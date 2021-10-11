Two Day REACH and RoHS Compliance Online Seminar: Gain a Deeper Understanding (November 15-16, 2021)
This 2-day virtual seminar will go into the specifics of the REACH and RoHS regulations, provide case studies and share lessons learned so your organization can benefit from the mistakes of others. We will review the latest on both directives and will draw out key developments and key dates (if applicable) with particular emphasis on requirements for US firms.
REACH and RoHS have been referred to as ".one of the most complex regulations in the history of the EU." Do not miss this 2-day seminar to find out why.
Learning Objectives:
After completing this seminar, you will gain a better understanding of:
Understanding your organization's liability under RoHS and REACH.
Review case studies.
Discuss lessons learned applications to ensure full compliance.
RoHS and REACH guidelines
REACH Registration of Substances
Introduction to REACH
Articles and REACH
Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)
Supply chain communication
Compliance enforcement
Basics of RoHS
Background and content of RoHS
Responsibility for RoHS
International requirements of RoHS
WEEE - background and content of WEEE and how to work to meet requirements
Material testing methods
Areas Covered:
Topics covered in this seminar include:
Overview of three of the most important materials regulations, the processes, and the programs needed
RoHS 1 and 2 Compliance
REACH Compliance
US Dodd-Frank Conflict Minerals Reporting
Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752
Managing suppliers with procurement contracts
Effectively using technology for tracking and managing compliance
Key Topics Covered:
Day 01 (7:00 AM to 1:00 PM PST)
Day 02 (7:00 AM to 11:00 AM PST)
7:00 am-7:30 am - Day 1 Revision
