Two charged after state police speakeasy raids at West Scranton restaurants

Aug. 4—State investigators charged two West Scranton men with selling alcohol without a license after agents conducted speakeasy raids on a pair of neighborhood businesses.

Joseph J. Macciocco Jr., 67, and Michael Robert Baresse, 39, face misdemeanor counts of unlawful sales of liquor and unlicensed consumption on premises in connection with the June 10 raids at Villa Maria II and Classics Bar & Grill.

Undercover officers purchased alcoholic beverages and observed other patrons being served prior to the raids at the two establishments, according to criminal complaints filed Thursday by the Wilkes-Barre office of the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.

The BLCE complaints do not name the businesses, but addresses listed are those for Villa Maria II, 1610 Washburn St., and Classics Bar & Grill, 1259 Bryn Mawr St.

The charges were filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Terrence Gallagher. Summonses issued for Macciocco, 117 Cornell St., and Baresse, 1401 St. Ann St., set their preliminary hearings for 10:15 a.m. Sept. 6.

The enforcement operations happened roughly simultaneously as undercover agents entered both establishments around 6 p.m., purchased alcoholic beverages and saw other individuals receiving drinks, the complaints said.

At Classics Bar & Grill, when the agents received change after ordering two beers, the bartender informed them no cash could be on the bar, the complaint said. When they asked why, the bartender said the owner didn't pay a bill and that is their policy.

The raids began around 7:40 when more agents entered and identified themselves.

At Villa Maria II, agents spoke to Macciocco, identified as the owner, and explained officers purchased alcohol even though the restaurant's liquor license was expired, the complaint said.

Agents seized $353 in cash from the register, along with 22 bottles of wine, 129 bottles of liquor and 65 bottles of beer.

When agents at Classics asked to speak to the manager or person in charge, they were referred to Baresse, the complaint said. Baresse maintained the establishment was BYOB but was informed agents had earlier bought alcohol there despite the business having no license.

In addition to $40 in cash, officers seized 29 bottles of wine, 60 bottles of liquor, 213 cans of beer and 143 bottles of beer from the business, the complaint said.

Contact the writer: dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132