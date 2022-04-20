U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,458.25
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,857.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,201.75
    -15.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,034.40
    +5.90 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.31
    +0.75 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.30
    -7.70 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.21 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0860
    +0.0068 (+0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.71
    -1.46 (-6.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3036
    +0.0034 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8820
    -1.0320 (-0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,492.98
    +805.49 (+1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.72
    +18.16 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,637.36
    +36.08 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Two Day Virtual Drug Development Process Training Course: Key to Success from Concept to Commercialization (May 12-13, 2022)

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Development: Key to Success from Concept to Commercialization Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The course begins by considering the global pharmaceutical market, important therapeutic areas and the roles of different Pharmaceutical professionals in the development process, as well as a definition of drugs and medical devices.

Course include the identification of drug targets, synthesis of chemical drugs and the development of biologics, pharmacokinetics and toxicity screening, pre-clinical development, clinical studies, regulatory submissions, managing post-approval change, pharmacovigilance and an overview of regulations governing drug manufacture and distribution.

The drug development process, from discovery to post-marketing surveillance, is then explained. This course is designed to teach employees of pharmaceutical companies who would like an understanding of the drug development and regulatory approval process.

Learning Objectives:

By the end of this course, you will understand:

  • Roles of different pharmaceutical professionals

  • Typical costs and timelines associated with drug development

  • How new drugs are developed against targets in the human body

  • The structure of regulatory submissions

  • Reasons why drugs fail during development process

  • Factors affecting oral bioavailability

  • The size of the global pharmaceutical market and the key therapeutic areas being addressed by innovator companies

  • How drugs are screened for toxicity

  • The potential influence of polymorphism, salt form and isomerism on efficacy and safety

  • How formulation can affect drug performance

  • How the safety and efficacy of drug products are ensured during QC release testing

  • The information obtained at each stage of clinical research

  • How post-approval changes to drug products are managed

  • How the manufacture and distribution of marketed drug products are controlled

Time: 12:30 PM - 05:00 PM EDT - 09:30 AM - 02:00 PM PDT

Key Topics Covered:

Drug Development Products Overview

  • Product types and routes of administration

  • The drug development process

  • Risks in drug development

The International pharmaceutical market

  • Market shares of chemical and biological drugs

  • Roles of drug development professionals

  • Size and key therapeutic areas

  • Regional differences

Drug discovery

  • Drug targets

  • The Human Genome Project

  • Lead compound identification and optimisation

Break

Regulatory submissions

  • The Common Technical Document

  • CTD modules

  • Regional administrative information

  • The application process for chemical and biologic drug products - US and EU

Break

Pre-clinical development

  • Optical isomerism

  • Formulation options for improving bioavailability

  • Common formulation types

  • Critical quality attributes

  • In-process controls and release testing

  • Polymorph and salt form screening

  • Solubility, permeability and oral bioavailability

Clinical research

  • Clinical study design

  • Clinical development Phases

  • Establishing safety and efficacy/ bioequivalence

  • Adverse event reporting

  • Impact of mobile computing on clinical research

Pharmacokinetics and toxicity

  • Drug plasma concentration profiles

  • Absorption, distribution, metabolism and elimination of drugs

  • First-pass metabolism

  • Types of toxicity screening

Break 15 mins

Post-approval change

  • Problems concerning product improvement

  • New ICH Q12 - the promise of easier post-approval change

  • Current situation

US and EU Pharmacovigilance Important elements of regulation

  • Drug product manufacture

  • Distribution

  • ICH guidance

Final questions, feedback, and close

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rl50yx


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has More Than Enough Funding to Function Until the Approval Process is Finished, but Investors may Need to be Ready for a Long Wait

    Cassava Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAVA) a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a drug for Alzheimer - a neurodegenerative disease, affecting more than 35.7 million people worldwide (6 million in the US). In this article, we will review Cassava's product line and cash capacity to fund further research until FDA approval.

  • Japan approves Novavax as fourth COVID-19 vaccine amid new surge

    Japan’s health ministry on Tuesday formally approved Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, a fourth foreign-developed tool to combat the infections as the country sees signs of a resurgence led by a subvariant of fast-spreading omicron.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Sunshine Biopharma Looks Ahead In COVID And Cancer Treatments

    Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) might be living the concept of being in the right place at the right time. This Canadian company is currently focusing on three product lines - the SBFM-PL4 COVID-19 treatment, the Adva-27a anticancer compound, and the Essential 9 nutritional supplements — and each is moving forward with positive results. In February, the company successfully closed an $8 million public offering and was uplisted to the Nasdaq Capital Market. Also, in February, the company e

  • Why Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage cancer specialist Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CMPI) are up by a handsome 328% as of 1:41 p.m. ET Tuesday afternoon. The drugmaker's shares are racing higher today in response to a $250 million all-cash buyout offer from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN). Regeneron's tender offer of $10.50 per share represents a whopping 332% premium relative to Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals' closing price Monday afternoon.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Is Jumping Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, are rising sharply in response to a brief submission the company sent to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this morning. Last August, Axsome Therapeutics' stock price tanked after the company admitted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found deficiencies in an application to treat people with major depressive disorder with AXS-05. This experimental drug is a combination of bupropion, an antidepressant currently used by millions of Americans, and dextromethorphan, an over-the-counter cough suppressant.

  • Billed as $3.6 billion deal to disrupt cancer, collaboration ends with thud

    A high-profile cancer partnership potentially worth $3.6 billion, which saw Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. pay Nektar Therapeutics Inc. $1 billion upfront, buy $850 million of the San Francisco company's stock and promise up to $1.8 billion in additional payments, is coming to an unsuccessful end. The companies said they are ending the 50-month collaboration after the failure of two trials combining the cancer immunotherapy drug Opdivo from BMS (NYSE: BMY) with Nektar's (NASDAQ: NKTR) bempegaldesleukin, or "bempeg," against types of cancer in kidneys and other organs. As a result, the companies said, trials of the combination, including a pivotal study against bladder cancer and earlier-stage studies in kidney cancer and pediatric tumors, will also end.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • EXCLUSIVE: ATAI Life Sciences Deploys Decentralized Approach To Transform Mental Health Treatments

    ATAI Life Sciences NV (NASDAQ: ATAI) is deploying a multipronged approach to accelerate the development of mental health treatments. The company operates a decentralized hub and spoke model in which each of ATAI's platform companies focuses on one lead compound in a single lead indication. "We believe our three pillars of people, processes and enabling technologies maximize the probability of clinical success at our platform companies," Glenn Short, vice president of early development at ATAI, s

  • Mysterious liver disease affecting children in the UK spreads to the US

    The disease, first identified in the UK, has now sickened children in the US and Europe

  • Here’s Exactly How Rebel Wilson, 42, Lost Almost 80 Pounds (And Counting!)

    Rebel Wilson declared 2020 her "year of health." Now, she's lost 77 pounds, thanks to a combination of walking and a high-protein diet. Here's how she did it:

  • Taiwan may see 10,000 daily COVID cases by month-end

    Taiwan may see domestic COVID-19 infections top 10,000 a day by the end of the month, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Wednesday, calling on people to exercise caution and stick to wearing face masks. The island of 23 million people moved early to control the pandemic, adopting measures such as largely closing its borders and tracing contacts of those infected, but it has seen a rise in infections since the beginning of the year. The 13,164 domestic cases since Jan. 1 have been driven by the more infectious Omicron variant, though more than 99% have shown only mild symptoms or none at all.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy After Guiding To $10 Billion From Heart Drugs?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company guided to $10 billion in sales from its heart drugs? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • LEXX: Hypertension Results Raise Stakes

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:LEXX READ THE FULL LEXX RESEARCH REPORT Lexaria Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:LEXX) has provided several updates related to the hypertension and nicotine programs since our last update in February along with the filing of its 2Q:22 Form 10-Q . Results were reported for the HYPER-H21-3 trial and enrollment has started for HYPER-H21-4. In the nicotine realm, the

  • Why Ocugen Stock Tumbled by Nearly 6% Today

    Although it had good news to report, Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) nevertheless saw its stock decline by almost 6% on Monday. Ocugen announced that it had secured the rights to commercialize Covaxin, a coronavirus vaccine developed by its India-based partner Bharat Biotech, in Mexico. Ocugen already holds the North American commercial rights to the jab; this has been extended to the big country just south of the U.S.

  • Why Nektar Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) were crashing 35.2% lower as of 10:51 a.m. ET on Monday. The steep decline came after Nektar and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) announced that they were ending the development program for bempegaldesleukin (bempeg) in combination with Opdivo. This decision was based on dismal results from pre-planned analyses of two clinical studies evaluating the combo.

  • FDA investigating claims that Lucky Charms is making people sick

    General Mills says it has not found evidence backing the claim, but feds continue investigating.

  • FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

    FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend.

  • Cigna's Evernorth unit partners with rival Kaiser Permanente

    The agreement announced on Tuesday would make Evernorth the preferred external pharmacy partner of Kaiser for drugs to treat certain conditions. Evernorth houses the pharmacy benefit management business Cigna acquired in its 2018 buyout of Express Scripts as well as the company's specialty pharmacy business Accredo.

  • Eating Dinner at 7 P.M. Every Night May Help You Live Longer, New Study Suggests

    A recent study published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition found that people who live to be 100 years old follow this eating regimen.

  • Moderna booster trial shows that attacking two COVID variants at once provides better defense against the rest

    A vaccine booster that creates an immune response to original COVID and its Beta variant is also effective against Delta and Omicron, according to trial results.