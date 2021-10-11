U.S. markets open in 4 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,369.50
    -12.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,560.00
    -66.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,747.50
    -60.75 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,220.30
    -8.80 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.31
    +1.96 (+2.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.90
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1577
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.27
    +0.73 (+3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3647
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8750
    +0.6600 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,452.32
    +761.69 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,347.64
    +42.04 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.63
    +4.08 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

Two Day AML/BSA Online Boot Camp, November 10th-11th, 2021

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AML/BSA Boot Camp" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The BSA/AML/OFAC Compliance Officer is responsible for developing, implementing and administering all aspects of the Bank Secrecy Act Compliance Program, and for assuring that the bank is in compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act, USA Patriot Act, OFAC, and all other applicable laws.

Currency Transaction Reports and Bank Secrecy Act began in 1970. While the basic premise has remained the same, the amount of bureaus and regulations has reached staggering proportions. The BSA exam manual is now 442 pages. The Treasury Department has designated FinCEN, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, to oversee the Bank Secrecy Act. Civil Monetary Penalties for non-compliance from thousands to millions of dollars continue to make headlines. Willful disobedience can be blamed on the board of directors down to the compliance department.

The federal government requires all banks and credit unions to have a board designated Bank Secrecy Act Officer. FinCEN also requires the BSA Officer and team are well qualified and trained to carry out the duties of this important position. Employees at the financial institutions are required to have initial and ongoing training on money laundering and BSA. Many people choose to outsource employee training, but this course will teach the teachers how to teach. You will be recognized within the bank or credit union as the go-to expert.

This interactive two-day class prioritizes and focuses on the framework, education and tools needed to properly manage this department within a financial institution. Attendees will participate in case studies, discussions and real-world scenarios that they can take back to their departments to implement regardless of their asset size.

Learning Objectives:

  • Learn how the five pillars of BSA need to be implemented with appropriate policies and procedures to effectively manage compliance within the laws.

  • Learn about the latest updates to CDD Rules on beneficial owners

  • Learn different agendas to train the board of directors, lenders, loan processors, customer service, tellers and other front-line staff.

  • Learn about monitoring for and completing currency transaction reports.

  • Learn about monitoring for and completing suspicious activity reports.

  • Learn how to bank money service businesses that they and your bank will appreciate.

  • Learn how the roles of FinCEN, OFAC and the USA Patriot Act impact your institution.

  • Learn how to think like a crook so you develop that "gut feeling".

Areas Covered in the Seminar:

  • 5 Pillars of BSA/AML Program

  • Board Training and Job Specific Training

  • Case Studies

  • New faces of Money Laundering

  • Currency Transaction Reports

  • Suspicious Activity Reports

  • Money Service Businesses

  • FinCEN

  • OFAC

  • USA Patriot Act

  • Beneficial Owners and Updated Customer Identification Program

  • Risk Based Procedures and Customer Due Diligence

  • Enhanced Due Diligence

Key Topics Covered:

Day 01 (7:00 AM - 01:00 PM PST)

  • Program outline. Why BSA? How did it get started? How to operate it?

  • How to take notes

    • Items to study

    • Need action plan to implement

    • Need to update policy or procedure

  • Pillars of BSA/AML Program

    • System of internal controls to monitor compliance

      • Currency Transaction Reports

      • Monetary Instrument Logs

      • Wire Transfers

      • Paypal and other virtual or digital currency

    • Independent testing

    • Board designated BSA Officer/staff

    • Training for staff - How to train your board and employees

  • Board Training

  • Job Specific Training

  • Front Line Training

  • Morning wrap up. Case Study

  • Currency Transactions

    • Aggregating Large Currency Transactions

    • The New "BSA - CTR"Electronic Form

    • CTR Exemptions

    • Monetary Instrument Logs

  • CTR Case Studies

  • Suspicious Transactions

    • Detecting

    • Investigating (Including proper use of the 314b Voluntary Sharing to make your investigations more effective)

    • Reporting - The New "BSA-SAR" Electronic Form

  • SARS by the numbers

  • Money Service Businesses

  • Day 1 review. Case Study. How would you launder money?

Day 02 (7:00 AM - 12:00 PM PST)

  • Day one review

  • The role of FinCEN

  • The role of OFAC

  • USA Patriot Act

  • 314A scans and other watch lists

  • Discuss current exams

  • Risk Assessment

    • Tailoring to the Financial Institution

    • Risk Rating of Customers

  • Morning Wrap Up. Questions

  • CIP (Customer Identification Program)

  • CDD (Customer Due Diligence)

  • EDD (Enhanced Due Diligence)

  • BSA tools and software

  • BSA for Tellers: Detecting Suspicious Activities

  • Case Studies, Questions, Wrap up.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fgueo9


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2021.

    The Dow, meanwhile, is 2.5% off its Aug. 16 record close. Columbus Day, which was made a federal holiday in 1937, is observed on the second Monday of October. In recent years, critics have tied Columbus Day to atrocities committed against indigenous people.

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in October

    Two of the three haven't been big winners for Buffett so far this year. But that could soon change.

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubled Down on Its Alibaba Investment

    Daily Journal, which Charlie Munger serves as chairman, bought more Alibaba shares in the third quarter, when they were tumbling.

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • China Tech Stocks Extend Rebound on Relief Over Meituan Fine

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks continued their rebound on Monday after Beijing slapped a smaller-than-expected fine on food delivery giant Meituan.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Int

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Closes Bullish Week, Approaching All-Time High Resistance

    Bitcoin (BTC) created another bullish candlestick on the weekly time frame, continuing its ongoing ascent toward a new all-time high price.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • 3 Explosive Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    In other words, think of growth stocks that could potentially be unstoppable if they can make the most of the opportunities ahead. Here are three such growth stocks with explosive potential in the next decade and beyond, each riding an indisputable megatrend. You'd be hard-pressed to find a renewable-energy stock on a list of growth stocks, but Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) has pretty much all the characteristics that a stock with exponential growth potential should have: scale, a huge addressable market, and an underlying secular trend that's changing the world.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • Got $250,000? These 5 Unstoppable Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2030 (or Sooner)

    For more than 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce back rally from the pandemic-induced bear market. If you have $250,000 to invest right now, these companies can make you a millionaire by 2030, or possibly even sooner. Cybersecurity is arguably the safest sustainable double-digit growth trend throughout the decade.

  • Lenovo stock drops 17% after withdrawing Shanghai listing application

    Lenovo Group Ltd saw its stock fall more than 17% on Monday, its biggest intraday decline in over a decade, after the Chinese technology giant withdrew its application for a 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) share listing in Shanghai. The world's biggest personal computer maker on Friday said it would withdraw its application, days after it had been accepted by Shanghai's STAR Market. On Sunday, Lenovo said it had done so because of the possibility of the validity of financial information in its prospectus lapsing during the application's vetting.

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrats with over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 11 dividend aristocrats with over 3% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats with over 3% Yield. When it comes to dividend investing, one must almost always consider it […]

  • Supply issues to last into new year, Asos says as boss steps down

    Nick Beighton is stepping aside after six years in charge of the online fashion retailer.

  • Asos shares plunge as CEO Nick Beighton steps down

    The retailer blamed supply chain disruptions and global backlogs for its slowing sales growth.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

    When companies that pay you to own them can be purchased at a bargain price, it's certainly worth your time to consider it.

  • How Much Can I Take Out of My Retirement Account? Why 4% Might Be Too Much.

    What are the right withdrawal strategies for retirees in today’s low-yield environment? The 4% rule, a popular theory, says one can safely spend down 4% of their portfolio annually, increasing each year with inflation, during one’s retirement. The participants were John Rekenthaler and Hong Cheng of Morningstar, Jonathan Guyton of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, and Michael Finke of the American College of Financial Services.

  • Is ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading At A 41% Discount?

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of ChemoCentryx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CCXI ) by taking the...