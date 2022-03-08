Two Day Virtual Accounting Update Course for the Media and Entertainment Industry (May 24-25, 2022)
Dublin, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accounting Update for Media and Entertainment Industry" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The new Accounting Update for Media and Entertainment Industry Conference will cover the complex accounting issues in this fast moving segment. There will be plenty of examples and practical case studies.
Learning Objectives:
Review the latest changes in key areas
Understand how the latest issues impact your company
See where your counterparts are getting stuck
Agenda:
Agenda: DAY 1
8:45 - 10:20
Internal Control Considerations
Significant Changes in Information and Related Data-Quality Needs
Control Considerations for ASC 606
Examples Controls
10:20 - 10:35 - Break
10:35 - 11.50
Cybersecurity Update
Ransomeware
Latest Threat Trends
11:50 - 1:00 - Lunch Break
1:00 - 2:10
Accounting for Share-Based Payment Awards
Scope
Classification
Recognition
Secondary transactions for private companies
Nonemployee share-based payment awards
Modifications
2:10 - 2:20 - Break
2:20 - 5:00
ASC 606: Interactive discussion on a series of scenarios
Selected practice areas
Principal - Agent
Accounting for subscription revenue
Group will use polling to work through each question
Agenda: DAY 2
8:45 - 10:30
Industry Outlook
Projected revenue growth in industry over next 5 years
Traditional TV/Home Video
Streaming Video on Demand
Video Games
Virtual Reality
Music - Digital Streaming and Live Performance
Internet Advertising
Internet Access
10:30 - 10:45 - Break
10:45 - 12:00
SEC Update
SEC Priorities
SEC Rulemaking
SEC Reporting Considerations
New Accounting and Auditing Standards
SEC Review Process
Industry Comment Letter Trends
12:00 - 1:00 - Lunch
1:00 - 2:30
Lease Modifications under ASC 842
Discussion on future workplace
Hybrid model of work/home
Lease accounting modifications
2:30 - 2:35 - Break
2:35 - 3:40
M&A Update
Latest industry trends
Valuation models
Accounting considerations
3:45 - 4:50
Industry Hot Topics
Where we see companies getting stuck
