11 (+2.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.90
    +9.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.12 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1625
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4700
    +0.0050 (+0.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3604
    +0.0051 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9420
    -0.0660 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,168.03
    -784.10 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,170.17
    +927.49 (+382.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.55
    -2.52 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

Two New Bodycam Videos Highlight WRAP’s BolaWrap® Effectiveness For Safer Policing Outcomes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Wrap Technologies, Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BolaWrap Field Use Continues to Increase as Result of Successful Deployments

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today shared two new law enforcement agency bodycam videos demonstrating successful outcomes of the BolaWrap Remote Restraint device used in real cases by police departments in the field.

On September 29, 2021, the Glenwood Springs Police Department in Colorado responded to a subject with two municipal warrants out for his arrest. After the subject refused to comply and began walking away, officers deployed the BolaWrap around the subject’s legs, enabling them to approach and safely take him into custody without injury or the use of higher levels of force.

“The subject’s attitude completely changed once the device contains his movement - they grab onto him, and he's immediately compliant,” said Chief Joseph Deras of Glenwood Springs Police Department. “Had we not had this device with somebody walking away like that, the officers can’t use pepper spray because he's moving away from them. So, then their only other force options might be a police baton or a taser, and both of those bring a significant amount of pain and potential for injury. So here, the BolaWrap minimizes the risk of the officers and the civil liability to the organization. We're very proud of our officers.”

The bodycam footage can be viewed here. Bodycam footage from the BolaWrap field use by the Glenwood Springs Police Department in March of this year can be viewed here.

The extended interview with Chief Deras, WRAP CEO and President Tom Smith, and WRAP VP of Training Mario Knapp, can be viewed here.

In another field situation involving the BolaWrap, on September 26, 2021, the LaGrange Police Department in Georgia responded to a call from a restaurant about someone who had pulled out a knife on the staff. The subject was not complying and he began to act aggressively towards the officers. The officers decided to take out the BolaWrap, which the subject observed, and immediately began to comply with officers without them having to deploy the device.

“Our focus is on helping officers produce safer outcomes for themselves and the subjects they encounter,” said Tom Smith. “Sometimes, the mere presence of the BolaWrap device is enough to motivate individuals to comply. We are extremely pleased to see the growing confidence that officers have in our device’s effectiveness as we receive an increase in the number of BolaWrap field use reports from agencies across the United States.”

The bodycam footage can be viewed here. Bodycam footage from the BolaWrap field use by the LaGrange Police Department in September of last year can be viewed here.

Today, more than 600 agencies in the U.S. and 44 countries currently have BolaWrap devices. Additional bodycam footage of the BolaWrap in use can be viewed here.

About WRAP
WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. WRAP develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.

WRAP’s BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.

Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.

WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

Follow WRAP here:
WRAP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wraptechnologies/
WRAP on Twitter: https://twitter.com/wraptechinc
WRAP on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wraptechnologies/

Trademark Information
BolaWrap, Wrap and Wrap Reality are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to: statements regarding the Company's overall business; total addressable market; and, expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its new product solution; the acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the ability to obtain export licenses for countries outside of the US; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Contact:

Paul M. Manley
VP – Investor Relations
(612) 834-1804
pmanley@wrap.com

Media Contact: media@wrap.com



Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian police arrest hacker who caused $150 million damage to global firms

    Ukrainian police said on Monday they had arrested a 25-year-old man who hacked more than 100 foreign companies and caused damage worth more than $150 million. The hacker, who was not identified, used phishing attacks and hijacked software that allows computers to be accessed remotely, a police statement said.

  • Swiss Police Raid Credit Suisse as Part of Greensill Investigation

    Credit Suisse said it is cooperating with authorities in the case, which it says isn’t directed against the bank.

  • 3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage

    Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared. Polk County Sheriff's officials said electrician Shaun Runyon got into the argument with his supervisor Friday, punching the man and fleeing the job site. A fourth victim suffered critical injuries and later died at the hospital.

  • Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley killed in Athens, Georgia double shooting

    Townley, who spent nearly a decade competing in multiple NASCAR national touring series, was killed Saturday in a double shooting in Athens, Georgia.

  • Exclusive: U.S. Justice Department probes suspected manipulation of Platts benchmarks - sources

    The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating suspected manipulation of energy pricing benchmarks published by S&P Global Platts, expanding the agency's crackdown on misconduct in the global commodities market, according to four people familiar with the matter. London-based Platts is a data and news provider which focuses on energy, metal and agricultural commodities. The company collects data from traders on their deal prices to determine a daily market price for a number of physical commodities.

  • Three killed in Polk County home

    Three people killed in home in Polk County. Suspect is in custody.

  • Socialite calls fatal shooting of police official a "terrible accident"

    In her first detailed TV interview, the socialite admits accidentally shooting police superintendent Henry Jemmott on a moonlit pier in Belize. His family, however, believes Hartin murdered him.

  • George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

    A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched. Sunday's act wasn't the first example of vandalism to the statue memorializing Floyd, whose killing at the hands of police in Minneapolis last year galvanized a racial justice movement across the country.

  • Blue cities forge ahead with their own police reforms

    As police reform stalls at the federal level, some blue states are forging ahead with their own law enforcement overhauls.

  • By the numbers: Here’s how Kansas City police enforce drug laws in Jackson County

    The Star used data from prosecutors to show KCPD refers more drug cases to them than any other types of crimes.

  • AP PHOTOS: Taliban face shift from war to policing streets

    One fighter after another, the Taliban are trading in their characteristic long flowing garb for stiff military uniforms. It is a symbol of the moment of transition they find themselves in: Once warriors embedded in Afghanistan’s rugged mountains, now they are an urban police force. In the Afghan capital of Kabul, crime was rampant under the previous government of Ashraf Ghani.

  • Nevada authorities involved in deadly shooting northeast of Las Vegas

    The Nevada Highway Patrol is leading an investigation on a deadly shooting from Sunday morning.

  • Man in family brawl fined $5,000 for hurting former son-in-law

    Two parents in-law who wanted to record an argument between each of their children ended up triggering a family brawl involving five family members.

  • Video shows LAPD confront, shoot stabbing suspect in Hollywood

    New video shows the moment Los Angeles police officers opened fire on a man wanted for stabbing a woman in Hollywood.

  • Beirut blast probe to resume as court rejects challenges

    Lebanon's appeals court on Monday rejected lawsuits filed against the lead investigator of the Beirut port explosion in a decision that allows him to resume his work, the country's National News agency said. Monday’s ruling came a week after three former Cabinet ministers, who are also defendants in the investigation, accused the judge of bias and filed lawsuits demanding he be dismissed. The challenge automatically suspended the probe until the decision was reached.

  • Authorities: Body of missing Florida college student found

    Authorities say they have found the body of a missing Florida college student who disappeared a week ago. A maintenance worker who entered her apartment unauthorized the day she disappeared and later killed himself is the prime suspect. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Saturday that authorities found Miya Marcano’s body in a wooded area near an apartment building.

  • Lebanon patriarch calls for end to meddling in judiciary after blast probe stalls

    Lebanon's top Christian cleric said on Sunday the government should put an end to any meddling in the judiciary after the probe into last year's vast Beirut port blast was halted by the latest of a series of complaints against the lead investigator. The investigation was frozen on Monday when a former minister wanted for questioning as a suspect filed a case questioning the judge's impartiality. The move followed a smear campaign by Lebanon's political class against Judge Tarek Bitar and a warning by a senior official of the powerful heavily armed Iran-backed Hezbollah group to Bitar that he would be removed.

  • Los Angeles police shoot man armed with a knife after he allegedly stabbed a woman in Hollywood

    The shooting took place around 11 a.m. Saturday in the area of Highland Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

  • Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont freed temporarily in Sardinia

    Catalonia's former separatist leader Carles Puigdemont walked out of a Sardinian courthouse Monday after a judge delayed a decision on Spain's extradition request and said he was free to travel. Puigdemont left with his lawyers, shook hands and embraced supporters, saying he was "very happy," as he got in a van and was whisked away.

  • Anti-gang operation ‘KO’ leads to 231 arrests in Nebraska

    Three missing children found during four-month operation