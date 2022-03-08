U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,212.50
    +14.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,843.00
    +61.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,346.50
    +25.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,961.70
    +11.20 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.29
    +2.89 (+2.42%)
     

  • Gold

    2,012.60
    +16.70 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    26.42
    +0.70 (+2.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0884
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    35.09
    +3.11 (+9.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3126
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5400
    +0.2310 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,849.56
    +686.52 (+1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.93
    +20.31 (+2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.40
    -0.08 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Two Day Virtual Accounting Update Course for the Media and Entertainment Industry (May 24-25, 2022)

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accounting Update for Media and Entertainment Industry" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The new Accounting Update for Media and Entertainment Industry Conference will cover the complex accounting issues in this fast moving segment. There will be plenty of examples and practical case studies.

Learning Objectives:

  • Review the latest changes in key areas

  • Understand how the latest issues impact your company

  • See where your counterparts are getting stuck

Agenda:

Agenda: DAY 1

8:45 - 10:20

  • Internal Control Considerations

  • Significant Changes in Information and Related Data-Quality Needs

  • Control Considerations for ASC 606

  • Examples Controls

10:20 - 10:35 - Break

10:35 - 11.50

  • Cybersecurity Update

  • Ransomeware

  • Latest Threat Trends

11:50 - 1:00 - Lunch Break

1:00 - 2:10

  • Accounting for Share-Based Payment Awards

  • Scope

  • Classification

  • Recognition

  • Secondary transactions for private companies

  • Nonemployee share-based payment awards

  • Modifications

2:10 - 2:20 - Break

2:20 - 5:00

  • ASC 606: Interactive discussion on a series of scenarios

  • Selected practice areas

  • Principal - Agent

  • Accounting for subscription revenue

  • Group will use polling to work through each question

Agenda: DAY 2

8:45 - 10:30

  • Industry Outlook

  • Projected revenue growth in industry over next 5 years

  • Traditional TV/Home Video

  • Streaming Video on Demand

  • Video Games

  • Virtual Reality

  • Music - Digital Streaming and Live Performance

  • Internet Advertising

  • Internet Access

10:30 - 10:45 - Break

10:45 - 12:00

  • SEC Update

  • SEC Priorities

  • SEC Rulemaking

  • SEC Reporting Considerations

  • New Accounting and Auditing Standards

  • SEC Review Process

  • Industry Comment Letter Trends

12:00 - 1:00 - Lunch

1:00 - 2:30

  • Lease Modifications under ASC 842

  • Discussion on future workplace

  • Hybrid model of work/home

  • Lease accounting modifications

2:30 - 2:35 - Break

2:35 - 3:40

  • M&A Update

  • Latest industry trends

  • Valuation models

  • Accounting considerations

3:45 - 4:50

  • Industry Hot Topics

  • Where we see companies getting stuck

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/getw9b


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • Top UBS Wealth Manager Targets $5 Trillion Held by Women in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- When Amy Lo was offered a chance to head UBS Group AG’s Asia business for the super rich in 2010, her first answer was “no,” fearing it would be a risky step into the unknown.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. C

  • Russia Threatens to Cut Natural Gas Flows to Europe Via Nord Stream 1

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as part of its response to sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine, a move that could heighten the turmoil in energy markets and drive consumer prices even higher.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brai

  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine adds to Boeing's widebody worries

    The company says it has closed its engineering, flight training and customer operations in Moscow as well as a facility in Kyiv, Ukraine, amid war and sanctions. The operations support Boeing's already-troubled 777X and 787 Dreamliner programs.

  • U.S. ban on Russian oil ‘will largely be ceremonial’: Analyst

    OPIS Global Head of Energy Analysis Tom Kloza joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about consumer reactions to rising crude oil and gas prices, what the U.S. ban on Russian imported oil would mean, the pricing outlook for jet fuel, and the gas stations Americans are boycotting.

  • London Metal Exchange halts nickel trading after prices surge past $100,000 - live updates

    Russian oil ban 'on the table' as Johnson vows to shore up North Sea industry Inside the West's battle to wean itself off Russian oil and gas FTSE 100 rises 0.6pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Vladimir Putin never believed the West would cut off Russian oil: that was a grave mistake Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • ‘What do we do with all that talent?’ Older workers and the new economy

    Did you catch the half-time show at the Super Bowl highlighting hip-hop artists Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, and Snoop Dogg? Less remarked on is that Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, and Snoop Dogg are in the second half of life—ages 57, 51, and 50, respectively. The Whitney Museum in New York City recently had an exhibit documenting the remarkable career of Jasper Johns, an artist still active at age 91.

  • How sanctions against Russia are battering the global aviation industry

    Russia's size and close integration into the global aviation industry since the end of the Cold War means sanctions related to its invasion of Ukraine are having outsized consequences relative to earlier freezes on Iran and North Korea. Manufacturers, lessors, insurers and maintenance providers to Russian carriers like Aeroflot, S7 Airlines and AirBridgeCargo are among those outside Russia that are hit directly by sanctions. Foreign airlines, meanwhile, are reeling from higher oil prices and longer routes needed to bypass airspace over Russia that are expected to drive up ticket prices and air freight rates.

  • Cheniere Says New LNG Sold Out Into 2040s: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the opening day of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, one of the energy industry’s biggest annual gatherings and one that hasn’t been held in person in three years because of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Fa

  • Why are gas prices rising so quickly? And how high are they expected to get?

    Gas prices are dramatically rising across the country. Here's what to know about the causes behind this and how long we can expect them to rise.

  • Peabody Energy shares drop on derivative margin payments

    Peabody Energy Corp. shares fell 7.7% Monday after the company said it posted $534 million since Dec. 31 to satisfy margin requirements. The company also announced a $150 million unsecured multiple draw credit facility with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. . The financing will support Peabody Energy's potential near-term liquidity requirements in case of of additional increases in underlying coal prices. Peabody Energy said high demand and tight supply for coal has been amplified by the Russian-Ukrainia

  • Alberta oil can be a solution to U.S. energy supply crunch - minister

    Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing region, can help alleviate the global oil supply crunch caused by energy disruptions, Alberta energy minister, Sonya Savage, said on Sunday. Alberta has some spare pipeline and rail capacity and can move more oil to the United States, Savage said in Houston ahead of the CERAWeek energy conference by S&P Global. "We are the solution, not Venezuela and others," Savage told Reuters, an apparent reference to U.S. sending a delegation to Caracas last week to discuss an easing of U.S. oil sanctions.

  • Wheat Swings Near Record After Surpassing Food-Crisis High

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat fluctuated near an all-time high, after exceeding levels seen during the global food crisis in 2008, as traders assessed the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has cut off one of the world’s top breadbaskets.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study

  • U.S. may act alone to ban Russian oil imports, sources say

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is willing to move ahead with a ban on Russian oil imports without the participation of allies in Europe, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden held a video conference call with the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom on Monday as his administration continues to seek their support for a ban on Russian oil imports. The White House is also negotiating with U.S. congressional leaders who are working on fast-tracking legislation that would ban Russian imports, a move that is forcing the administration to work on an expedited timeline, a source told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

  • Google isn’t the only company requesting workers go back to the office. Jobs report shows more people are joining the ‘Great Return.’

    The February jobs report showed the economy adding more jobs than expected — and also more people physically at work after the omicron variant’s disruptions. Last month, 13% of workers said they had to telework for at least some point in the four-week span due to the pandemic, February jobs report data showed Friday.

  • What Europe can learn from the 1970s oil crisis: Don’t fear high prices

    Driven by market turmoil caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price is about double what it was before the pandemic, and six-fold above its low point in April 2020. The US has been here before: Between 1979 and 1981, during the Iran-Iraq war, the price of imported oil in the US doubled. Before those crises, between 35-45% of US oil was imported, and when supplies fell, price spikes and shortages led to hours-long lines at gas stations.

  • Las Vegas Sands and Sands China, Ltd. Earn Recognition in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022

    Las Vegas Sands received a silver class award and Sands China, Ltd. received a bronze class award in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, a comprehensive annual publication on the state of ...