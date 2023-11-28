Two new cannabis dispensaries are coming to East Peoria. Here's what we know

A Cloud 9 Cannabis dispensary is planned for a former bank building at 458 W. Camp Street in East Peoria.

Two new cannabis dispensaries are scheduled to open in East Peoria.

A NOXX dispensary is set to open "before the end of the year" at 300 S. Main Street, according to East Peoria director of development and planning Ty Livingston.

Cloud 9 brand dispensary is also opening a location at 458 W. Camp Street. Livingston said that location will open within the first three months of 2024.

A NOXX cannabis dispensary is nearly ready to open at 300 S. Main Street in East Peoria.

NOXX dispensaries is based in Michigan, where it operates two locations in Grand Rapids. The East Peoria store will be its first in Illinois.

Cloud 9 has locations in Champaign and Edwardsville and is planning to open another in Oswego in addition to the East Peoria store.

East Peoria's NuEra dispensary at 504 Riverside Drive is the only active dispensary in the city.

The new NOXX and Cloud 9 locations will bring East Peoria to its cap of three dispensaries that are allowed to operate in the city.

