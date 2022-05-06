Two Boyd Gaming Properties Earn Top Safety Awards From Nevada's Safety Consultation and Training Section

California Hotel and Casino

LAS VEGAS, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations recognizes two Boyd Gaming properties - Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel and California Hotel and Casino - for successful entry into the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP). This is the first time these Boyd Gaming properties have earned this top safety honor.

Boyd Gaming partnered with SCATS consultants to develop its comprehensive employee safety program and strives toward continuous growth.

"Creating a safe environment for our team members and guests is a top priority for Boyd Gaming," said Andre Filosi, Vice President and General Manager of the California Hotel and Casino, Fremont Hotel and Casino and Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel. "We are proud of our Company's long-standing partnership with Nevada SCATS that has helped us implement comprehensive safety programs and set the standard for excellence in workplace safety."

Boyd Gaming is part of an elite group of businesses that have achieved SHARP status by maintaining exemplary health and safety protocols. Participation in the no-cost program provides incentives and support to employers to develop, implement and continuously improve programs at their worksite(s). By taking these proactive measures, businesses can reduce accident costs and ensure compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) regulations.

"Boyd Gaming is a committed safety leader within the casino industry," said Todd Schultz, Chief Administrative Officer for SCATS. "It's an honor to support Nevada-based companies like this that ensure their employees return home safe and healthy every day."

SCATS consultants provide employers with confidential hazard identification, program development, implementation assistance and training. Employers who implement effective safety programs and have a days-away restricted transfer (DART) rate below the national average for their industry may be recognized by SCATS. Successful SHARP participants may receive up to a three-year deferral from OSHA's general schedule inspections.

Businesses interested in SHARP can contact SCATS at 775-824-4630. For more information or for a schedule of free training courses offered by SCATS, businesses can call 1-877-4SAFENV or visit 4safenv.state.nv.us.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting and iGaming operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. Through a long-standing company philosophy called Caring the Boyd Way, Boyd Gaming is committed to advancing Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) initiatives that positively impact the Company's stakeholders and communities. Our commitment to being an employer of choice has been recognized by Forbes magazine, which named Boyd Gaming the highest-ranked gaming company in America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021, and Nevada's Best Employers in 2020 and 2021. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

About Nevada SCATS

The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS), part of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations, provides free and confidential consultation and safety services to assist businesses in Nevada to be in compliance with OSHA standards. SCATS helps Nevada businesses keep their employees safe and offers on-site consultation services designed to help employers recognize and control potential safety and health hazards at their workplaces, improve their safety and health programs, and assist in training employees. SCATS also offers Workplace Safety and Health Training classes in Northern and Southern Nevada. Bilingual services are also available. Visit 4safenv.state.nv.us.

Funding Statement:

The Nevada On-Site Consultation program (SCATS), at the time of initial publication of this document (5/2022), is funded by a cooperative agreement for $1,001,105 federal funds, which constitutes 34.5% percent of the program budget. 0% percent, or $ 0.00 of the program budget, is financed through non-governmental sources.

