U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,151.75
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,703.00
    +22.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,320.25
    -6.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,907.10
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.85
    +0.31 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.50
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    20.07
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0229
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.87
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2140
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9560
    -0.0600 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,138.76
    +300.23 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.70
    +1.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.56
    -9.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     

Two Day Conference: Fundamentals of Today's U.S. Natural Gas Industry - Houston, United States - September 20-21, 2022

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fundamentals of Today's U.S. Natural Gas Industry" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive and clearly explained program is for professionals who are seeking an understanding of today's North American natural gas industry and want to be up and running to make intelligent and prudent trading and buying decisions.

Learn how the production/transportation/delivery infrastructure works and how deals are done. Know who the natural gas market participants are and how commercial transactions occur along each segment of the value chain. Understand and apply your knowledge of how the wholesale natural gas and transportation markets operate and where the new opportunities are in today's dynamic natural gas marketplace.

You will be more confident and benefit from knowing comprehensive nuts-and-bolts fundamentals through to understanding purchasing strategies that will manage risk and avoiding costly mistakes.

What You Will Learn

  • A detailed understanding of all parts of the natural gas value chain, infrastructure components and how the natural gas industry operates across the value chain spectrum.

  • What natural gas is, how it is created, the different "types" of natural gas based on various factors and sources, terminology, measurements and conversions.

  • The essential of understanding how gas is used, by whom and what are demand drivers and related issues.

  • The basics of natural gas production, drilling techniques and economic and market issues around production operations in different types of production basins that impact supply availability.

  • What the unprecedented growth of unconventional gas supplies mean for the future of natural gas production and how it is changing infrastructures, pipeline flows and delivery options.

  • The issues and dilemmas the industry faces in obtaining supply from new production technologies and understanding what "reserves" are and the various definitions and estimation methods.

  • The basics of gas gathering, operations, markets and regulatory issues.

  • What gas processing is, how it operates, Natural Gas Liquids extraction flows, and related economic issues in today's market.

  • The importance of gas quality issues and the economic, operational and regulatory concerns about gas quality and the different concerns along the value chain about gas quality and interchangeability.

  • The keys parts of natural gas pipelines, how pipelines operate, who the pipeline companies are and the significant issues pipeline face in a changing market.

  • The importance of storage, the different types, operations and storage development issues.

  • How LNG terminals work and how North American supply developments are impacting the evolving markets for global LNG.

  • Significant LDC physical plant-related operations, how they work, LDC economic and rate worries and regulatory trends in today's market.

  • Who regulates what, where, how and why and how FERC and state utility commission policy, major Orders and regulations have evolved into today's "open access" environment.

  • How natural gas delivery and storage is regulated across the value chain and how it continues to evolve in today's environment.

  • Significant FERC regulatory initiatives, policies and Orders that have transformed the industry and currently policy and regulatory issues that impact how the industry operates and the information it collects and disseminates.

  • Evolving State regulatory concerns, issues and the changing role of state regulators.

  • Overview of regulated rate components and rate design and new rate and policies on the horizon.

  • The fundamentals of Rate Proceedings and how to understand capacity issues and pipeline tariffs, transportation services, agreements and rates.

Who Should Attend:

Professionals from natural gas and electric utilities, energy producers, pipelines, municipals, energy marketers, banks, government regulators and industrial companies; energy and electric power executives; new hires; attorneys; government regulators; traders & trading support staff; marketing, sales, purchasing & risk management personnel; accountants & auditors; plant operators, engineers, corporate planners and anyone needing a strong foundation in the U. S. and Canadian natural gas business.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c4ts9o


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Russia Undercuts Saudi Oil in India as Competition Heats Up

    (Bloomberg) -- A fierce battle is brewing in India where Russia has undercut the price of oil from its OPEC+ ally Saudi Arabia, paving the way for Moscow to expand market share in one of the biggest crude importers.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeRussian barrels were cheaper than Saudi crude during April through Ju

  • Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

    Recently, Cracker Barrel announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Plant based foods being featured as a part of classic menu items, or as new standalone products, is not unheard of.

  • Gasoline Prices Could Fall to $2.99 Next Week

    Gasoline prices have fallen for 49 consecutive days, giving consumers a much-needed break as inflation rose in food and housing.

  • The US is the world’s biggest oil producer — so why do we still need to import crude and ask countries like Saudi Arabia for help?

    We’re supposed to be energy independent. What gives?

  • Fisker CEO: Ocean SUV on track; 400K annual capacity coming by 2024

    Fisker shares are on the move after the company posted an upbeat quarterly financial report.

  • Russian crude prices recover on strong India, China demand

    Spot prices for Russia's key export crude grade ESPO Blend to Asia have rebounded from all-time lows amid strong demand from top buyers India and China and easing concerns about possible sanctions, several traders said. The crude exported from the Pacific port of Kozmino saw its spot differentials dive from premiums to a record discount of more than $20 a barrel in March as western sanctions were slapped on Russian financial and energy companies following the country's invasion to Ukraine. However, the European Union tweaked sanctions on Russia that came into force last month, easing payment restrictions for oil shipments from state-owned firms Rosneft and Gazpromneft - major suppliers of ESPO crude.

  • Oil Suffers Deep Weekly Loss as Concerns Over Demand Intensify

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a punishing weekly loss on increasing evidence that a global economic slowdown is spurring demand destruction, with prices collapsing to the lowest level in six months as key time spreads contract.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeWest Texas Intermediate traded above $89 a barrel in Asia

  • US handed green battery tech discovery worth millions of taxpayer dollars to China, report reveals

    The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) gave China the rights to a green battery capable of powering an entire house for decades which cost millions of tax dollars to develop, according to a new report. Designed at a U.S. government lab near Seattle, the vanadium redox flow battery was manufactured by a company in Washington state called UniEnergy Technologies until last year, when a DOE license transfer effectively sealed its fate to a Chinese company.

  • Can Autos Keep This Steelmaker's Results Rising?

    Cleveland-Cliffs is dealing with supply chain troubles in the auto sector, which reduced demand for its steel. That could change.

  • Shale Oil Stocks Drop: EOG Resources Beats Earnings Views

    Shale oil producer stocks dropped Monday. Devon Energy and Diamondback Energy beat earnings predictions after the close.

  • Fisker CEO: The Inflation Reduction Act will ‘slow down the adoption of EVs’

    Fisker CEO and Chairman Henrik Fisker joins Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian and Akiko Fujita to discuss the electric vehicle maker's latest models, the outlook for production and supply chain issues, auto segments and competition, and how the Inflation Reduction Act could impact the electric vehicle market.&nbsp;

  • Twilio Shares Stumble as Investors Fear a Demand Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Twilio Inc., the maker of customer communication and marketing software, slipped after giving a forecast for the current quarter that fell just short of estimates, signaling concerns that companies may pull back spending for business tools amid an uncertain economy.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeRev

  • Oil Prices at $100 ‘Easy’ Argument Starting in 2023, Sankey Says

    (Bloomberg) -- While crude prices may have softened in the last few weeks, there’s a strong case to be made for $100 oil starting next year, according to veteran industry analyst Paul Sankey.Most Read from BloombergChina Stokes Tensions as Missiles Reportedly Overfly TaiwanHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi Scheme“It’s easy to argue for $100 oil on an ongoing basis starting in 2023,” Sankey said in a Bloomb

  • FTSE 100: Rolls Royce shares tumble as inflation and Ukraine war hit profits

    The FTSE 100-listed engine maker said it remained on track to meet full-year targets.

  • Insatiable Lithium Demand Fuels Investment Boom in Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rocky deserts of Western Australia, a handful of little-known and once-shunned miners are suddenly in vogue as the electric vehicle industry clamors for a metal it can’t do without.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeExecutives from Australia’s lithium industry were inundated by bankers and broker

  • When can you retire? This beginner’s guide can help you find the answer.

    Savings is only half the equation to figure out when you can stop working and relax. There's another important number to know—here's 5 steps to calculating it.

  • Generac Suffers a Power Outage

    Generac Holdings reported a Q2 earnings beat Wednesday morning and reaffirmed their guidance, but the stock looks like it has made a key reversal to the downside. Let's check and see what the indicators are saying.

  • RingCentral cuts staff at Bay Area headquarters, citing 'changing business needs'

    The downsizing coincides with stellar quarterly earnings reported by the cloud communications provider.

  • Oil prices climb as supply shortage concerns outweigh demand worries

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday, bouncing off their lowest levels since February in the previous session, as supply shortage concerns were enough to cancel out fears of slackening fuel demand. Oil prices have come under pressure this week as the market fretted over the impact of inflation on economic growth and demand, but signs of tight supply kept a floor under prices. "OPEC's meagre supply hike highlights the limited capacity the market has to handle further shortages," ANZ Research analysts said.

  • Qorvo reports drop in revenue, debuts new organizational structure

    Due to global economic challenges in the semiconductor industry, Qorvo reported a drop in revenue to $1.035 billion for its fiscal 2023 first quarter. It also announced a new organizational structure intended to better meet customer and market needs.