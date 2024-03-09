Two commercial properties in Jackson Township sell for more than $1 million

For sale sign.

Two commercial properties in Jackson Township have sold for more than $1 million, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

NSA 110 v JV Po LLC purchased both 4820 Frank Ave. NW and 5920 Highline Ave. NW from NSA Property Holdings LLC for $1.75 million and $1.42 million, respectively.

The properties are home to SecurCare Self Storage.

The transfers cover Feb. 10 to Feb. 16.

Bethlehem Township

Double Vision Properties LLC from Mullet Kevin Ray & Doty Jessica Ann, parcel 10018053 Dolphin St SW, $135,000.

Stutzman Homer Lee & Diane M from Mullet Kevin Ray & Doty Jessica Ann, 9711 Dolphin St SW, $250,000.

Canal Fulton

Cole Kathryn M from Johnson Valerie J Etal, 308 Locust St N, $64,000.

Durkee Dawn M & Raymund T from Ley Frederick T, parcel 9500654 Market St W, $18,900.

Jackson Township

Bailey Kyle M & Jenna K from SMB Investments LLC, 8504 Morrilton Cir NW, $217,500.

Ben Grisez Homes Inc from Leecrest Holdings LLC, 3452 Joyce Ave NW, $150,000.

Bodis Curtis L & Taylor E from Wojcik Pamela R, 4017 Bramshaw Rd NW, $435,000.

Dewees Theresa M Ttee from Lepar Nancy J, 6471 Bertram Ave NW, $195,000.

Gesiotto James P II from Schroeter Thomas P & Kimberlee S Trustee, 4917 Waltham Crossing Ave NW, $510,000.

Hammack Jeanine from Valot Daniel A & Eitelman Mary S, 4964 Searls St NW, $299,000.

JMP 2565 LLC from Kutcher-Kokopf Properties LLC, 7600 Freedom Ave NW, $490,000.

Karas Arthur & Hower Dana from K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC, 6898 Heritage Park Ave NW, $522,010.

Lopez Andrew S from Wren Holdings LLC, 6969 Wren Ave NW, $215,000.

Nsa 110 v JV Po LLC from Nsa Property Holdings LLC, 4820 Frank Ave NW, $1,752,800.

Nsa 110 v JV Po LLC from Nsa Property Holdings LLC, 5920 Highline Ave NW, $1,428,000.

Pontius James F & Carolyn D from Millham Cindy J, 6249 Swan Lake Cir NW, $529,900.

Ramm Home Buyers LLC from Miller Real Estate II Ltd, 2980 Brunnerdale Ave NW, $155,000.

Story continues

Screamer Properties LLC from Mcnamara Catherine A, 2404 Glenmont Rd NW, $181,000.

Survey Eagle Property Inspections LLC from Mcclure Max T and Pamela K, 2870 Erie Ave NW, $135,000.

Wooten Dustin from Hall Kellie S, 5849 Walbrook St NW, $274,000.

Lawrence Township

Best Stephen & Ashley from Clark Veronica N, 10705 Scatell St NW, $267,500.

Duong Johnhoa v & Truong Tu Cam from John O Clay Explorations Inc, parcel 10018034 Patterson St NW, $114,500.

Lovaty Meghan Lynn & John Steven from John O Clay Explorations Inc, parcel 10018033 Patterson St NW, $110,000.

Sterling Ivy Lynn Ttee from Grisez Benjamin & Juliana, parcel 10017178 Crystal Lake Ave NW, $825,000.

Massillon

Bird James E III from Schaer Maleri J, 741 1st St NE, $74,000.

Cat Care LLC from Gardiner Linda J, 61 Woodland Ave SE, $65,500.

Elias Carlos Jr. & Valentine Sophia & from Chris & Goldie LLC, 1529 Walnut Rd SW, $130,000.

FLG Sippo Reserves LLC from Rohrer Development LLC, 4579 Sippo Reserves Dr NW, $435,000.

FLG Sippo Reserves LLC from Rohrer Development LLC, 4587 Sippo Reserves Dr NW, $435,000.

FLG Sippo Reserves LLC from Rohrer Development LLC, 4601 Sippo Reserves Dr NW, $435,000.

FLG Sippo Reserves LLC from Rohrer Development LLC, parcel 504774 Woodstone Ave NW, $435,000.

FLG Sippo Reserves LLC from Rohrer Development LLC, parcel 504818 Manchester Ave NW, $435,000.

Gardner Mark Allen from Boughman Russell L & Kimberly A, 1000 22nd St SW, $225,000.

Joliet Wendy from Pinchot Diane, 1703 Springhaven Cir NE, $238,000.

Kraftsmark Properties LLC from 504 West 5th Street LLC, 504 5th St NW, $185,000.

Lidderdale Natesha M & Joshua S from Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio, 657 Young Ave SE, $162,500.

Maymoun Rana S from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 3490 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $282,705.

Moll Enterprises LLC from Harper Kim C, 742 Dewalt St SE, $52,000.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation DBA Ryan from Lockhart A R Development Co, 1748 Heron Creek St NW, $59,000.

Pruett Micah E & Cheresh E from Basiewicz Michael R, parcel 617280 Forest Ave SE, $120,000.

Pruitt Micah E & Cheresh E from Basiewicz Michael R, 1108 Forest Ave SE, $120,000.

Reinhart Commercial Properties LLC from Limbach Terrence J Trustee, 232 6th St NE, $55,000.

Tepus Charles Jr & Juanita from Getz III Frank E & Cammel Lisa M, 2205 Eastwood Ave NE, $330,000.

Wasilewski Matthew P & Magena from Hymax Holdings LLC, 2 State Ave NE, $146,000.

Weber Monica L from Sanford Barbara A, 1417 Pebble Chase Cir NE, $227,500.

Woodson Carlos from Brewer John R & Dona M, 189 Mccadden Ave NE, $105,000.

Perry Township

Crum Dustin A & Copen Heather F from Paro Anthony S, 6986 Navarre Rd SW, $112,900.

Flip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah LLC & Marino Anthony from Oates John L, 629 Meadowridge Ave NW, $137,500.

Mcmaster Megan from Jenkins Karen A, 4918 9th St NW, $213,000.

Midfirst Bank from Richardson Lorrainee, 3282 Persia Cir SW, $76,525.

Schneider William C II & Render Natalie from Cruz Guadelupe M, 2390 Brooklyn Ave SW, $147,000.

Schuler Christopher J from Kmi Investments LLC, 4623 12th St NW, $143,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Devoll Mitchell S & Kaylee B from Keim Marion & Linda, 11504 Portland Ave SW, $120,000.

Kovacs Brett from Warstler Edward L & Fair Mona J &, 11829 Mount Eaton St SW, $299,900.

Tuscarawas Township

Pfister Trevor & Taylor from Pfister Robert C Jr, 1375 Deermont Ave SW, $209,000.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Commercial properties in Jackson Township sell for over $1 million