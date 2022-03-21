U.S. markets open in 3 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,448.25
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,545.00
    -88.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,365.25
    -48.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,074.90
    -5.30 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.26
    +3.56 (+3.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.90
    -5.40 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    25.15
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1063
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.51
    -1.16 (-4.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3151
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.2260
    +0.0560 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,275.59
    -464.48 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.10
    +28.23 (+3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,441.37
    +36.64 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Two Day Virtual Business and Contract Law Training Course (June 20-21, 2022)

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business and Contract Law Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This programme combines up-to-date commercial law with practical methods of translating this law into documentation.

It identifies and analyses the different types of contract and how the various statutes affect them, ensuring that you fully understand the impact of current legislation and case law, and looks at how Brexit may affect your contracts. By the end of the course, you will be able to recognise and deal confidently with the risks and benefits of commercial contracts.

The law and regulations governing business and contract law are increasingly complex and now affect all industries and every type of commercial agreement, from entering into a contract to validity of purchase conditions.

If you are involved in commercial contracting or dealing with external parties at any level, you need to grasp the practical legal implications of these relationships to ensure you do not expose your organisation to unnecessary risk. You will also need to protect your company from litigation and anticipate legal pitfalls.

Key Topics Covered:

Effective Contract Negotiation

  • Preparing for negotiation

  • Developing winning strategies

  • Objectives and aligning to strategy

  • Understanding the rules of negotiation and culture

  • Key negotiation behaviours and communication skills

  • Mapping routes to agreement

Formation of a Binding Contract

  • What is a contract?

  • Making a binding and enforceable contract

  • Six components

  • Offer

  • Acceptance

  • Deeds

Pre Contract Documents

Terms of a Contract

Managing the Contract

  • Payment mechanisms

  • Contract

  • Service levels

  • Audit rights

  • Dealing with change

  • Delegation

  • Contract programme and governance

  • Change management

Constructive Performance Obligations

Drafting Exercises

Bribery and Corruption

  • The Bribery Act

  • General and corporate offences

  • Bribing foreign officials

  • Enforcement and penalties

  • Key issues for companies

    • Associated persons

    • Facilitation payments

    • Gifts and hospitality

Limiting Risk - Damages, Termination, Variation and Dispute Resolution

Impact of Brexit on business contracts and Brexit checklist

  • Financial hardship

  • Performance impossible

  • EU references

  • Governing law

  • Jurisdiction

  • Reviewing existing contracts - tips

  • Future-proofing contracts

  • Amending contracts in light of Brexit

Boilerplate Clauses

The 10 Key Steps Tool For Drafting and Analysing a Contract

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c9yuet


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Oil Surges as Ukraine War Tightens Supply, Mideast Tensions Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged for a third day as the war in Ukraine neared the end of its first month with no conclusion in sight, while attacks by Iranian-backed rebels on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia added to upward pressure.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savi

  • Oil Prices Are Surging⁠—and Pipeline Stock Dividends Are Rising. Here’s How to Play It.

    Energy infrastructure stocks should benefit from rising domestic oil production. ETFs and individual stocks yield up to 8%.

  • FTSE 100 Live: Oil prices rise after Saudi attacks, subdued start for European markets

    Caution has returned to European stock markets after the FTSE 100 index experienced its strongest week since November 2020. Today’s subdued start to the week came as oil prices rose on the back of more supply uncertainty, particularly in light of attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Traders are also looking ahead to Wednesday’s UK inflation figures and spring statement from Chancellor Rishi Sunak, as well as Thursday’s publication of the first economic figures to measure activity in Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Former Apple employee charged with defrauding $10 million

    A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the tech giant out of more than $10 million by taking kickbacks, stealing equipment and laundering money, federal prosecutors said.

  • White House to Meet With Exxon, Other Firms on Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration will brief banks, energy companies and other firms Monday on the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting F

  • BP boss Bernard Looney sees pay nearly double to £4.5 million

    The bumper pay out comes amid soaring oil and gas prices but BP insists the increased reward is not linked

  • Wells Fargo Sued by Black Borrower for Refinance ‘Redlining’

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. was sued for discriminating against Black homeowners by relying on a modernized version of “redlining” that allegedly denied them lower interest rates through refinancing and forced them to pay more for loans.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses to Surrender on Russia DeadlineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent

  • 3 Things Warren Buffett Is Doing in This Dismal Market That You Should Do Too

    Warren Buffett turned 91 on Aug. 30, 2021. Through the years, Buffett has survived and thrived during multiple market sell-offs. Here are three things that he's doing in this dismal market that you probably should do too.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • World shares mixed after Wall St gain as markets eye Ukraine

    Global stock markets were mixed Monday after Wall Street's biggest weekly gain in 16 months as investors watched efforts to negotiate an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine. London, Paris and Shanghai gained while Hong Kong and Seoul slipped. Wall Street futures were lower after the benchmark S&P 500 index rose Friday as markets appeared to welcome the Federal Reserve’s attempt to fight surging inflation by raising its key interest rate.

  • The Importance of Excel in Business

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Excel is a spreadsheet software application used to store, organize, and analyze data. In business, any function in any industry can benefit from those with strong Excel knowledge. Excel is a powerful tool that has become entrenched in business processes worldwide—whether for analyzing stocks or issuers, budgeting, or organizing client sales lists.

  • Amazon to open new Prince George’s delivery station — built for it from the ground up

    Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has inked a deal for a new delivery station in Prince George’s County, the company said. The approximately 130,000-square-foot facility will be Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) first station built for it from the ground up in Greater Washington. The company signed the lease this month for the site 3700 Forestville Road in Forestville.

  • Mainland China Reports First Coronavirus Deaths in More Than a Year as Omicron Spreads

    Two Covid-19 patients died Friday in Jilin, a hard-hit province where millions have been ordered to stay indoors.

  • Coal Buyers in India Are Paying 300% Premiums to Secure Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian coal prices have surged in auctions held by the country’s state-run miner, with domestic buyers rushing to secure supplies as global disruptions push up the cost of imported fuels.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeHong Kong Signals

  • Hubspot Hack Leads to Data Breaches at BlockFi, Swan Bitcoin

    Both companies assure users their crypto is safe as Hubspot had limited access to internal data.

  • Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes suspend new investments in Russia

    Earlier this month, experts told Reuters that even if the top U.S. oil field services companies withdrew from Russia completely, they could easily make up the lost business as more wells are drilled around the world to meet the growing demand for oil.

  • Here's How Much Companies Can Save With Work From Home

    What's good for workers may actually also have a real benefit to the company (and that's good for everyone).

  • 2 Under-the-Radar High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Should Thrive on $100 Oil

    Oil producers are an obvious beneficiary of high oil prices. As crude prices rise, they can capture those higher prices and sell their output for more money. Midstream companies often receive a dual benefit from rising crude prices.

  • U.S. imports little from Ukraine and Russia, but food and farming costs are expected to rise

    Richard Guebert is getting ready to plant corn, wheat and soybeans in southern Illinois, about 50 miles south of St. Louis. But for reasons connected to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, he and his fellow farmers are concerned about how their upcoming growing season will go. "The temperature is 70 degrees and the wheat has broken dormancy," he said. "It's go time. But all this uncertainty is giving our farmers pause."Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interestin